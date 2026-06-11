Pennsylvania's Lake Escape Is A Pretty State Park In The Foothills Of The Poconos For Endless Adventure

When it comes to popular lakefront state parks in Pennsylvania, Presque Isle is often on the list. After all, it's hard to deny Lake Erie's beauty, especially after making the USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice Awards list for the Best Lake for Swimming in 2025. While the accolades are well-earned, there's another less-explored waterside state park that always receives glowing reviews. Oftentimes, locals call Beltzville State Park simply... "beautiful." Who can resist natural scenery like rolling hills, a pristine lake with a sandy beach, waterfalls, and a charming covered bridge? This state park is a playground for year-long outdoor fun on land and on water.

With any destination in the Poconos, the crowd size will vary depending on the season. For spots like Beltzville State Park, where people come to swim, boat, and play on the lake, summers get pretty busy. Surprisingly, the park only sees about 600,000 yearly visitors, per Lehigh Valley News, which is a fraction of the millions that visit the more popular state parks. If you want to visit in the summer, come early, and be prepared for beach vibes. Kids will be splashing, music will be playing, and families will be having a good time along the water's edge. That said, the hiking trails offer a peaceful escape into the woods, where you can discover waterfalls and explore nature.

Located in Lehighton, a small town at the base of the Poconos, Beltzville is only minutes from the popular tourist hotspot Jim Thorpe, dubbed the "Little Switzerland of America." Additionally, it's 30 miles north of Allentown and about 50 miles from Scranton. This means locals can spend the day here and be home in time for dinner. For travelers, the closest major airport, Lehigh Valley International Airport, is a 40-minute drive. Renting a car will be the easiest way to get around, plus you'll have the flexibility of visiting the nearby attractions in the Poconos.