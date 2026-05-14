Pennsylvania's Stunning Lakefront State Park Is A Peaceful Escape With Mountain Views, Fishing, And Camping

Boasting many state parks with rivers, lakes, and campgrounds, Pennsylvania is a scenic state offering water and outdoor recreation. That said, if you drive inland away from the busy tourist spots, you'll discover Bald Eagle State Park, which could lead to a memorable fishing trip or overnight stay. This scenic lakefront gem is known for fishing and camping, and with Bald Eagle Mountain as its backdrop, it's an overall peaceful escape. Moreover, the lesser-known park is a reflection of central Pennsylvania's natural beauty, combining lakeside scenes with mountain views. Here, you'll find activities for families, outdoor enthusiasts, and anglers seeking to reconnect with nature.

Located approximately 150 miles east of Pittsburgh, and about 30 miles from State College (and its regional airport), Bald Eagle State Park sits in a valley in the small town of Howard. Featuring the 1,700-acre Foster Joseph Sayers Reservoir as its centerpiece, the park lets visitors enjoy boating, swimming, and paddling on the glistening lake. More than that, the lake is brimming with freshwater species, and it's a popular ice fishing destination, meaning anglers can enjoy their favorite pastime year-round.

With a combination of primitive campgrounds and more developed, modern sites — many with partial and full hookups — the park offers spaces for all levels of camping. Glamping and full-service lodging are available for travelers in search of more comfortable accommodations. Fishing and camping are among the top activities here, but visitors also come for hiking, picnicking, and birdwatching.