Minnesota's Tallest Waterfall Resides In A Scenic State Park On Lake Superior's Shores
Minnesota is often billed as the "Land of 10,000 Lakes," and among them is the mighty Lake Superior. Though Minnesota only touches the extreme western edge of Lake Superior's expansive waters, the state's North Shore region protects an amazing combination of Great Lakes coastline and pristine inland water features. One prime example of this is Minnesota's scenery-rich Grand Portage State Park. Sitting just inland from Minnesota's Lake Superior coast, Grand Portage State Park is a gem of deep forests and waterways, culminating in the highest (and, arguably, most scenic) waterfall in the entire state.
Grand Portage State Park is about as far north as you can get in Minnesota. In fact, the park actually straddles the international border between Minnesota and the Canadian province of Ontario. Located nearly three hours northeast of Duluth International Airport (though only an hour south of the Canadian city of Thunder Bay), Grand Portage State Park offers an escape into Minnesota's northern woodlands, with expansive views of Lake Superior not too far away.
The park's prominent waterfall is, of course, its central feature. However, Grand Portage also showcases the North Shore's lovely waterways, evergreen forests, and unique geology, plus the engaging intersection of the state's Native American and European histories. For the cost of a $7 per day vehicle permit (at the time of writing), visitors to Grand Portage State Park can explore one of the most vibrant corners of Lake Superior, while also getting to capture some of the most stunning waterfall shots anywhere in the Great Lakes region.
Grand Portage blends Great Lake and waterfall scenery
Grand Portage State Park lies along a geologically intriguing region of Lake Superior's western shoreline, where stark glacial ridges preside over massive conifer forests and intricate waterways. Major cities are over an hour away, and Michigan's Great Lake island getaway of Isle Royale National Park is a short distance across the water. However, Grand Portage State Park's central water feature is not Lake Superior, but rather the scenic Pigeon River. Though it forms part of the U.S.-Canadian border, the Pigeon River is best known to visitors in northern Minnesota for its gorgeous riverside cliffs and thrilling paddling routes. The Pigeon River's climax comes at Grand Portage State Park, where the river plummets down a stark, rocky cliff in the 120-foot High Falls.
The appropriately-named High Falls is the tallest waterfall in Minnesota, with an epic profile to match. High Falls plunges down an eye-catching wall of dark diabase igneous rock in a series of veil-like cascades framed by surrounding woodlands (and, depending on the sunlight, possibly rainbows as well). Despite High Falls' rugged and precarious structure, visitors have little difficulty experiencing it thanks to the park's three observation decks. The waterfall is located directly on the U.S.-Canadian border, so Grand Portage State Park visitors can get a good view of Canada as they gawk at the waterfall.
High Falls is the star of the show, but Grand Portage State Park has a few other waterfalls as well, including the wide, 20-foot-high Middle Falls. The park is also part of the Grand Portage Indian Reservation, with abundant opportunities to learn about the rich culture and history of the Grand Portage Band of Chippewa peoples. Between its roaring waterfalls and rich history, Grand Portage State Park offers far more than just scenic views.
Experience a forest wonderland along the Minnesota-Canada border
Alongside its waterfall views, Grand Portage State Park is also a prime gateway to some of the best outdoor adventures in Minnesota's northern shores. Notably, the park is a great day-stop during a road trip on Minnesota's 154-mile North Shore Scenic Drive along Lake Superior. The park's many trails provide scenic tours of the Pigeon River, its waterfalls, the surrounding rocky bluffs, and the expansive Minnesota forests. Conveniently, these trails represent a range of difficulty levels for different types of hikers.
Grand Portage State Park's main boardwalk is short (only around 700 feet long) and wheelchair-accessible, ensuring that all guests have exceptional views of High Falls. The full High Falls Trail is a relatively easy hike over 1.1 miles of fairly even surface, with magnificent views of the waterfalls along much of the way. The more challenging Pigeon Falls and Middle Falls trail covers about 5 miles of forest to views of both High Falls and Middle Falls. A short detour from the Middle Falls Trail takes hikers to a dramatic view of Lake Superior from atop a 400-foot overlook.
Grand Portage State Park's wildlife residents may sometimes steal the show from its waterfalls and Great Lakes views. The Pigeon River is a known home for adorable river otters and majestic eagles, and a giant moose may even appear from the park's forests. The park also has cozy picnic areas in view of the river, as well as nearby amenities like a gift shop and interesting interpretive exhibits. Though Grand Portage State Park has no overnight facilities, the underrated Minnesota coastal town of Grand Portage is just 6 miles away. There are plenty of lodging options and outdoor adventures here to complement a Grand Portage State Park visit.