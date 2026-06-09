These Popular Destinations Are Rolling Out 'Access Fees,' And Tourists Are Starting To Notice
Due to various factors (including the war in Iran driving up fuel costs), international travel is pricier than usual in 2026. One added cost that tourists are starting to notice is a newly imposed "access fee" in destinations where overtourism is becoming a big problem, from the Trevi Fountain in Rome to the entire city of Edinburgh, Scotland. Charging travelers to enter popular places, whether it's a specific site or an entire country, is one of the most impactful changes to tourism fees taking effect this year, so here's what you need to know if you're planning a trip.
First of all, the concept of an "access fee" isn't new: Bhutan has been charging international visitors a tax (called the "Daily Sustainable Development Fee") to enter the country since 1974. Many Caribbean islands charge a tourist tax, including popular vacation spots like the Dominican Republic, where international travelers are required to pay to enter. The United States charges a set fee to short-term visitors from abroad, too. What's new is that more and more countries are joining the trend, like Mexico, which started charging a tourist tax at popular destinations in 2025. In cases like these, where a tourist fee applies country-wide, the cost is bundled into the price of your airline ticket.
International tourists will pay to enter popular destinations
Travelers may also notice newly implemented access fees that are not country-wide. In other words, they're not charged when you cross a border, but when you try to enter a specific city or site. You won't pay a fee to enter Norway, for example, but if you try to visit a popular spot like the Lofoten Islands or see the Northern Lights in Tromsø, you'll pay an access fee. The same is true on select Greek islands and in Scotland, where the city of Edinburgh will charge the country's first-ever tourist tax starting in the summer of 2026.
In other cases, what's newsworthy is the increase in an existing access fee. Take Barcelona, which has been charging a tourist tax since 2012. Spain itself doesn't have a country-wide tourist tax, but the city of Barcelona doubled its entry fee in early 2026, putting the cost on par with Amsterdam, the city that has long imposed the highest tourist tax in Europe. Similarly, Milan, Paris, and Brussels recently increased their access fees for international visitors. To add even more nuance to a complicated topic, some places around the world only charge international tourists during peak travel times. Venice, for one, levies a tax on day-trippers that enter the city's historic center on spring and summer weekends.
When and how are these access fees charged? It depends on the place, but typically the tax is added to the bill of whatever plans you're making: When you book an overnight stay at a hotel in Edinburgh, for example, the fee is added to the total cost of your reservation. In circumstances where no accommodation is involved, like Venice's access fee for day-trippers, travelers must pay in person at one of several designated spots listed on the city's website.
New or elevated fees in Japan, Mexico, Spain, and more
Travelers are noticing the uptick in extra fees at popular destinations, and there's some debate online about the merit of tourist taxes. There were dozens of responses to an April 2026 Tripadvisor thread entitled "Venice Access Fee — is it really necessary?" One traveler said it doesn't serve its intended purpose. "The persistence of crowds shows that this kind of restrictions or fee to the entrance doesn't have any effect on crowds," they wrote. "The access fee's not perfect, but something has been needed for years," commented one person. "I'm happy to pay such fees that go towards maintenance and improvements of infrastructure," said another traveler.
With so many tourist hotspots charging access fees around the world, it's difficult to assemble a master list of every place where you'll pay an added tax, either on a country-wide level, in specific regions, or to enter a specific site. But the latest places to charge new or elevated access fees to international visitors include Italy (specifically Milan, the Trevi Fountain in Rome and the historic center of Venice), Japan (Kyoto), France (Paris museums), Scotland (Edinburgh), Belgium (Brussels), the Netherlands (Amsterdam), Spain (Barcelona), and Mexico (Cancún, Tulum, and Cozumel). If your vacation budget is a concern, check out these thrifty tips for making travel more affordable in 2026, according to Rick Steves.