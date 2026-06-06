9 Secret Spots In Great Smoky Mountains National Park Most Tourists Miss

Protecting an ancient and ecologically diverse Appalachian ecosystem on the border between Tennessee and North Carolina, Great Smoky Mountains National Park is arguably the most magnificent sight to behold east of the Mississippi River (and some may argue it challenges even the more dramatic wonders further west). Being so close to several southern cities, the postcard-worthy views of the Great Smoky Mountains represent one of America's most popular national parks by far. Going by 2025 National Park Service data, Great Smoky Mountains National Park saw around 11,500,000 visitors, making it one of the most-visited national parks. Unfortunately, while this popularity is well-deserved, it also has the unpleasant side effect of bringing large crowds and heavy traffic to the park's most popular areas. The good news for anyone just looking for some peace and quiet is that the Great Smoky Mountains' crowds are not distributed evenly throughout the park. Popular as it may be, the park does have several lesser-known (and less crowded) areas.

Exploring these overlooked parts of the Great Smoky Mountains does not mean sacrificing amazing views or unforgettable forest hikes. Each of the secret areas of the park has the same incredible mountain views, deep woodland immersion, and natural tranquility that you would expect from a park with such a reputation. Many of these less-visited areas also preserve the overlooked human side of the park, complete with actual ghost towns rivaling those of the American West. While many under-the-radar areas of the ever-popular park have their own charms, these nine secret spots in the Great Smoky Mountains offer the best experiences without the crowds.