These Destinations Offer Unplugged Experiences As Part Of The Digital Detox Trend

This famed Mexican resort has been promoting farm-to-table eating and disconnection from urban life since as far back as the 1940s — before the age of digital detoxes. Today, guests continue to visit the resort to escape the plugged-in life. Cell phones are not allowed in public spaces. Instead, Rancho La Puerta offers an extensive list of holistic treatments, healthy lacto-ovo vegetarian meals, pretty gardens and hiking trails as replacements.

If you're seeking a true digital detox, Rancho La Puerta is ideal — the resort requires even the patios attached to its casitas to be phone-free so you can be sure you can relax on your patio without the temptation of others using technology. Around the resort, a range of interesting experiences promotes wellness while you're unplugged. Crafting workshops, cooking classes, and themed weeks stimulate creativity. Sports, yoga, and more than 40 daily fitness classes get your body moving. And their award-winning spa offers the usual facials and body treatments, along with other holistic therapies.

Nature is where Rancho La Puerta really shines. Mount Kuchumaa towers over the resort, where the surrounding 4,000 acres are littered with green meadows where wildlife roam, a river, and families of grand oak trees. The resort makes the best use of this supreme location. It offers a menu of 11 specialty climbs ranging from the advanced-level Mount Kuchumaa Extreme Mountain Hike, with its elevated views of the U.S-Mexican border, to an easy, 1-mile meditation hike. On Reddit, previous guests loved the resort's unplugged policies: "Rancho La Puerta ... There's [Wi-Fi] in the admin building for emergencies, but the rest of the property is peaceful. They don't serve alcohol, though, which is a draw for some and a deterrent for others."