Not Everglades, Not Olympic: This Popular National Park Is The Most Biodiverse In America

The chance to spot wildlife is undoubtedly one of the highlights of any national park visit, but when it comes to the sheer number of species, not all parks are created equal — one in particular is known as a worldwide biodiversity hotspot. Great Smoky Mountains National Park is home to at least 19,000 species that we know of and as many as 100,000 more that haven't even been discovered yet. America's most-visited national park, as it happens, is also one of the greatest treasure troves of flora and fauna.

Great Smoky Mountains National Park can thank its geography for the largest known number of species found in any national park. During the last Ice Age, the area was one of the continent's northernmost stretches not to be covered by glaciers, and it acted as a refuge for species fleeing south to escape the encroaching ice. That gave the area a long head start, developing the rich and complex ecosystems we see today while other parts of North America were still frozen.

Four different types of forest are found in the park, and wetlands, though only a fraction of its land area, contain 20% of its plant species. The park also covers a vast gradient of elevations, allowing plants and animals that might not ordinarily be found in the same place due to their climate and habitat needs to overlap. This altitude-based variation creates prime habitat for thousands of animal species. All of these geographical quirks combine to make Great Smoky Mountains National Park not only the most species-rich national park in the U.S., but one of the richest and most biodiverse temperate regions of its size anywhere on the planet.