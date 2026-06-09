Just Across The Border, Canada's Gorgeous Lake Park Has Warm Water, Sandy Beaches, And Scenic Camping

There are 1,033 provincial parks, reserves, and protected areas across British Columbia, which cover 14.4% of the province's land. But with so much ground to cover, don't miss the smaller spots along the way, like sẁiẁs Provincial Park, a beautiful lakeside park in the south-central part of the province. Located on a unique peninsula jutting into Osoyoos Lake, sẁiẁs covers just 94 acres. Previously known as Haynes Point Provincial Park, it was renamed in 2015 to showcase the traditional Okanagan name for the area — the park is managed by the Osoyoos Indian Band.

The lake is an international waterway, 12 miles long, divided between Washington state and British Columbia, with 5.7 square miles located in Canada. The park is only a three-minute drive from the international border crossing , and it's just a few minutes' drive from the town of Osoyoos, with its desert beauty and outdoor adventures.

The park features a 1.2-mile walk where you can see wildlife and go birdwatching. The smallest bird in Canada, the calliope hummingbird, can be found here. sẁiẁs Provincial Park is also known for its beaches and warm water, as well as its superb camping options.