Why East Coast Trails Are So Much Harder To Hike Than West Coast Trails

The West Coast's Sierra Nevada and Cascade mountain ranges soar to greater heights than their East Coast counterparts, the Appalachians and the Adirondacks. This is why the Pacific Crest Trail, which often ventures above the treeline on the slopes of soaring peaks, is known for big views. Meanwhile the Appalachian Trail is nicknamed the "Green Tunnel" because it sticks to lower elevations among the trees.

Despite this, there's a rough consensus among hikers and trail historians that the East Coast's trails are generally steeper and harder than those on the West Coast. Some hikers cite the East Coast's high humidity as a reason outdoor ambulation can be more challenging there than in the generally drier West. But that has more to do with the hiker's fitness and acclimatization than with the trails' inherent difficulty.

The real answer to why the East Coast's trails are harder than the West Coast's comes down to a single word: switchbacks. West Coast trails have 'em; East Coast trails, not so much. According to Backpacker magazine, one reason the West Coast trails carved out in the 1880s used switchbacks — sharp U-turns that allow for more gradual climbs — was that they were designed for pack animals to transport gear over high mountains. Meanwhile on the East Coast, steep trails were initially built for recreation in the early days of mountain hotels that wanted to offer guests a hike to an outlook, but were limited by the confines of the property they owned — hence a straight shoot up was the best they could do.

It's a common myth that the West's trails were all built later than those on the East Coast, using superior switchback technology. Instead, many reports note that East Coast trail builders who came along after the initial rise of land-limited steep trails actually knew all about switchbacks. But as the story goes, by then, Eastern hikers just preferred hikes with a steeper grade for the challenges they posed.