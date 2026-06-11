Forget Florida, This Coastal Southern State Has Warm Beaches Perfect For Lounging And Family Fun This Summer
For decades, the ultimate family beach vacation has been practically locked into the GPS. All you had to do was point the car south until you hit the Florida state line. While Orlando's theme parks and Miami's international flair are a huge part of Florida's appeal, it's the state's beaches that often get top billing. But with the summer travel season kicking into high gear and gas prices eating away at travel budgets, many vacationers are looking to skip the premium price tags that often come with a Florida getaway. Enter the South's best-kept secret: the Gulf Coast of Alabama.
Alabama has over 50 miles of coastline stretching from Orange Beach in the east to Dauphin Island in the west. For years, the state's beaches were more of a draw for local and regional residents, but that's starting to change. Travelers are discovering that Alabama's beach towns offer a more affordable alternative, with fewer crowds and a relaxed pace that appeals to families. Much like Florida's Gulf Coast, the waters off Alabama's coastline stay warm throughout the summer. Gulf Shores and nearby Pensacola Beach both regularly see water temperatures around 85 degrees Fahrenheit during the season.
As the coast grows in popularity, communities have welcomed new businesses and attractions, from restaurants to family-friendly entertainment venues. These additions are making Alabama's coastline an increasingly appealing destination for vacationers who might have otherwise headed straight for Florida.
Affordable, family fun in Orange Beach and Gulf Shores
Much like the Florida Panhandle, Alabama's beaches feature the same sugary white sands and turquoise waters that have made the northern Gulf Coast famous. The first beach town you encounter as you head west is Orange Beach. Located in Baldwin County, the town is generally calmer and more relaxed than neighboring Gulf Shores (more on this shortly), but it still attracts plenty of visitors thanks to its relatively affordable accommodations and attractions. For example, Perdido Beach Resort is a family-friendly option with rates as low as $125 per night, although it's worth noting that prices can reach up to $550 for standard guest rooms. In addition, you'll discover The Wharf, a large shopping and entertainment destination with stores, restaurants, live music, and more. This is also where you can purchase tickets for dolphin and sunset cruises.
Next door is Gulf Shores, the premier beach town on Alabama's Gulf Coast and one that lives up to its motto of "Small Town, Big Beach." You'll find many of the same attractions here as in Orange Beach. However, Gulf Shores also has some notable draws of its own, including the Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo, home to over 118 species across a variety of exhibits, and OWA Parks & Resort, a destination about 13 miles north of the shoreline that features thrill rides, family-friendly attractions, and a water park.
Both Gulf Shores and Orange Beach provide access to Gulf State Park, a 6,150-acre park often called "Alabama's Everglades." The park features beaches and more than 28 miles of paved trails, including the Hugh S. Branyon Backcountry Trail, which USA Today has named one of the "best recreational trails" in the country three times in the 2020s.
The hidden gem of Dauphin Island
While Gulf Shores and Orange Beach get most of the press, travelers looking for an Alabama beach experience without the growing crowds and tourist activities may want to head west to Dauphin Island, which calls itself the "Sunset Capital of Alabama." Located in Mobile County, Dauphin Island is less touristy than its more famous neighbors, but that doesn't mean it lacks landmarks to pique visitors' interest.
On the island's eastern tip is Fort Gaines, which sits along Mobile Bay. Built in 1821, the fort was the site of the Battle of Mobile Bay during the Civil War. Admission is $10 for adults, and you can either wander the fort yourself or take an "iTour," which includes visuals and audio to help bring the site to life. On the northern tip of the island sits Indian Shell Mound Park, part of the state's Indigenous Mound Trail and home to a large shell ridge. Because of its underrated nature and lower profile, Dauphin Island generally sees fewer crowds than Orange Beach and Gulf Shores, making it an appealing alternative for travelers seeking a slower pace.
If you want to explore a charming botanical garden steeped in Southern character, head to Bellingrath Gardens, located 20 minutes north of Dauphin Island. Alternatively, if you want to experience Alabama's Gulf Coast to the fullest, take a trip on the 130-mile Coastal Connection Scenic Byway.