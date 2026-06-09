Just Across The Border, Canada's Gorgeous Lake Park Has Warm Water, Sandy Beaches, And Scenic Camping
There are 1,033 provincial parks, reserves, and protected areas across British Columbia, which cover 14.4% of the province's land. But with so much ground to cover, don't miss the smaller spots along the way, like sẁiẁs Provincial Park, a beautiful lakeside park in the south-central part of the province. Located on a unique peninsula jutting into Osoyoos Lake, sẁiẁs covers just 94 acres. Previously known as Haynes Point Provincial Park, it was renamed in 2015 to showcase the traditional Okanagan name for the area — the park is managed by the Osoyoos Indian Band.
The lake is an international waterway, 12 miles long, divided between Washington state and British Columbia, with 5.7 square miles located in Canada. The park is only a three-minute drive from the international border crossing , and it's just a few minutes' drive from the town of Osoyoos, with its desert beauty and outdoor adventures.
The park features a 1.2-mile walk where you can see wildlife and go birdwatching. The smallest bird in Canada, the calliope hummingbird, can be found here. sẁiẁs Provincial Park is also known for its beaches and warm water, as well as its superb camping options.
Discover warm water and sandy beaches at sẁiẁs Provincial Park
Osoyoos Lake is the warmest freshwater lake in Canada. The water temperature averages about 75 degrees Fahrenheit in the summer months of July and August, and the Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society notes that temperatures in the lake may even reach as high as 91. With such warm water, the lake is very popular for aquatic activities such as waterskiing, jetskiing, stand-up paddleboarding, and kayaking. There are over 20 types of fish found in the lake, so anglers will enjoy casting a line for rainbow trout, largemouth bass, whitefish, smallmouth bass, or kokanee.
Swimming is very popular in the park. There are sandy beaches, interspersed with some rocky or pebbly shoreline. There is a beach for swimming at the day-use area, and there is also a pet beach about halfway down the spit. Note that there are no lifeguards on duty here, so swimming is at your own risk. Be careful of dangerous currents and sharp drop-offs, especially around the sandbar at the end of the park.
Stay overnight in sẁiẁs Provincial Park's beautiful campground
BC Parks calls this spot "one of the most popular provincial parks." Some of the campsites here are directly on the lake, making them incredibly scenic, yet sites also have privacy thanks to trees and shrubs. If you're lucky, it's even possible to see the northern lights here. One Google reviewer summed up their visit nicely, saying, "Love love love this park! We go every year. Sometimes more than once if we are lucky. Must be up early to reserve, but well worth the effort! Warm water, stunning sunsets, great for bike riding around [the] campsite and Osoyoos. Great bird watching, boating, or just floating. Clean and friendly always!"
There are 41 campsites, seven of which are doubles. All campsites are accessible by vehicle and have a picnic table and fire ring. There are flush toilets, but no showers or electricity hookups. Due to the campground's popularity, there is a maximum stay of seven nights per year, and it's highly recommended to book well in advance if you want to visit in the summer. Note that it can be windy, and there is poison ivy, so take care when walking near bushes.
The park is in southern British Columbia, just north of the U.S. border. There is no cost for visiting provincial parks for the day. For more outdoor adventures, visit the jaw-dropping polka-dot lake just north of Osoyoos. Or, relax after a busy day of exploring at Canada's craft beer capital, Penticton, which is just a one-hour drive north.