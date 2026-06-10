Canada's Postcard-Worthy Mountain Town Is A Year-Round Haven With Alpine Lakes And Local Eats

Few places are as picture-perfect as Jasper. Nestled in a river valley in the middle of the eponymous national park, Canada's postcard-worthy mountain town is renowned for its scenic beauty. Dramatic peaks and vast evergreen forests rise all around, vibrant alpine lakes beckon with crystal-clear waters fed by glaciers, and the aurora borealis dances in brilliantly dark skies overhead.

This scenic mountain hub is located in western Alberta, about four hours west of the province's capital of Edmonton. Make the drive from the city to Jasper to witness a glorious overview of the landscape, as fertile farmland gives way to the adventure-rich Canadian Rockies. Traveling the Yellowhead Highway, keep your eyes peeled for fast-flowing rivers, diverse wildlife, and cinematic vistas that reveal some of the most beautiful nature in North America. Once you arrive in the town of Jasper, check out an array of local eats and boutiques before mapping out your outdoor-focused itinerary.

With so much to see and do, there isn't any question why this area, along with Banff, has become a bucket-list escape for global travelers. Ranked No. 1 out of the most popular destinations abroad for first-time travelers, Canada offers unparalleled thrills, whether it's your first visit or your 30th. Between its welcoming hospitality and awe-inspiring scenery, the nation charms even the toughest of critics.