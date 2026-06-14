Between NYC And Philly Is A New Jersey Township With A Little India Shopping District And Historic Parks

Wedged between New York and Pennsylvania, New Jersey can sometimes go overlooked, but for travelers seeking culture, nature, and history all in one, the Garden State doesn't disappoint. That's exactly what you'll find in Edison Township. Edison has been shaped by immigration, namely Indian and other South Asian people who moved to the area after 1965, when restrictions on immigrants from outside of Western Europe were lifted.

As a result, you'll find places like Oak Tree Road, which runs for a mile through Edison and neighboring Iselin. Known as "Little India," the shopping district is home to numerous Indian and South Asian eateries and businesses. And along with shopping and dining, Edison Township also boasts 1,350 acres of parkland, like Edison State Park and Roosevelt Park, both of which are steeped in history.

Although the region had been home to Native American people since ancient times, the city in its current form was settled in the 17th century. Notably, it was the site of numerous conflicts between American and British soldiers during the Revolutionary War. By the late 1800s, nearby railroads brought more development to Edison — it was around this time that the city's namesake, Thomas Edison, moved to the area, where he ultimately created some of his most famous inventions.

Now, Edison Township is one of New Jersey's urban centers, with a population of over 110,000 people, as of 2024. Edison is also easily accessible — from Newark Liberty International Airport, it's just 30 to 45 minutes either by car or public transportation, depending on traffic. From New York City, it's under an hour away by public transportation, while travelers from Philly can reach Edison in around 90 minutes on Amtrak.