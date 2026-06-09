Florida's Underrated Gem Of The Gulf Coast Is An Island State Park With Warm White Sand Beaches Near Tampa

Anclote Key Preserve State Park is about a 3-mile journey over water from the seaside village of Tarpon Springs, Florida's own Greek island-style getaway. Travelers have a few options for making the trip. The easiest way is to boat there yourself if you have access to a boat. If not, you could rent one from a local business like Belle Harbor Boat Rentals (starting at $275 per day). Finally, you could book a spot with an outfitter like Odyssey Cruises, which runs half-day tours to Anclote Key ($75 per person). No matter how you arrive, prepare to get wet: There are no public docks in the islands, so you'll hop off the boat in thigh-high water and wade to shore.

Once on Anclote Key, you can stroll for miles on the island's white-sand beaches or swim in the gulf's calm, clear, and warm aquamarine waters (just use caution, since there are never lifeguards on duty). Since the park is only accessible by boat and there's no public ferry service, you'll mostly have the place to yourself. The state park's under-the-radar status and lack of crowds are partly what make it such an underrated gem.

"Heaven on earth!" wrote one traveler on Google Reviews who boated to the islands on a weekday. "Walk [the] beautiful white sand shore and forget the world. Best place to recharge and regenerate." Many others mentioned how peaceful the park is, and how fun it is to explore its sand bars and look for interesting shells.