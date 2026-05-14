Pennsylvania's Stunning Lakefront State Park Is A Peaceful Escape With Mountain Views, Fishing, And Camping
Boasting many state parks with rivers, lakes, and campgrounds, Pennsylvania is a scenic state offering water and outdoor recreation. That said, if you drive inland away from the busy tourist spots, you'll discover Bald Eagle State Park, which could lead to a memorable fishing trip or overnight stay. This scenic lakefront gem is known for fishing and camping, and with Bald Eagle Mountain as its backdrop, it's an overall peaceful escape. Moreover, the lesser-known park is a reflection of central Pennsylvania's natural beauty, combining lakeside scenes with mountain views. Here, you'll find activities for families, outdoor enthusiasts, and anglers seeking to reconnect with nature.
Located approximately 150 miles east of Pittsburgh, and about 30 miles from State College (and its regional airport), Bald Eagle State Park sits in a valley in the small town of Howard. Featuring the 1,700-acre Foster Joseph Sayers Reservoir as its centerpiece, the park lets visitors enjoy boating, swimming, and paddling on the glistening lake. More than that, the lake is brimming with freshwater species, and it's a popular ice fishing destination, meaning anglers can enjoy their favorite pastime year-round.
With a combination of primitive campgrounds and more developed, modern sites — many with partial and full hookups — the park offers spaces for all levels of camping. Glamping and full-service lodging are available for travelers in search of more comfortable accommodations. Fishing and camping are among the top activities here, but visitors also come for hiking, picnicking, and birdwatching.
Cast a line and soak up the views at Bald Eagle State Park
Although the two are adjacent to each other, don't confuse Bald Eagle State Park with the under-the-radar Bald Eagle State Forest; they're separate entities managed differently. Unlike the popular seashore destination of Presque Isle State Park, which has millions of yearly visitors, Bald Eagle is not very crowded, seeing only about 500,000 parkgoers annually, making it a real Pennsylvania hidden gem.
Travelers rave about the park's beauty, with one Google reviewer writing, "Bald Eagle State Park is simply stunning! With its countless hiking trails and the breathtaking Foster Joseph Sayers Reservoir—a beautiful 8-mile stretch perfect for a peaceful boat ride or a few hours of paddleboarding—the park offers an incredible escape into nature." Explore on foot along the 3-mile Woapalanne Path and Lakeside Loop to reveal the park's natural scenery. You'll hike through woodlands and pass open meadows, catching scenes of the lake and the mountains along the way.
When you're ready for a peaceful time on the water, cast your line in the lake. Anglers and casual fishers can fish from the 23 miles of shoreline, from a boat, or reel in catch from the fishing pier. With views of the mountains in the distance, fishing here can be a peaceful and rewarding experience. Plan your trip during the warmer months for bass, catfish, and crappie, or come in winter when sunfish, walleye, and yellow perch are biting under the icy surface.
Sleep peacefully at this Pennsylvania park with mountain views
Don't rush while you're here. Why not stay overnight to enjoy more of the park? After a day of activities, head to your campsite for a night of rest. If you enjoy tent camping, RV camping, or prefer a night of glamping, you can find it at Bald Eagle State Park. The main campground, Russell P. Letterman Campground, boasts close to 100 spots, some with amenities that include full hookups, warm showers, a dump station, picnic tables, and a fire pit. Want more comfort? Book a pet-friendly cottage or a yurt offered during camping season.
If you prefer a less-developed space with basic facilities, the park offers that as well. With 68 available spaces, there is plenty to choose from. Just a few steps from the parking lot, you'll find 34 tent sites, or pull up your camper to one of the 34 larger spots. Some visitors recommend researching these primitive sites since they vary in size, and others are impressed by their cleanliness. Guests seeking more luxury can wake up to views of the lake framed by the rolling hills while staying at the Nature Inn, the 16-room lodge inside the park. According to the website, it was voted as the "#1 Eco-Lodge in the nation," so you'll be guaranteed a comfortable stay.
Bald Eagle might not be one of the most visited state parks in Pennsylvania, but it offers mountain views, fishing, and camping opportunities that make it worth the trip for many. After you've explored the park, drive to nearby State College, a famous college town in Pennsylvania, to check out its artsy vibe.