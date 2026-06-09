These Popular Destinations Are Rolling Out 'Access Fees,' And Tourists Are Starting To Notice

Travelers may also notice newly implemented access fees that are not country-wide. In other words, they're not charged when you cross a border, but when you try to enter a specific city or site. You won't pay a fee to enter Norway, for example, but if you try to visit a popular spot like the Lofoten Islands or see the Northern Lights in Tromsø, you'll pay an access fee. The same is true on select Greek islands and in Scotland, where the city of Edinburgh will charge the country's first-ever tourist tax starting in the summer of 2026.

In other cases, what's newsworthy is the increase in an existing access fee. Take Barcelona, which has been charging a tourist tax since 2012. Spain itself doesn't have a country-wide tourist tax, but the city of Barcelona doubled its entry fee in early 2026, putting the cost on par with Amsterdam, the city that has long imposed the highest tourist tax in Europe. Similarly, Milan, Paris, and Brussels recently increased their access fees for international visitors. To add even more nuance to a complicated topic, some places around the world only charge international tourists during peak travel times. Venice, for one, levies a tax on day-trippers that enter the city's historic center on spring and summer weekends.

When and how are these access fees charged? It depends on the place, but typically the tax is added to the bill of whatever plans you're making: When you book an overnight stay at a hotel in Edinburgh, for example, the fee is added to the total cost of your reservation. In circumstances where no accommodation is involved, like Venice's access fee for day-trippers, travelers must pay in person at one of several designated spots listed on the city's website.