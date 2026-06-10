Forget Seattle, Retire To These 7 Washington Cities That Are Just As Pretty And Way More Affordable

Seattle is known for its iconic architecture, arts scene, easy access to Puget Sound, and stunning natural beauty. Understandably, it's a city that many people dream of spending their retirement years in. Quality of life is excellent here, due to its great food and easy access to nature. Plus, the area has a mild climate. It might be rainy, but for the most part, it's consistent. What more could a retiree want?

The biggest downside to Seattle, though, is that it's expensive. With prices ever rising, Americans are crossing Seattle off their "places to retire" list. Some of the city's most famous attractions can be prohibitively expensive. At the time of writing, the Space Needle can cost seniors anywhere from $27-50 to enter, the Seattle Aquarium costs all adults (even seniors) $49.95, and the Chihuly Garden and Glass Museum is $35 to $40. Washington's Emerald City might just be too pricy.

Fortunately, there are plenty of other cities in Washington that offer retirees and budget-conscious travelers great experiences. Each of the attractions mentioned in this article costs no more than $10 for seniors (at the time of writing), and most are free.