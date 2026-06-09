Indiana's Treasure Island Is Doing A Lot More For Visitors Than Just Offering Beautiful Scenery

Birds chirping in the trees and the gentle lapping of water along the shoreline create a peaceful scene at Treasure Island Park in Elkhart, Indiana. This serene riverside county park is just 4 acres along the St. Joseph River at the end of a no-outlet road. Its entrance is tucked away in between houses, looking like any other driveway, were it not for the small brown park sign that gives it away. You'd never know it was just seven minutes from the center of bustling Elkhart, which is why it's a local favorite. But Treasure Island is more than just its beautiful scenery. Bird watching, fishing, paddling, and picnicking are all excellent ways to enjoy this tiny island park.

Treasure Island is small, but it has some picnic tables, a grill and fire pit, and a porta-potty for those who want to enjoy lunch outdoors and enjoy the view of the river. It's also a quiet spot for birdwatchers. Bring a camping chair and binoculars to see how many of the reported 102 species you can spot in a few hours. The season will determine which birds are in the area, but swans are almost always in residence. This is a great summer destination, as the park is closed from December through March.