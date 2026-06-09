Just Outside Downtown Dayton Is A Vibrant Ohio College Neighborhood With Charming Green Spaces
With their vibrant restaurant scenes, shops, and stadiums, college towns are often scenic destinations without the distraction of too many tourists. In other words, an ideal stop on your next road trip. They're also frequently outside larger downtowns — think of Harvard in Cambridge across the river from Boston, or Sarah Lawrence in Bronxville, a commuter-rail trip away from Manhattan. American college towns are well worth a visit. You can start by mapping out a trip to the best college towns with mountain views, or maybe just make a beeline for the Midwest and University Park, a neighborhood just 2 miles from downtown Dayton, Ohio.
University Park is anchored by the University of Dayton, a medium-sized private university with an undergraduate population of just under 8,000. The school was founded in 1850 and spans more than 400 acres of towering brick buildings and gold-domed chapels, places that have welcomed students for hundreds of years. Millions and millions of basketball fans have visited the UD Arena since it opened in the 1960s, and the area is also known for its charming parks by the Miami River. Next time you're out and about in the Buckeye State, particularly if you're visiting Dayton, a Midwest mecca of art shopping and dining, make sure you save some time for University Park.
Food and sports in University Park
In University Park, you'll find an assortment of restaurants, many of which are located along Brown Street. Founded in 1947, the Pine Club (temporarily closed for repairs) has proudly held onto its old-fashioned atmosphere; for starters, it's still cash-only and serves classic ribeyes, pork and lamb chops, and seafood dinners. "From the hand-trimmed dry-aged steaks to the actual pine paneling on the inside, it's all been highly praised and deservedly so," reads one review on Google. If you don't have cash on hand or you're looking for a more casual stop, try Milano's. It's just a few steps away from the Pine Club and has developed a reputation as a Dayton institution, with a menu of Italian subs, cheesesteaks, and pizza. Students and locals alike gather here on game day.
Instead of watching football or basketball on TV, you can always buy tickets for one of the many on-campus sporting events. UD Arena, located across the river from the main part of campus, can seat well over 13,000 fans. Not only does it serve as the home base for the school's basketball team, but it's also known for hosting the first round of March Madness. A short walk away, the Flyers kick off from Welcome Stadium during football season. If you're looking to work up a sweat of your own, the Great Miami River Recreation Trail can be accessed near both stadiums. It currently spans 75 miles along Ohio's waterways, connecting various cities, towns, and counties across the state.
A historical park with walking trails and river views
A quick walk away from downtown restaurants, visitors can learn a little more about local history at the Patterson Homestead, a 19th-century property that first belonged to Revolutionary War soldier Colonel Robert Patterson. There are even more historic attractions at the aptly named Carrillon Historical Park, a 65-acre green space centered around a bell tower about a mile and a half away. In the park's Early Settlement Area, you'll find several 19th-century homes, a late 18th-century tavern, and an old schoolhouse. There's also the Gem City Letterpress, which still houses its original 1930s-era printing equipment, and the Wright Brothers National Museum, which has accumulated more artifacts from the Wright family than any other museum in the country. If you want to learn more about the subject, this underrated Ohio National Park is a must-visit for travelers interested in flight history and innovation (and it's not far away).
Carillon Historical Park has accumulated thousands of positive reviews online, with one Google review calling it "a must-visit gem in Dayton!" Depending on what time of year you stop by, you can also attend special events like band concerts, afternoon tea, and the annual Rail Festival in late June.
Finally, daytrippers to University Park can spend a relaxing afternoon at Old River Park, which offers kayak and canoe rentals and plenty of picnic areas. If you're traveling from far away, Dayton has its own international airport, and the Flyer shuttle will take you from downtown to the college neighborhood for free.