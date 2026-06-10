Pennsylvania's Serene State Park Is The Perfect Place For Lake Swimming, Paddling, And Fishing

For anyone craving a respite in nature, Pennsylvania's 125 state parks offer recreation, relaxation, and historic infrastructure built by the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) across 300,000-plus acres. Tucked in central Pennsylvania, Whipple Dam State Park offers up 256 acres of peaceful woods and calm water in Huntingdon County.

At the center, Whipple Dam's 22 acres of clean water entice visitors to rent kayaks, paddleboards, and canoes, swim, or fish for trout stocked by the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission. But it's the sandy swimming beach that turns Whipple Dam into a summer destination for anyone who can't reach the ocean. Sandwiched between shady trees and lawn, the beach measures 300 feet. It's open between mid-May and mid-September and provides enough space to sunbathe, picnic, or use the volleyball court. Whipple Dam State Park is a day-use site, so you won't find camping, but you can reserve one of three picnic pavilions via Pennsylvania State Parks. Built by the CCC in the 1930s, these structures come with picnic tables, grills, and room for 40 to 75 people, serving as an ideal home base for a family gathering or wedding at the park.

The state park's history goes back further than the CCC era. In the 1800s, the area produced charcoal used to fuel iron furnaces. However, the dam didn't arrive until 1868, when Osgood M. Whipple dammed Laurel Run to bring water to his sawmill. Although the CC rebuilt the dam in 1935, it still bears the Whipple name.