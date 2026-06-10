Pennsylvania's Under-The-Radar State Park Is A Quiet Forest Escape With Fishing And Trails

The Keystone State doesn't lack green spaces, and travelers know it. About 25 million people visited Pennsylvania's state parks in the summer of 2025. That makes an under-the-radar destination like Reeds Gap State Park a welcome antidote to more popular parks, which can see millions of visitors per year. Just over an hour's drive from Harrisburg, the green space offers a quiet forest escape with fishing and trails.

Locals have used the area as a de facto town square since the 1700s, when preachers working the circuit stopped by to deliver sermons. Residents arrived at these homecomings in carriages, shared lunches, and caught up with neighbors. Later, the park's creek cooled bottles of soda sold to picnickers. Despite periods of feast and famine — including an era when sawmills and loggers decimated much of the surrounding forest – that same spirit of nonchalance permeates Reeds Gap State Park today.

The 220-acre patch of green hides in the shadow of larger, arguably better-known siblings (more about them later). That's not necessarily a bad thing. Reeds Gap State Park's relative obscurity is a boon for guests looking for a quality outing in a destination that feels off the map and largely free of crowds. Locals are already well-versed in its charms. "I've been going to this park since I was a small child," one wrote in a Google review. "Lots of walking trails, the water is always beautiful, it's a fun time! It's very well kept up, too!"Travelers looking for an under-the-radar outdoor excursion in the Northeast can make the park a weekend destination or a stop on a longer road trip.