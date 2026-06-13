Sandwiched Between San Francisco And Sacramento Is California's Charming Town With Americana Vibes And Scenic Trails

The San Francisco Bay Area is practically synonymous with tech startups and wineries, so it probably isn't the first place you'd expect to see the Old West on display. But you can still find traces of Northern California's frontier past in small towns like Port Costa. Perched along the shore of the Carquinez Strait, the little hamlet is a far cry from the surrounding cul-de-sac-filled suburbs, with weathered Victorian storefronts and old barrels lining the short downtown main street.

The village was founded in the late 1870s as a ferry hub on the transcontinental railroad, serving as a thriving grain port in its heyday, according to the Port Costa Conservation Society. Back then, a slew of businesses — from rowdy saloons to homey hotels — stretched down the wharves and were frequented by some 3,000 townsfolk, who called the place home during the peak shipping seasons. The town eventually lost its luster in the early 1900s, after the region's wheat export boom declined and the railroad ferries were replaced by a railway bridge.

Fewer than 200 people live in Port Costa today, per World Population Review. Situated between San Francisco and Sacramento in the East Bay, the town is easily accessible from both Interstate 80 and Highway 4, making it a fun day trip away from the big city. Port Costa has a neat blend of small-town charm and quirky folksy flair, with biker bar eats, beautiful water views, and miles of scenic trails within reach.