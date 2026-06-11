On The Canada-US Border Is A Rugged Park With Dramatic Waterfalls And Lake Superior Trails
The Great Lakes offer endless miles of shoreline that could easily rival any ocean coast. Lake Superior is by far the largest of the Great Lakes, with a pristine shore that spans almost 2,800 miles. Michigan, Minnesota, and Wisconsin share the waters of Lake Superior, as well as the Canadian province of Ontario. While these states boast many stunning sights of their own, Ontario's Pigeon River Provincial Park offers a distinctly rugged beauty. The Pigeon River flows along the border between U.S. and Canada, eventually meeting Lake Superior, which is where the provincial park is located.
Pigeon River Provincial Park is a three-hour drive from Duluth and five hours from Minneapolis, and sits just two minutes from the border crossing at Pigeon River. The park features miles of hiking trails that lead to multiple waterfalls cascading down the river gorge. The main attraction is High Falls, which drops a staggering 92 feet and sits right on the border between Minnesota and Ontario. While the falls can be viewed from both Canada and the U.S. at Minnesota's Grand Portage State Park, some visitors find Ontario's side more peaceful. "We loved less foot traffic and some of the views on the Canadian side. It's more rustic but very well maintained," said one review on Google.
Beyond the falls, the park offers quiet treks through the forest and outlooks with sweeping vistas of the river valley and Lake Superior in the distance. History lovers will appreciate the traces of human life dating back to 7,000 B.C. The park's 2,344 acres are open for day trips only, and there is no overnight camping on site. Alternatively, visitors can spend the night in the city of Thunder Bay — the "mini Finland of Canada" — or camp out at Kakabeka Falls Provincial Park, both of which are under an hour's drive from Pigeon River Provincial Park.
Waterfalls and scenic trails at Pigeon River Provincial Park
As mentioned, High Falls is the uncontested star of Pigeon River State Park. To see it, visitors can embark on the 1.2-mile High Falls Trail that leads to an observation deck overlooking the falls and surrounding gorge. Hikers should prepare for steep inclines and staircases in some places, but past visitors have noted that the trail is suitable for kids. "My kids loved it," said one Google review. "The hike was easy (compared to many other hikes we have done)."
From High Falls, you can continue onward to Middle Falls, adding 1.3 miles round trip. Middle Falls is much smaller than High Falls at around 19 feet, but widens significantly as water flow increases. Instead of hiking from High Falls, another option is to drive to the Middle Falls parking area and walk about 10 minutes to the viewpoint.
In addition to waterfall hikes, the provincial park's Boardwalk Trail is an accessible and short walkway that leads from the main parking area to an overlook with sweeping views of the Lake Superior shoreline. The Finger Point Trail is a two-hour jaunt that hugs the shore and goes out to the Finger Point peninsula. The terrain is described as "steep and rugged" by Ontario Parks, so it may be best suited for experienced hikers. Several trails inside the park are dotted with carved metal sculptures that relate to the region's history, as well as artistic sculpted benches. Take a seat once in a while to rest your legs and soak up the sights and sounds of the forest.
Year-round activities at Pigeon River Provincial Park
Upon arriving at Pigeon River Provincial Park, a good place to start is the on-site information center. Here, visitors can learn about trail conditions, pick up some Ontario Parks memorabilia, and use the restroom – the park may be rugged, but it still has some basic amenities. The information center also has fishing licenses available for purchase. Pigeon River offers great opportunities for anglers to catch pickerel, smallmouth bass, rainbow trout, northern pike, and chinook salmon.
Birders are also in for a treat at this provincial park. The region contains both lowland and boreal forest landscapes, creating ideal habitat for diverse bird species. Over 100 species have been recorded in the park, according to eBird. These include rose-breasted grosbeaks, bald eagles, ospreys, ravens, grey jays, and grey catbirds.
Pigeon River Provincial Park is open all year round, making it suitable for winter activities. Bust out the snowshoes and trek to the falls, but remember to exercise caution as the trails are not maintained in the winter. Additionally, Pigeon River Provincial Park is a great pit stop destination on the Lake Superior Circle Tour, a majestic road trip with waterfalls, scenic hikes, and crystal clear waters to swim in.