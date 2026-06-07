Florida's County Known For White-Sand, Warm Beaches Is A Gulf Coast Getaway With Vibrant Downtowns
If you're dreaming of a warm-weather getaway to the Sunshine State, you might ask yourself: which coast has the best Florida beaches? The answer depends on your preferences. Surfers and kiteboarders love the wild waves of the Atlantic side, while the peaceful Gulf Coast is ideal for a relaxing escape, particularly in Pinellas County, known for its white sandy beaches and vibrant downtowns.
Occupying a 280-square-mile peninsula with 11 barrier islands bordered by the Gulf and Tampa Bay, Pinellas is one of Florida's smallest counties. But it's home to 35 miles of beautiful beaches and a number of lively communities, ranging from the large city of St. Petersburg (often referred to as "St. Pete") and the county seat of Clearwater to smaller beach towns like Dunedin and Indian Shores.
Pinellas County also has an international airport, St. Pete-Clearwater International, so the region is easily accessible — and another major travel hub that's considered one of the best in the country, Tampa International Airport, is located just across the bay.
Hit the white quartz sand beaches of Pinellas County
Apart from abundant sunshine, consistently warm weather, and the calm, aquamarine-hued waters of the gulf, Pinellas County beaches are famous for their white quartz sand beaches. "The sand is what attracts visitors from across the world and is vital to our way of life and our economy," according to the county's Coastal Management Program, which handles shore protection and dune enhancement throughout the region. That natural asset — and concerted efforts to preserve it — are one reason that coastal getaways like St. Pete feel like the Bahamas.
When it comes to the county's best beaches, it's hard to pin down just a few. But generally speaking, Clearwater Beach is great for water sports and magical sunsets over Pier 60. Treasure Island has wide, picturesque beaches ideal for setting up camp for the day, and Madeira Beach is a hotspot for beachcombers. Honeymoon Island State Park, named one of America's best beaches in 2026, is just what it sounds like — romantic, with quiet nature trails and the chance to see dolphins and manatees in the wild.
Explore the county's lively downtown areas
After a day enjoying the sand and sea, explore colorful downtown areas at beach communities throughout the county. St. Pete has a vibrant downtown with waterfront dining and the famous Sunken Gardens, where visitors can get up close with flamingos and tropical birds. Charming Dunedin, with its palm tree-lined streets and vintage bungalows, has one of the most walkable downtowns on the coast: its friendly Main Street is lined with indie coffee shops, craft breweries, boutiques, art galleries, and more. As an added perk, Dunedin has easy access to the multi-use Pinellas Trail, the 38-mile path between St. Pete and Tarpon Springs that's popular for walking, jogging, and biking.
Other highlights throughout Pinellas County include downtown Gulfport, which has an artsy vibe, and downtown Safety Harbor, full of wellness-focused businesses from yoga studios to cafés. Wherever you go, and whichever towns you choose to explore, you're never far from the beach in Pinellas County. And when you need a break from the heat — the county sees 361 days of sunshine each year — there's plenty of shade, too. The name "Pinellas" derives from a Spanish-language phrase meaning "point of pines," and more than a third of its land is covered by trees.