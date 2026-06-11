On The Canada-US Border Is A Rugged Park With Dramatic Waterfalls And Lake Superior Trails

The Great Lakes offer endless miles of shoreline that could easily rival any ocean coast. Lake Superior is by far the largest of the Great Lakes, with a pristine shore that spans almost 2,800 miles. Michigan, Minnesota, and Wisconsin share the waters of Lake Superior, as well as the Canadian province of Ontario. While these states boast many stunning sights of their own, Ontario's Pigeon River Provincial Park offers a distinctly rugged beauty. The Pigeon River flows along the border between U.S. and Canada, eventually meeting Lake Superior, which is where the provincial park is located.

Pigeon River Provincial Park is a three-hour drive from Duluth and five hours from Minneapolis, and sits just two minutes from the border crossing at Pigeon River. The park features miles of hiking trails that lead to multiple waterfalls cascading down the river gorge. The main attraction is High Falls, which drops a staggering 92 feet and sits right on the border between Minnesota and Ontario. While the falls can be viewed from both Canada and the U.S. at Minnesota's Grand Portage State Park, some visitors find Ontario's side more peaceful. "We loved less foot traffic and some of the views on the Canadian side. It's more rustic but very well maintained," said one review on Google.

Beyond the falls, the park offers quiet treks through the forest and outlooks with sweeping vistas of the river valley and Lake Superior in the distance. History lovers will appreciate the traces of human life dating back to 7,000 B.C. The park's 2,344 acres are open for day trips only, and there is no overnight camping on site. Alternatively, visitors can spend the night in the city of Thunder Bay — the "mini Finland of Canada" — or camp out at Kakabeka Falls Provincial Park, both of which are under an hour's drive from Pigeon River Provincial Park.