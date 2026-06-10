Wisconsin's 'Gateway To Crex Meadows' Is A Cozy Village Surrounded By Natural Beauty And Outdoor Recreation

Wildlife enthusiasts and outdoor fiends are undoubtedly always in search of picturesque destinations to spend time amidst Mother Nature's offerings. That's why Wisconsin is such a great destination — particularly a little village called Grantsburg. Squeezed between the flat plains along the banks of the Wood River, this petite Wisconsin community is the kind of place where shady trees and wild animals outnumber people, making it a cozy spot to explore nature away from the commotion of the big city.

Birdwatchers will be particularly thrilled by the vast expanse of forested wetlands sitting right on Grantsburg's doorstep, which has earned the village the nickname the "Gateway to Crex Meadows." Flocks of birds flutter across the tranquil ponds between the swaying grasses of the aforementioned meadowland, while boardwalk footpaths lead into peaceful forests. Meanwhile, the village itself feels like stepping into the pages of a cozy bedtime story. Rustic buildings are squeezed along the single downtown street, each featuring nostalgic designs you might have seen in a Wild West frontier town. False-front facades made from clapboard, shingle roofs, and sturdy brick storefronts all weave together to create a sleepy atmosphere that reveals Grantsburg's history as a once-bustling mill town back in the 19th century.

While in Grantsburg, picturesque countryside scenery around every corner leads visitors to an abundance of outdoor recreation. Anchoring the edge of town is Memory Lake, where manicured fields merging into dense forests on the water's edge beckon for relaxing picnics and camping. Meanwhile, hiking trails are crisscrossed throughout the woodlands surrounding the Wood River and nearby St. Croix River. At the end of the day, Grantsburg's downtown diners welcome weary travelers back with friendly smiles and tasty grub to refuel. Despite being in Wisconsin, locals in Minnesota are actually closer, with Minneapolis only 90 minutes away by car.