Minnesota's Largest State Park Observation Tower Is In A Lakeside Destination Near The Canadian Border

Minnesota is nicknamed the Land of 10,000 Lakes in reference to its myriad of natural lakes, many of which were formed by glacial activity during the most recent Ice Age. However, the state is also home to a number of manmade lakes and reservoirs, including Lake Bronson. This scenic lake is surrounded by a state park of the same name, featuring Minnesota's largest state park observation tower.

Lake Bronson State Park is situated in the northwest corner of the state, just 30 miles from the Canadian border. Ironically, while Minnesota is well known for having a vast number of lakes, this area of the state has very few. The dearth of water bodies is what led to Lake Bronson being built in the 1930s, thus creating a lakeside destination in an area that had no natural lakes.

While it isn't a natural water body, Lake Bronson and the land in Lake Bronson State Park are both largely the result of the last Ice Age. The lake was made by damming a stream created by glacial activity. Receding glaciers also created numerous ridges in what was otherwise flatland prairie. Today, the state park straddles an area where the prairie transforms into dense forest. This dramatic shift in landscape lends to a diverse ecosystem that is home to a variety of birds and animals, including American elk, deer, and black bears.