Between Detroit And Buffalo Is Canada's 'Gateway To Point Pelee National Park' With Tasty Eats, Parks, And Art
If you're en route to Point Pelee National Park, the southernmost point of mainland Canada, don't miss the opportunity to take some time in the adjacent town of Leamington, Ontario. Leamington is known as the "Gateway to Pont Pelee National Park," just a 15-minute drive away, and it's an ideal base for anyone eager to explore its abundant and ecologically diverse wildlife and natural scenery. But the town of Leamington itself has plenty more to offer than merely its proximity to Point Pelee.
Uniquely, Leamington has a delectable history as the former home of the world's second-largest Heinz ketchup-bottling facility, and today the town continues to be referred to by some as the "Tomato Capital of Canada," per Team Goran Re/Max Care Realty. Today, Leamington has its own identity as a destination, with an arts center, a variety of delicious restaurants, and parks to explore. Leamington is well worth experiencing for any traveler seeking a dose of culture, urban greenery, and food (no ketchup required) — all on top of access to Point Pelee National Park. When it comes to accommodation, you can take your pick of options, ranging from motels, hotels, and property rentals (including cottages and apartments on the shores of Lake Erie).
If you're planning to travel here from the United States, Leamington is southeast of Detroit, Michigan, and southwest of Buffalo, New York — just make sure you're aware of the best time to renew your passport (and the easiest way to do it).
Tuck into Leamington's delectable cuisine
Leamington is home to a significant Latin American population, and as a result, it boasts tasty international cuisine (similar to the Arizona city of Nogales, which is chock-full of authentic Mexican food and culture). Head to the popular Tacos Tony, which has been serving up tasty Mexican dishes since 2000 and is beloved by residents and visitors alike. Notably, in addition to standard fare, there are also numerous vegetarian options, including veggie iterations of classic dishes such as nachos, enchiladas, burritos, quesadillas, and more. For more Latin flavors, seek out El Comal Latin American Restaurant, which offers Salvadoran favorites such as pupusas and tamales. What it lacks in frills, it makes up for in taste and welcoming vibes, as one Google reviewer states, "Not a fancy place (barely insulated) but food was made to order, delicious, and cheap." Know before you go: El Comal is cash-only, so be sure to top up on your loonies and toonies before dining here.
At breakfast time, make your way to Lakeside Bakery, which has been a Leamington cornerstone since 1999. With handcrafted pastries, a deli counter, freshly baked bread, and other treats on offer, this is a perfect pit stop for a tasty breakfast or to pick up items to bring on a picnic at nearby Point Pelee National Park. If you don't already have an appetite when you enter this delightful bakery, the aroma of fresh bread will certainly whet one. And if you're looking for more top-tier vittles after your time in Leamington, continue your Ontario road-trip with a stop in Ingersoll to enjoy its cheese museum, tasty eats, and artsy vibes.
Enjoy the art and parks in Leamington
A visit to this charming Ontario town wouldn't be complete without spending time at the Leamington Arts Centre (LAC), which describes itself on its website as a "public, not-for-profit arts centre with a focus on exhibiting visual arts and developing arts and culture programming." For over 50 years, the LAC has been a key community hub here. With four gallery spaces, an art supply shop, an education studio, and even a bar, this is a one-stop shop for anyone interested in engaging with the arts — as a maker, appreciator, or learner. Scope out the permanent art collection of more than 600 works, and be sure to check the calendar to see what's on when you visit. Events on the docket include everything from drop-in tours to plein-air painting competitions and youth art shows.
If your idea of a good time involves fresh air and greenery, rest assured: Leamington is not only close to Point Pelee National Park but also contains numerous verdant city parks. Point Pelee is open daily and grants visitors opportunities for a selection of outdoor activities, like canoeing, swimming, hiking, cycling, and more. For a smaller-scale park outing, there's also Seacliff Park, where you can take advantage of a splash pad, basketball and volleyball courts, a beach, picnic area, and even an amphitheater — great for summertime fun.
Leamington is under an hour by car from Detroit, Michigan. It's also just under four hours from Buffalo, New York, making Leamington a prime stop if you're driving between these two cities. If you're flying in, you can arrive at Windsor International Airport (about 40 minutes away on the Canadian side) or Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport, which is just over 50 miles away.