Indiana's Treasure Island Is Doing A Lot More For Visitors Than Just Offering Beautiful Scenery
Birds chirping in the trees and the gentle lapping of water along the shoreline create a peaceful scene at Treasure Island Park in Elkhart, Indiana. This serene riverside county park is just 4 acres along the St. Joseph River at the end of a no-outlet road. Its entrance is tucked away in between houses, looking like any other driveway, were it not for the small brown park sign that gives it away. You'd never know it was just seven minutes from the center of bustling Elkhart, which is why it's a local favorite. But Treasure Island is more than just its beautiful scenery. Bird watching, fishing, paddling, and picnicking are all excellent ways to enjoy this tiny island park.
Treasure Island is small, but it has some picnic tables, a grill and fire pit, and a porta-potty for those who want to enjoy lunch outdoors and enjoy the view of the river. It's also a quiet spot for birdwatchers. Bring a camping chair and binoculars to see how many of the reported 102 species you can spot in a few hours. The season will determine which birds are in the area, but swans are almost always in residence. This is a great summer destination, as the park is closed from December through March.
Get on the water at Treasure Island Park
If you're looking for something a little more active, Treasure Island is more than just a quiet place to eat lunch and birdwatch. Bring your rod and reel, and fish from the shore of the park. Even better, get on the water for fishing, boating, or paddling. The St. Joseph River is perfect for fly fishing, and the Indiana Department of Natural Resources stocks trout in the nearby Cobus Creek and Little Elkhart River, both of which flow into the St. Joseph. Catfish and smallmouth bass are common catches around Treasure Island.
While there aren't any marked hiking trails at Treasure Island, it's easy to launch your vessels from the sandy shores. Get in an upper body workout as you paddle your kayak or canoe up and down the St. Joseph River. Be sure to steer clear of any low-hanging trees near the water's edge, and just enjoy the river from a different perspective while getting in some exercise. If you're looking for a space with walking paths along photo-worthy water features, head to Wellfield Botanic Gardens, boasting paradise-like vibes. It has an entrance fee but is perfect for those who may wish Treasure Island had a walking trail.