California's Artificial Lake In Yosemite National Park Is A Remote Beauty For Camping And Fishing
Unlike El Capitan, Half Dome, or the other well-known Yosemite National Park attractions, Lake Eleanor remains an overlooked yet beautiful section of the park that few take the time and effort to see. Lake Eleanor is an artificial lake in Yosemite National Park that formed in 1918 after the construction of a dam. Covering 953 acres, the body of water's large size and remote location makes it a quieter, less crowded destination for canoeing, hiking, fishing, and camping.
"Four days of seclusion (not a soul around as we canoe camped) on Lake Eleanor, in Yosemite's backcountry," writes a camper on Facebook. "I kept finding myself on the edge of tears, both from the pure beauty and tranquility of this place and from the ache in my heart for the world during this time."
Though you'll need to journey on foot to reach the lake, the short hike will reward the adventure-seeking camper, angler, or hiker with a hidden slice of California wilderness that includes waterfalls, wildlife, and a stunning, massive, artificial reservoir.
Camp in an evergreen forest on the clear blue waters of Lake Eleanor
Located at an elevation of 4,657 feet in a remote mountain area in the northwestern part of Yosemite National Park, Lake Eleanor offers a desolate, wild side of Yosemite National Park that the crowds who stick to more well-traveled areas don't often experience. As power boats aren't permitted on the lake, and with the area offering limited cell service, the lake provides a chance to immerse yourself in quiet solitude and escape the noise of modern life. "This is my favorite place in the world. The hidden treasure of Yosemite," writes a reviewer on Google.
If you're looking to camp on Lake Eleanor, get your backpacking gear ready, because all of the lakeside campsites are only accessible on foot. The Lake Eleanor Campground is a designated campsite located about a half a mile from the Lake Eleanor Trailhead and includes fire rings and bear storage boxes. The campgrounds are primitive, though unlikely to land on any lists of Yosemite campgrounds to avoid. Dispersed camping is also allowed, but you'll need to set up camp at least 100 feet from the water and bring bear-resistant food storage containers.
"Great campground with a relatively easy hike in," reports a reviewer on AllTrails. "... Multiple sites are right on the water's edge, and are well established with nice fire rings and log seating." Camping is free but you'll need to secure a permit before you go. With the lake campsites only logging an estimated 1,000 nights of campers per year, you may find you have the entire grove of forest and shoreline to yourself.
Fish against a backcountry backdrop of wild forest
Lake Eleanor is surrounded by thick forests, massive boulders, and snow-frosted mountain peaks. As you hike along trails that wind past cliffs and evergreen trees, the only other living creatures you might see are the occasional deer and black bear. Eleanor Falls and Frog Creek Falls are a nature photographer's dream subject, with powerful cascades of white water flowing over wide slabs of smooth granite into pools of deep, dark water.
If you go fishing, keep on the lookout for bald eagles as you cast your line from a canoe or along the rocky shoreline. Common fish include rainbow trout and brown trout. Other fish you may catch are brook trout, cutthroat trout, and golden trout. Fishing at Lake Eleanor is allowed year-round, though restrictions limit you to no more than five trout per day.
Since the shores of Lake Eleanor can't be reached by car, you'll need to hike in. While the trail to the lake isn't as short as a hike like Big Trees Trail, a beginner-friendly Yosemite trek through giant sequoias, at just .4 miles it's a manageable distance for many. Just note it may prove strenuous when hauling camping or fishing gear. The trailhead is located at Cherry Lake Dam, about an hour and 20 minutes away from Groveland, California, one of the USA's "greatest little towns" and a Gold Rush era gem with historic charm. While Yosemite National Park is open year round, the best time to visit Lake Eleanor to camp, hike, or fish, is in the summer months.