Forget Seattle, Retire To These 7 Washington Cities That Are Just As Pretty And Way More Affordable
Seattle is known for its iconic architecture, arts scene, easy access to Puget Sound, and stunning natural beauty. Understandably, it's a city that many people dream of spending their retirement years in. Quality of life is excellent here, due to its great food and easy access to nature. Plus, the area has a mild climate. It might be rainy, but for the most part, it's consistent. What more could a retiree want?
The biggest downside to Seattle, though, is that it's expensive. With prices ever rising, Americans are crossing Seattle off their "places to retire" list. Some of the city's most famous attractions can be prohibitively expensive. At the time of writing, the Space Needle can cost seniors anywhere from $27-50 to enter, the Seattle Aquarium costs all adults (even seniors) $49.95, and the Chihuly Garden and Glass Museum is $35 to $40. Washington's Emerald City might just be too pricy.
Fortunately, there are plenty of other cities in Washington that offer retirees and budget-conscious travelers great experiences. Each of the attractions mentioned in this article costs no more than $10 for seniors (at the time of writing), and most are free.
Sammamish
Sammamish is a lakeside utopia with trails, global eats, and a local craft beer scene. Located only 30 minutes away from Seattle, this city is a great alternative for budget-conscious retirees who want to remain close. Those who love the outdoors will find plenty of nature in Sammamish. There are multiple parks with free entry — such as Soaring Eagle Park, Ebright Creek Park, Beaver Lake Park, and Sammamish Commons — and they all provide the opportunity for a gentle stroll.
Vancouver
Situated near the Washington-Oregon border is the budget-friendly city of Vancouver, Washington. The city's location on the northern shore of the Columbia River gives it great views that can rival almost any in the Emerald City. Plus, this area has a ton of fun and affordable activities. There are historic sites like Fort Vancouver, there's a vibrant arts district to explore that has 24 public murals, and there are great walking opportunities along the Columbia River Waterfront Renaissance Trail.
Port Angeles
With plenty of free activities, Port Angles' mountain views, beaches, and waterfront downtown are just within reach. While many know this town as the gateway to Olympic National Park, there's so much more to explore here. Retirees who want to see the area's natural landscape without paying big bucks can head to Salt Creek Recreation Area or Lincoln Park. There are even areas of Olympic that you can access: Madison Falls is technically within the park but is free to enter.
Bellingham
South of the Canadian border on the shores of the Salish Sea lies the city of Bellingham. Although Seattle was named America's most "outdoor-friendly" city, Bellingham's natural wonders make it a clear rival. The area has plenty of free and fiscally accessible parks like Larrabee State Park, Whatcom Falls, Big Rock Garden Park, and Lake Padden. This city is as cozy as it is outdoorsy, with bookstores — like Village Books and Paper Dreams — and a farmers market.
Sequim
You don't need to go to the south of France to find beautiful lavender fields. As it turns out, lavender abounds in Sequim, Washington. This city on the Olympic Peninsula is full of lavender farms, many of which are free to visit. This city has another natural wonder to see, as it offers expansive views of the Salish Sea. Those that want to fully experience the sea can head to free or inexpensive areas, like the John Wayne Marina, Dungeness National Wildlife Refuge, and Sequim Bay State Park.
Edmonds
Just over 15 miles north of Seattle is Edmonds. With views of Puget Sound and Olympic Mountain, this city is just as pretty as Seattle. Home to affordable attractions like the Cascadia Art Museum and Brackett's Landing North, there's plenty here for retirees to do. For the adventurous who love diving, Edmonds is home to Edmonds Underwater Park, which is free to enter. You can also apply for a free evening diving permit. While underwater, you can see marine life like seals, anemones, jellyfish, ratfish, and green sea urchins.
Bremerton
On the Kitsap Peninsula, directly across from Seattle, is one of Washington's most affordable cities for retirees, Bremerton. Those who still want to visit the big city can take an affordable, 30-minute ferry directly to Seattle for a senior-discounted price of $5.65.
While in Bremerton, there are plenty of free and low-price activities for retirees to enjoy. This city is home to three different gardens that you can explore: the Elandan Gardens, Harborside Fountain Park, and Vista Gardens (which is free to visit during Open Garden Days). There are also historical attractions, such as the Puget Sound Navy Museum.