Pennsylvania's Under-The-Radar State Park Is A Quiet Forest Escape With Fishing And Trails
The Keystone State doesn't lack green spaces, and travelers know it. About 25 million people visited Pennsylvania's state parks in the summer of 2025. That makes an under-the-radar destination like Reeds Gap State Park a welcome antidote to more popular parks, which can see millions of visitors per year. Just over an hour's drive from Harrisburg, the green space offers a quiet forest escape with fishing and trails.
Locals have used the area as a de facto town square since the 1700s, when preachers working the circuit stopped by to deliver sermons. Residents arrived at these homecomings in carriages, shared lunches, and caught up with neighbors. Later, the park's creek cooled bottles of soda sold to picnickers. Despite periods of feast and famine — including an era when sawmills and loggers decimated much of the surrounding forest – that same spirit of nonchalance permeates Reeds Gap State Park today.
The 220-acre patch of green hides in the shadow of larger, arguably better-known siblings (more about them later). That's not necessarily a bad thing. Reeds Gap State Park's relative obscurity is a boon for guests looking for a quality outing in a destination that feels off the map and largely free of crowds. Locals are already well-versed in its charms. "I've been going to this park since I was a small child," one wrote in a Google review. "Lots of walking trails, the water is always beautiful, it's a fun time! It's very well kept up, too!"Travelers looking for an under-the-radar outdoor excursion in the Northeast can make the park a weekend destination or a stop on a longer road trip.
Enjoy hiking and fishing in a forest
Reeds Gap State Park's bucolic forest offers a chance to step into a storybook setting, with white pines and hemlocks jutting into the sky. It makes sense: The park sits right on the edge of Bald Eagle State Forest, a mountain forest filled with camping and trails, while babbling waters create a soothing soundtrack. Honey Creek, which cuts through the park, turns the quiet forest escape into a real-life white-noise machine. Those same waters can also provide the day's catch.
Casting a line with proper bait or lure — and a little bit of luck — may yield a panfish or trout. Past guests have lauded the family-friendly atmosphere and pointed to angling as an ideal way to spend the day with the kiddos. And the creek can be quite generous with the catch. "We did some trout fishing, a bit late in the season, but caught two nice trout and dozens of young trout," one guest wrote in a review on Tripadvisor. If spending a day chasing fish sounds tedious, you'll find plenty to do on land.
A web of trails crisscrosses the park, creating a 3.6-mile network of pathways worth exploring. Most of the trails follow Honey Creek, passing remnants of the park's historic past while offering trekkers a chance to spot wildlife. The self-guided trail follows the creek and provides insight into the surrounding environment. While most of the trails within the park max out at about 2 miles, the Reeds Gap Spur Trail can stretch on for 17 miles if you decide to take its spur leading to neighboring Poe Valley State Park. If all the hiking combines with a particularly sweltering summer day, head to one of the park's two pools, with 4,000 square feet of water helping parched visitors cool off.
The logistics of visiting Reeds Gap State Park
While spectacular in its own right, Reeds Gap State Park's admittedly diminutive size makes a plane trip seem like overkill. Save it for a road trip through the Northeast instead. With a bit of planning, your trip can turn into a bonanza of outdoor fun. Visitors can — and should — use the park as a stepping stone to some of Pennsylvania's other under-the-radar green spaces, such as Bald Eagle State Park, a peaceful escape with mountain views and camping, about an hour away.
If you're looking for a full-on outdoor outing, you can find your accommodations within Reeds Gap State Park itself. Its 14-site tents-only campground, open from spring through fall, provides a fitting bookend to a day spent in the bucolic forest. Don't let the small number of sites put you off. "We had a really nice time camping here," a local wrote in a Google review. "There's not that many sites, so even though it was full, it never felt very crowded." If you'd prefer a few more comforts after a day outdoors, make the one-hour trip to Huntingdon, a picturesque borough nestled along the Juniata River. There's no wrong time to visit the park; plan your trip around whatever season suits you best. Just keep in mind that cellphone service in the park is spotty, so be sure to download a map ahead of time.