Sandwiched Between San Francisco And Sacramento Is California's Charming Town With Americana Vibes And Scenic Trails
The San Francisco Bay Area is practically synonymous with tech startups and wineries, so it probably isn't the first place you'd expect to see the Old West on display. But you can still find traces of Northern California's frontier past in small towns like Port Costa. Perched along the shore of the Carquinez Strait, the little hamlet is a far cry from the surrounding cul-de-sac-filled suburbs, with weathered Victorian storefronts and old barrels lining the short downtown main street.
The village was founded in the late 1870s as a ferry hub on the transcontinental railroad, serving as a thriving grain port in its heyday, according to the Port Costa Conservation Society. Back then, a slew of businesses — from rowdy saloons to homey hotels — stretched down the wharves and were frequented by some 3,000 townsfolk, who called the place home during the peak shipping seasons. The town eventually lost its luster in the early 1900s, after the region's wheat export boom declined and the railroad ferries were replaced by a railway bridge.
Fewer than 200 people live in Port Costa today, per World Population Review. Situated between San Francisco and Sacramento in the East Bay, the town is easily accessible from both Interstate 80 and Highway 4, making it a fun day trip away from the big city. Port Costa has a neat blend of small-town charm and quirky folksy flair, with biker bar eats, beautiful water views, and miles of scenic trails within reach.
See timeless treasures around Port Costa, California
Port Costa's main drag, Canyon Lake Drive, is about as charming as they come. Several timeworn historic buildings stand along the road, and you can see still see trains rumbling down the tracks as boats drift by in the waters beyond. The handful of hotels that once welcomed all the shipping workers are long gone, so you won't find any accommodations around the tiny Northern California town today. But you can still visit one of the area's oldest lodging establishments — The Burlington Hotel.
Dubbed "the Victorian jewel of historic Port Costa" by the Port Costa Conservation Society, the three-story inn opened to guests back in 1883, just a few years after the town was born. Today, the faded yellow building houses an antiques store called the Compulsive Peddler. The shop, which is usually open on weekends, carries an eclectic mix of vintage finds, from funky figurines and patterned quilts to kitchenware and colorful artworks.
Head across the street to the Warehouse Cafe to soak up the small-town atmosphere. The local biker haunt oozes Old Americana vibes, boasting a pool table, an extensive beer collection, and old photographs of showbiz greats like Elvis Presley and Marilyn Monroe on the wall. As one visitor shared in a Tripadvisor review, "the only thing missing is tumbleweed rolling down the road." The former granary also has a stuffed polar bear on display, putting it up there with some of the best old-school roadside attractions across the country.
The Bull Valley Roadhouse is steps away if you're craving a hearty meal. The pre-Prohibition-themed bar and restaurant serves up a curated menu of timeless American eats and historical libations, so you can get a taste of a true American saloon.
Frolic in the hills around Port Costa
Make some time to roam the countryside around Port Costa, too. The little town is sandwiched by the Carquinez Strait Regional Shoreline, a beautiful patch of wilds and parklands that stretch for almost 1,600 acres along the rustling channel. Blanketed by scenic coastal bluffs and grassy rolling hills — some of which tower more than 700 feet above the water — it's safe to say the panoramic views around the park easily rival any of the most incredible California spots to visit.
For a great vantage point of the strait, which is fed by the San Joaquin and Sacramento rivers, traipse along the Carquinez Loop Overlook Trail just north of Port Costa. The easy 1.6-mile looped trail winds among stands of eucalyptus and takes you up the hillside, where you'll find a bench to take in the view. You may see some wildlife during your hike, too, as mule deer, foxes, snakes, and various birds all call the place home.
The views from the Carquinez Strait Regional Shoreline Park's trails on the southern end of Port Costa are just as stunning, overlooking the water and the boutique-filled port city of Benicia across the strait. If you want to get some more steps in, tackle the paved George Miller Regional Trail nearby, which sweeps down the shoreline for about 4 miles, roundtrip.