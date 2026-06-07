Florida's County Known For White-Sand, Warm Beaches Is A Gulf Coast Getaway With Vibrant Downtowns

After a day enjoying the sand and sea, explore colorful downtown areas at beach communities throughout the county. St. Pete has a vibrant downtown with waterfront dining and the famous Sunken Gardens, where visitors can get up close with flamingos and tropical birds. Charming Dunedin, with its palm tree-lined streets and vintage bungalows, has one of the most walkable downtowns on the coast: its friendly Main Street is lined with indie coffee shops, craft breweries, boutiques, art galleries, and more. As an added perk, Dunedin has easy access to the multi-use Pinellas Trail, the 38-mile path between St. Pete and Tarpon Springs that's popular for walking, jogging, and biking.

Other highlights throughout Pinellas County include downtown Gulfport, which has an artsy vibe, and downtown Safety Harbor, full of wellness-focused businesses from yoga studios to cafés. Wherever you go, and whichever towns you choose to explore, you're never far from the beach in Pinellas County. And when you need a break from the heat — the county sees 361 days of sunshine each year — there's plenty of shade, too. The name "Pinellas" derives from a Spanish-language phrase meaning "point of pines," and more than a third of its land is covered by trees.