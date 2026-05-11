Minnesota's Tallest Waterfall Resides In A Scenic State Park On Lake Superior's Shores

Minnesota is often billed as the "Land of 10,000 Lakes," and among them is the mighty Lake Superior. Though Minnesota only touches the extreme western edge of Lake Superior's expansive waters, the state's North Shore region protects an amazing combination of Great Lakes coastline and pristine inland water features. One prime example of this is Minnesota's scenery-rich Grand Portage State Park. Sitting just inland from Minnesota's Lake Superior coast, Grand Portage State Park is a gem of deep forests and waterways, culminating in the highest (and, arguably, most scenic) waterfall in the entire state.

Grand Portage State Park is about as far north as you can get in Minnesota. In fact, the park actually straddles the international border between Minnesota and the Canadian province of Ontario. Located nearly three hours northeast of Duluth International Airport (though only an hour south of the Canadian city of Thunder Bay), Grand Portage State Park offers an escape into Minnesota's northern woodlands, with expansive views of Lake Superior not too far away.

The park's prominent waterfall is, of course, its central feature. However, Grand Portage also showcases the North Shore's lovely waterways, evergreen forests, and unique geology, plus the engaging intersection of the state's Native American and European histories. For the cost of a $7 per day vehicle permit (at the time of writing), visitors to Grand Portage State Park can explore one of the most vibrant corners of Lake Superior, while also getting to capture some of the most stunning waterfall shots anywhere in the Great Lakes region.