Canada's Lovely Lake North Of Toronto Is Ontario's Haven For Beautiful Beaches, Fishing, And Boardwalk Fun
When it comes to deciding on a destination for some lakeside fun, Ontario visitors and residents alike are spoiled for choice. With approximately 250,000 lakes across the province, ranging from small, isolated escapes to the massive, sea-like Great Lakes, deciding on just one location can be daunting. So why not choose a lake that offers four seasons of recreation, beautiful beaches, top-notch fishing, and houses charming little towns on its scenic shores? If this sounds like the perfect lake for a lovely getaway, then look no further than Southern Ontario's Lake Simcoe.
Lake Simcoe is a haven for outdoor adventure and lakeside fun. It boasts about 149 miles of shoreline and measures about 16 miles wide, making it the fourth largest inland lake completely contained within Ontario and the largest in Southern Ontario. It is also sandwiched between two great lakes, Huron and Ontario, making it a gateway to even more lake adventures. Though many Canadians now know Lake Simcoe as a premier spot for recreation, a close look at its history reveals a much bigger role within Canada's past. Originally called Lac aux Claies by the French, it grew into a hub for fur-trading after the Seven Years' War. The lake was also instrumental in defending the nation from American invasion during the War of 1812.
Lake Simcoe is a little over 50 miles north of the bustling city of Toronto. For those travelling from afar, the lake is easily accessible from Toronto Pearson International Airport. From there, visitors can rent a car from the airport and drive to the lake. The GO Transit system is another reliable, albeit lengthier, option.
The charming beaches of Lake Simcoe
During the summer months, the beaches along Lake Simcoe's lengthy shores explode with activity. According to local residents on Facebook, one of the best beaches on the lake is Willow Beach, located in the charming town of Georgina near Cook's Bay. This popular option offers a little over 1,600 feet of beach to enjoy, as well as "clean sand and crystal-clear water," according to a visitor review on Tripadvisor. Almost directly across the bay is Innisfil, a cute town that blends small-town comfort and big-city access. Here you'll find several more beaches along the shores, including Leonard's Beach, which boasts a waterfront boardwalk that offers stunning lake views. Innisfil is also where you'll find the 68-acre Innisfil Beach Park, which has ample opportunities for swimming and boating.
Barrie is the largest city on Lake Simcoe, home to the scenic Centennial Beach. This bustling beach is noted for its beautiful scenery, as well as having plenty of amenities for people of all ages. The boardwalk offers stunning, unobstructed views of Kempenfelt Bay, and the long, sandy beach invites beachgoers to slow down and take in the scenic landscape.
While Lake Simcoe boasts plenty of picturesque beaches, its proximity to two Great Lakes provides even more water activities to enjoy. For those who want to experience the world's longest freshwater beach on Lake Huron's shores, Wasaga Beach is a classic Great Lakes getaway that is less than 25 miles from Lake Simcoe's shores in Barrie.
Year-round fishing in Lake Simcoe
While Lake Simcoe explodes with activity in the summer, there is plenty to do year-round. One of the lake's best year-round activities is fishing, making it a popular hub for anglers regardless of the weather. The large lake spans approximately 182,000 acres and contains a wide variety of fish, meaning that even during the busy summer season, there is more than enough space on the water for a tranquil day of fishing. Yellow perch is the lake's most abundant and sought-after fish, and the giant smallmouth bass brings more experienced anglers to the lakeshore in the summer.
In the winter, ice fishing becomes a popular activity. Lake Simcoe has earned the title of the ice fishing capital of North America because, according to Destination Ontario, "more people ice fish on this lake than anywhere else on the continent." Experienced anglers often head farther out toward the lake's deeper areas to find bigger fish such as whitefish or trout, however, the more shallow areas in the different bays also offer plenty of fish to enjoy. The fall and spring seasons tend to bring fewer people to the lake, though the fall is an underrated time to visit, as it is when the largest bass and pike varieties appear.
Another one of Lake Simcoe's draws is that it has several charming towns on its shores. One of the most unique communities on the lake is Lagoon City, the "Venice of Ontario." Situated in the lake's northeastern corner, it is a stunning maze of residential canals that wind through the town, offering an incredibly unique way to experience the lake.