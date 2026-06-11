Pennsylvania's Lake Escape Is A Pretty State Park In The Foothills Of The Poconos For Endless Adventure
When it comes to popular lakefront state parks in Pennsylvania, Presque Isle is often on the list. After all, it's hard to deny Lake Erie's beauty, especially after making the USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice Awards list for the Best Lake for Swimming in 2025. While the accolades are well-earned, there's another less-explored waterside state park that always receives glowing reviews. Oftentimes, locals call Beltzville State Park simply... "beautiful." Who can resist natural scenery like rolling hills, a pristine lake with a sandy beach, waterfalls, and a charming covered bridge? This state park is a playground for year-long outdoor fun on land and on water.
With any destination in the Poconos, the crowd size will vary depending on the season. For spots like Beltzville State Park, where people come to swim, boat, and play on the lake, summers get pretty busy. Surprisingly, the park only sees about 600,000 yearly visitors, per Lehigh Valley News, which is a fraction of the millions that visit the more popular state parks. If you want to visit in the summer, come early, and be prepared for beach vibes. Kids will be splashing, music will be playing, and families will be having a good time along the water's edge. That said, the hiking trails offer a peaceful escape into the woods, where you can discover waterfalls and explore nature.
Located in Lehighton, a small town at the base of the Poconos, Beltzville is only minutes from the popular tourist hotspot Jim Thorpe, dubbed the "Little Switzerland of America." Additionally, it's 30 miles north of Allentown and about 50 miles from Scranton. This means locals can spend the day here and be home in time for dinner. For travelers, the closest major airport, Lehigh Valley International Airport, is a 40-minute drive. Renting a car will be the easiest way to get around, plus you'll have the flexibility of visiting the nearby attractions in the Poconos.
Things to do at Beltzville State Park
Although Beltzville State Park is not one of the most visited state parks in Pennsylvania, the crowd swells from Memorial Day to Labor Day and on the weekends. With that in mind, plan your trip on weekdays for quieter days of swimming at the beach. Even better? Consider coming during the off-season, in the spring, or after Labor Day, when the kids are back in school. With warming trends, the weather could be nice enough to stroll along the shore. And even if it's chilly, you can spend a day boating, paddling, fishing, or simply picnicking in the day-use area, all while soaking up the pretty views. While the 949-acre Beltzville Lake is the main attraction at the park, there is more to do here.
See more of the park by lacing up your boots and heading into the woods to hike the peaceful trails. There are 15 miles of trails to explore, and they range from easy strolls to more challenging routes for seasoned hikers. AllTrails users enjoy the nature scenery along the 5-mile Christman, Falls, and Cove Ridge Trails, including the waterfalls, and the spur trail leading to the lake. The multi-use trail is not listed as kid-friendly, but hikers recommend it for the kiddos, one even saying that it's a "cool trail for the kids." So, have your little ones tag along for this outdoor adventure. You can also bring your bike to ride this trail.
For a good workout, consider the 5-mile Preachers Camp Trail, which features a more rugged terrain. That's part of the adventure, though, and overall, most hikers enjoy the pretty lake views along the way. While in the woods, keep your eyes out for the local wildlife as you make your way around the park. Come spring, warblers and migrating waterfowl are plentiful here, so if you're into wildlife viewing, that's the best time to visit. A quick note: During the summer, several trailheads will be closed on the weekends, so be sure to check the Beltzville State Park's website before heading here.
Other ways to explore Beltzville State Park
Anyone visiting the park during the shoulder season can take advantage of the low-key activities available. For leaf peepers, the park lights up with foliage starting in late September and into late October. Adding to the seasonal charm, you can take a stroll to see the picturesque Harrity Covered Bridge, built almost 200 years ago for horse and buggies. Bring your camera to snap pictures for your collection. If you don't mind the cold, bring your equipment to hunt for deer, rabbit, waterfowl, and more. And when the park is covered in snow, you can enjoy skiing and snowshoeing, or carry your fishing line to reel in trout, striped bass, or walleye from the icy lake.
Interestingly enough, you can't camp at Beltzville State Park. However, if you're looking to stay overnight in the region, drive 25 miles south to Hickory Run State Park, known for its tranquil lake, boulder field, and hidden waterfalls. Here, you can choose between primitive sites or full hook-up trailer sites, or for more comfort, sleep in one of their safari tents or cottages. Plus, this will allow you to extend your time in the area and visit more pretty lakefront destinations in the Poconos.