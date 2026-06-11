Why Travelers Are Saying Goodbye To Destinations With Wi-Fi In 2026

Shh! We're protecting our peace this vacation. Travelers are now choosing destinations where they can forcibly "clock out" when they actually clock out. It's not just work either, but also the constant nag of social media and text messaging. Globetrotters want out, and many are now choosing places with no Wi-Fi or little signal, so they can have a true digital detox. According to data from the eSIM app Saily, the ratio is 1 in 4 adults consciously trying to disconnect (via TravelHost).

As a travel writer and avid solo traveler, I'm chronically online. I write about my experiences, post my experiences, and make sure my family and friends are in the know of my whereabouts. On a recent vacation I took to avoid burnout, I kept asking myself, "Why?" Why did I keep picking up the phone? The dopamine hits for every ding are coming at a cost, and the research backs it up. JAMA Network Open published a study that revealed a 16% decrease in anxiety and a near 25% decrease in depression and insomnia when young adults put the phone down for a week.

This is exactly why more and more adults are leaning into the idea of traveling "off the grid." Travelers aren't just unplugging when they arrive — they're actively seeking out places where the internet can't follow them, and for many, that's become the whole point of the trip. Gone are the days of hunting down the world's best Digital Nomad-friendly countries — now, it's cool to be offline.