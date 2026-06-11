Why Travelers Are Saying Goodbye To Destinations With Wi-Fi In 2026
Shh! We're protecting our peace this vacation. Travelers are now choosing destinations where they can forcibly "clock out" when they actually clock out. It's not just work either, but also the constant nag of social media and text messaging. Globetrotters want out, and many are now choosing places with no Wi-Fi or little signal, so they can have a true digital detox. According to data from the eSIM app Saily, the ratio is 1 in 4 adults consciously trying to disconnect (via TravelHost).
As a travel writer and avid solo traveler, I'm chronically online. I write about my experiences, post my experiences, and make sure my family and friends are in the know of my whereabouts. On a recent vacation I took to avoid burnout, I kept asking myself, "Why?" Why did I keep picking up the phone? The dopamine hits for every ding are coming at a cost, and the research backs it up. JAMA Network Open published a study that revealed a 16% decrease in anxiety and a near 25% decrease in depression and insomnia when young adults put the phone down for a week.
This is exactly why more and more adults are leaning into the idea of traveling "off the grid." Travelers aren't just unplugging when they arrive — they're actively seeking out places where the internet can't follow them, and for many, that's become the whole point of the trip. Gone are the days of hunting down the world's best Digital Nomad-friendly countries — now, it's cool to be offline.
How travelers are spending their time instead
Many destinations have recognized the problems that the digital world has posed, especially for those who are "trying to get away from it all." We've all heard that line from someone — if not ourselves — and now destinations are responding. Some offer unplugged experiences for travelers to rejuvenate and relax without a cell phone in sight. While many of these are wellness centers, spending your time offline doesn't have to be at an organized retreat. Many people finally finish that book they started before they were distracted by TikTok or take a notebook to journal about their experiences.
It turns out, places without cell service aren't hard to find, and depending on where you are in the world, they might only be hours to minutes away. Yellowstone National Park, for example, is notorious for bad cell reception, and it's a great place to get lost in nature — which, for the right traveler, is exactly the point.
One writer who experimented going on a trip without her device said it's less efficient, but the payoff is excellent. She notes on The Points Guy that the time you spend going to the ATM or printing a boarding pass can translate to the amount of time you would have spent on a doom scroll. "Without my mobile as a distraction, I could stay in the moment, pay attention to what was in front of me and worry less about sharing everything immediately." Sometimes, the best souvenir you can bring home is a fully present mind ... and 50 missed messages.