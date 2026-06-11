Forget Florida, This Coastal Southern State Has Warm Beaches Perfect For Lounging And Family Fun This Summer

For decades, the ultimate family beach vacation has been practically locked into the GPS. All you had to do was point the car south until you hit the Florida state line. While Orlando's theme parks and Miami's international flair are a huge part of Florida's appeal, it's the state's beaches that often get top billing. But with the summer travel season kicking into high gear and gas prices eating away at travel budgets, many vacationers are looking to skip the premium price tags that often come with a Florida getaway. Enter the South's best-kept secret: the Gulf Coast of Alabama.

Alabama has over 50 miles of coastline stretching from Orange Beach in the east to Dauphin Island in the west. For years, the state's beaches were more of a draw for local and regional residents, but that's starting to change. Travelers are discovering that Alabama's beach towns offer a more affordable alternative, with fewer crowds and a relaxed pace that appeals to families. Much like Florida's Gulf Coast, the waters off Alabama's coastline stay warm throughout the summer. Gulf Shores and nearby Pensacola Beach both regularly see water temperatures around 85 degrees Fahrenheit during the season.

As the coast grows in popularity, communities have welcomed new businesses and attractions, from restaurants to family-friendly entertainment venues. These additions are making Alabama's coastline an increasingly appealing destination for vacationers who might have otherwise headed straight for Florida.