Wisconsin's 'Gateway To Crex Meadows' Is A Cozy Village Surrounded By Natural Beauty And Outdoor Recreation
Wildlife enthusiasts and outdoor fiends are undoubtedly always in search of picturesque destinations to spend time amidst Mother Nature's offerings. That's why Wisconsin is such a great destination — particularly a little village called Grantsburg. Squeezed between the flat plains along the banks of the Wood River, this petite Wisconsin community is the kind of place where shady trees and wild animals outnumber people, making it a cozy spot to explore nature away from the commotion of the big city.
Birdwatchers will be particularly thrilled by the vast expanse of forested wetlands sitting right on Grantsburg's doorstep, which has earned the village the nickname the "Gateway to Crex Meadows." Flocks of birds flutter across the tranquil ponds between the swaying grasses of the aforementioned meadowland, while boardwalk footpaths lead into peaceful forests. Meanwhile, the village itself feels like stepping into the pages of a cozy bedtime story. Rustic buildings are squeezed along the single downtown street, each featuring nostalgic designs you might have seen in a Wild West frontier town. False-front facades made from clapboard, shingle roofs, and sturdy brick storefronts all weave together to create a sleepy atmosphere that reveals Grantsburg's history as a once-bustling mill town back in the 19th century.
While in Grantsburg, picturesque countryside scenery around every corner leads visitors to an abundance of outdoor recreation. Anchoring the edge of town is Memory Lake, where manicured fields merging into dense forests on the water's edge beckon for relaxing picnics and camping. Meanwhile, hiking trails are crisscrossed throughout the woodlands surrounding the Wood River and nearby St. Croix River. At the end of the day, Grantsburg's downtown diners welcome weary travelers back with friendly smiles and tasty grub to refuel. Despite being in Wisconsin, locals in Minnesota are actually closer, with Minneapolis only 90 minutes away by car.
Go hiking and birdwatching at Crex Meadows State Wildlife Area
Though it will be hard to leave the charming embrace of Grantsburg's teensy downtown and its local inn, the mesmerizing Wisconsin landscape beckons. Barely a 10-minute drive north brings travelers to Crex Meadows State Wildlife Area, which is "one of the best areas for bird watching in Wisconsin," according to a previous visitor. Formed by the melting of ancient glaciers many thousands of years ago, Crex Meadows is now a peaceful wilderness where all kinds of adventures await, whether it's hiking, paddling, or even harvesting wild ingredients. The best part is that being in such a vast landscape means you will hardly ever bump into anyone else.
A sprawling expanse of peat marshes stretches out as far as the eye can see, with the calm ponds reflecting the sky above, and bushy carpets of tall grass rustling along the water's edge. With a dedicated driving route weaving through the 30,000 acres of wilderness, there are plenty of spots to park the car and soak up the scenery — and of course, watch for local critters. Sandhill cranes are silhouetted against the sky as they fly across the prairies in great flocks, and amidst the tree branches of the woodlands fringing the marshes you might even spot a bald eagle. Fluffy ducks drift between the lily pads on the water, while egrets wade in the shallows.
Meanwhile, leisurely hikes are around every corner. A boardwalk leads right across the shimmering ponds for scenic views, while dirt trails bring trekkers into the shady forest, with benches dotted along the way. Launch ramps mean kayakers and boaters can even cruise around in the marshes. Find more wilderness adventures at the nearby St. Croix National Scenic Riverway, a haven for fishing, kayaking, and camping.
More outdoor excitement around Grantsburg, Wisconsin
Aside from the Crex Meadows, there are still tons of outdoor fun around Grantsburg. Also less than 10 minutes away by car is the Governor Knowles State Forest, which sits along the St. Croix River. "Such a beautiful place to camp or just do a peaceful trail and have lunch," writes a previous visitor. Wide dirt tracks lead hikers through groves of swaying green trees, which change to rusty orange hues in the autumn. For particularly mesmerizing views of rugged sandstone ridges bordering the riverbanks, hike the Sandrock Cliffs Trail. Along the way, rocky ledges offer a spot to pause and admire the sprawling wooded landscape down below.
Meanwhile, anglers can reel in catfish, sturgeon, and bass from the calm currents of the river, where overhanging, leafy branches and dense foliage create a tranquil backdrop. When wintertime brings snowfall, hit the trails for snowshoeing and cross-country skiing. At the end of the day, head to the St. Croix Family Campground within the state forest to pitch a tent and sleep amidst the rustling wilderness. Motorhome-drivers can also spend the night on the edge of Memory Lake at the James McNally Campground, which a previous camper says is "[o]ne of the nicest places we have stayed." More scenic woodland adventures await just a short drive away at Interstate State Park, known for camping, trails, and glacial potholes.
When you feel hungry after adventuring, Grantsburg's cozy downtown diners await. Grab breakfast at the Country Café on Main, which serves dishes like pancakes with hash browns, Eggs Benedict, and healthy salads. For dinner and drinks, stop at Brickfield Brewery, where you can order craft beers and juicy burgers. Next, head across the border into Minnesota for more outdoor adventures in Pine City, a charming destination with scenic lakes and forests.