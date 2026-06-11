California's Artificial Lake In Yosemite National Park Is A Remote Beauty For Camping And Fishing

Unlike El Capitan, Half Dome, or the other well-known Yosemite National Park attractions, Lake Eleanor remains an overlooked yet beautiful section of the park that few take the time and effort to see. Lake Eleanor is an artificial lake in Yosemite National Park that formed in 1918 after the construction of a dam. Covering 953 acres, the body of water's large size and remote location makes it a quieter, less crowded destination for canoeing, hiking, fishing, and camping.

"Four days of seclusion (not a soul around as we canoe camped) on Lake Eleanor, in Yosemite's backcountry," writes a camper on Facebook. "I kept finding myself on the edge of tears, both from the pure beauty and tranquility of this place and from the ache in my heart for the world during this time."

Though you'll need to journey on foot to reach the lake, the short hike will reward the adventure-seeking camper, angler, or hiker with a hidden slice of California wilderness that includes waterfalls, wildlife, and a stunning, massive, artificial reservoir.