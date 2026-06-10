Between Detroit And Buffalo Is Canada's 'Gateway To Point Pelee National Park' With Tasty Eats, Parks, And Art

If you're en route to Point Pelee National Park, the southernmost point of mainland Canada, don't miss the opportunity to take some time in the adjacent town of Leamington, Ontario. Leamington is known as the "Gateway to Pont Pelee National Park," just a 15-minute drive away, and it's an ideal base for anyone eager to explore its abundant and ecologically diverse wildlife and natural scenery. But the town of Leamington itself has plenty more to offer than merely its proximity to Point Pelee.

Uniquely, Leamington has a delectable history as the former home of the world's second-largest Heinz ketchup-bottling facility, and today the town continues to be referred to by some as the "Tomato Capital of Canada," per Team Goran Re/Max Care Realty. Today, Leamington has its own identity as a destination, with an arts center, a variety of delicious restaurants, and parks to explore. Leamington is well worth experiencing for any traveler seeking a dose of culture, urban greenery, and food (no ketchup required) — all on top of access to Point Pelee National Park. When it comes to accommodation, you can take your pick of options, ranging from motels, hotels, and property rentals (including cottages and apartments on the shores of Lake Erie).

If you're planning to travel here from the United States, Leamington is southeast of Detroit, Michigan, and southwest of Buffalo, New York — just make sure you're aware of the best time to renew your passport (and the easiest way to do it).