Just Outside Downtown Dayton Is A Vibrant Ohio College Neighborhood With Charming Green Spaces

With their vibrant restaurant scenes, shops, and stadiums, college towns are often scenic destinations without the distraction of too many tourists. In other words, an ideal stop on your next road trip. They're also frequently outside larger downtowns — think of Harvard in Cambridge across the river from Boston, or Sarah Lawrence in Bronxville, a commuter-rail trip away from Manhattan. American college towns are well worth a visit. You can start by mapping out a trip to the best college towns with mountain views, or maybe just make a beeline for the Midwest and University Park, a neighborhood just 2 miles from downtown Dayton, Ohio.

University Park is anchored by the University of Dayton, a medium-sized private university with an undergraduate population of just under 8,000. The school was founded in 1850 and spans more than 400 acres of towering brick buildings and gold-domed chapels, places that have welcomed students for hundreds of years. Millions and millions of basketball fans have visited the UD Arena since it opened in the 1960s, and the area is also known for its charming parks by the Miami River. Next time you're out and about in the Buckeye State, particularly if you're visiting Dayton, a Midwest mecca of art shopping and dining, make sure you save some time for University Park.