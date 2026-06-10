Canada's Lovely Lake North Of Toronto Is Ontario's Haven For Beautiful Beaches, Fishing, And Boardwalk Fun

When it comes to deciding on a destination for some lakeside fun, Ontario visitors and residents alike are spoiled for choice. With approximately 250,000 lakes across the province, ranging from small, isolated escapes to the massive, sea-like Great Lakes, deciding on just one location can be daunting. So why not choose a lake that offers four seasons of recreation, beautiful beaches, top-notch fishing, and houses charming little towns on its scenic shores? If this sounds like the perfect lake for a lovely getaway, then look no further than Southern Ontario's Lake Simcoe.

Lake Simcoe is a haven for outdoor adventure and lakeside fun. It boasts about 149 miles of shoreline and measures about 16 miles wide, making it the fourth largest inland lake completely contained within Ontario and the largest in Southern Ontario. It is also sandwiched between two great lakes, Huron and Ontario, making it a gateway to even more lake adventures. Though many Canadians now know Lake Simcoe as a premier spot for recreation, a close look at its history reveals a much bigger role within Canada's past. Originally called Lac aux Claies by the French, it grew into a hub for fur-trading after the Seven Years' War. The lake was also instrumental in defending the nation from American invasion during the War of 1812.

Lake Simcoe is a little over 50 miles north of the bustling city of Toronto. For those travelling from afar, the lake is easily accessible from Toronto Pearson International Airport. From there, visitors can rent a car from the airport and drive to the lake. The GO Transit system is another reliable, albeit lengthier, option.