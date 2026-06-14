Between NYC And Philly Is A New Jersey Township With A Little India Shopping District And Historic Parks
Wedged between New York and Pennsylvania, New Jersey can sometimes go overlooked, but for travelers seeking culture, nature, and history all in one, the Garden State doesn't disappoint. That's exactly what you'll find in Edison Township. Edison has been shaped by immigration, namely Indian and other South Asian people who moved to the area after 1965, when restrictions on immigrants from outside of Western Europe were lifted.
As a result, you'll find places like Oak Tree Road, which runs for a mile through Edison and neighboring Iselin. Known as "Little India," the shopping district is home to numerous Indian and South Asian eateries and businesses. And along with shopping and dining, Edison Township also boasts 1,350 acres of parkland, like Edison State Park and Roosevelt Park, both of which are steeped in history.
Although the region had been home to Native American people since ancient times, the city in its current form was settled in the 17th century. Notably, it was the site of numerous conflicts between American and British soldiers during the Revolutionary War. By the late 1800s, nearby railroads brought more development to Edison — it was around this time that the city's namesake, Thomas Edison, moved to the area, where he ultimately created some of his most famous inventions.
Now, Edison Township is one of New Jersey's urban centers, with a population of over 110,000 people, as of 2024. Edison is also easily accessible — from Newark Liberty International Airport, it's just 30 to 45 minutes either by car or public transportation, depending on traffic. From New York City, it's under an hour away by public transportation, while travelers from Philly can reach Edison in around 90 minutes on Amtrak.
Dining and shopping in Little India
Cities across New Jersey are stealing the spotlight with culinary offerings, and Edison is no exception. You'll find a large range of South Asian restaurants throughout the city (there are over 50 Indian restaurants alone across Edison), but one of the best stretches to explore is along Oak Tree Road. One Little India staple is Moghul, an eatery that first opened its doors in Manhattan around 40 years ago, with its Edison location following in 1990. Now the business is concentrated solely in New Jersey and showcases flavors from across India.
For Pakistani cuisine, head to Tabaq Restaurant, rated a 4.5 out of 5 on Google with over 7,600 reviews. Visitors consistently praise the atmosphere, service, and menu, which includes dishes like chicken karahi and goat korma. Oak Tree Road's Bombay Curry Pizza, technically in Iselin, is another top spot, garnering a 4.8 Google rating with over 1,000 reviews. You'll find a range of Indian-style sandwiches, pastas, and of course, pizzas — think a spicy tandoori chicken sandwich and masala chilli paneer pizza.
Apart from dining, the district is also lined with shops and other local businesses. Patel Brothers is a favorite. The Chicago-based grocery chain has a number of stores across the country, and at its Edison location, you can find an array of produce, spices, and an in-house kitchen, serving freshly prepared bites, desserts, and drinks, like samosas, kathi wraps, mango lassis, masala chai, and more. For sarees and other clothing items, head to the India-based Meena Bazaar — its Oak Tree Road location is one of just four U.S. locations.
Edison's historic parks
Similar to nearby cities like Piscataway, an underrated gem with trails and historic charm, Edison is loaded with parks you can't miss. One of Edison's most notable destinations is the historic 36-acre Edison State Park, where you'll find a museum dedicated to Thomas Edison, the Thomas Edison Center. The famous inventor once lived in Menlo Park — now, it is a neighborhood and unincorporated community within Edison, but at the time, it was a rural area within Raritan Township.
The laboratory that Edison built in Menlo Park was the world's first research and development facility of its kind, and was where he invented both the phonograph (a device capable of recording and playing back sound) and the incandescent lightbulb. The museum features historic artifacts (like the phonograph), and can be visited through a guided tour. Adult admission is $7, and the museum is open on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays. On the park grounds, you'll also find a memorial dedicated to Edison, as well as a nature trail.
Other historic parks include Roosevelt Park. Established back in 1917, it's officially the oldest park in the Middlesex County Park System. Within its 196 acres, find a picturesque lake, a fountain sculpture built in the 1930s by Waylande "Kid" Gregory, a bike path, and numerous sports fields and courts. During the summertime, three full-scale musicals with a live orchestra perform at the park's open-air theater, courtesy of Plays-in-the-Park, which has been operating since 1963. Along with your trip to New Jersey, also consider a visit to Summit, a New Jersey gem with small-town charm, just 40 minutes away by car.