Pennsylvania's Serene State Park Is The Perfect Place For Lake Swimming, Paddling, And Fishing
For anyone craving a respite in nature, Pennsylvania's 125 state parks offer recreation, relaxation, and historic infrastructure built by the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) across 300,000-plus acres. Tucked in central Pennsylvania, Whipple Dam State Park offers up 256 acres of peaceful woods and calm water in Huntingdon County.
At the center, Whipple Dam's 22 acres of clean water entice visitors to rent kayaks, paddleboards, and canoes, swim, or fish for trout stocked by the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission. But it's the sandy swimming beach that turns Whipple Dam into a summer destination for anyone who can't reach the ocean. Sandwiched between shady trees and lawn, the beach measures 300 feet. It's open between mid-May and mid-September and provides enough space to sunbathe, picnic, or use the volleyball court. Whipple Dam State Park is a day-use site, so you won't find camping, but you can reserve one of three picnic pavilions via Pennsylvania State Parks. Built by the CCC in the 1930s, these structures come with picnic tables, grills, and room for 40 to 75 people, serving as an ideal home base for a family gathering or wedding at the park.
The state park's history goes back further than the CCC era. In the 1800s, the area produced charcoal used to fuel iron furnaces. However, the dam didn't arrive until 1868, when Osgood M. Whipple dammed Laurel Run to bring water to his sawmill. Although the CC rebuilt the dam in 1935, it still bears the Whipple name.
Whipple Dam State Park is one of the best trout fisheries in central Pennsylvania
Whipple Dam may be small, but it's a prime fishing spot and is even considered one of the top trout fisheries in central Pennsylvania by some experts. In winter and spring, the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission stocks the lake with trout, but other species call these waters home, too. "Whipple lake can support a warm water and cool water fishery to include species like largemouth bass, blue gill, black crappie, yellow perch, and chain pickerel," Bryan Chikotas of the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission shared with 6WJACTV.
Anglers arrive early on days when the commission releases fish, so you'll need to plan accordingly to nab a prime spot on the banks or near the spillway. For information on upcoming trout releases, follow the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission on Facebook or check the commission's website. The official website also provides information about fishing tournaments, boating courses, kayak fishing, and other events at neighboring state parks, including Little Buffalo State Park in Pennsylvania's Appalachian Mountains.
Due to a dredging project, the commission didn't stock Whipple Lake between May 2019 and March 2021. Fortunately for fishing enthusiasts, the fish are back, and the commission released thousands of trout at the beginning of 2026, including giant rainbow and palomino trout. There's a fishing dock and a boat launch, but only electric motors, which preserves the peace.
Lake walks and kayaking at Whipple Dam State Park
Lake activities are a highlight at Whipple Dam State Park, and you don't have to bring your own gear. The concession stand is open on Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. (during the warmer months). Here, you'll find kayaks, canoes, paddleboards, and even paddle boats. Check the Greenwood Furnace State Park Facebook page to find out when the concession stand will open for the season. Greenwood Furnace oversees the administration of Whipple Dam and keeps visitors up to date with active social media accounts. Both parks are located in Happy Valley, an outdoor haven with camping at Greenwood Furnace, Bald Eagle State Park, and Bellefonte/State College KOA Holiday.
On land, visitors can spot wildlife like white-tailed deer, wild turkeys, and Canada geese. If you're extra quiet, you might see a beaver at work in the wetland areas along the lake edge. Unlike Worlds End State Park's mountains filled with waterfalls and trails, Whipple Dam isn't a hiking destination. However, the Whipple Dam Loop is a favorite among locals, earning 4.5 stars on AllTrails. At slightly over 2 miles, the path goes around the lake and through the woods by Laurel Run. "This is my favorite section of the trail with bridges and patches of rhododendron. The water in Laurel Run is often crystal clear and on my most recent visit I was looking for trout," shared a local via Rediscover State College.