Why More And More Travelers Are Saying Goodbye To Flying In 2026
A lot has changed in 2026, including how we travel. From airport experience to expenses and accessibility, every day feels like something new — and many vacationers have had enough. Now, they're saying "goodbye" to flying and "hello" to other methods of transport.
Per AirGuide, a third of Americans reported changing or canceling their vacation due to price increases, while The Points Guy said in April that "nearly a quarter of Americans (24%) have reconsidered travel plans due to recent global events." And it's not just fliers seeing the impact, but companies, too. Air Canada reported that jet fuel costs have doubled since the conflict in Iran began, directly affecting its flight schedule to two U.S. destinations, Salt Lake City and New York. Fewer flight options have a domino effect on those planning itineraries, making the overall experience a nightmare.
One Reddit thread on r/Delta questioned when people will give up on flying altogether. "It just seems like the experience gets worse and worse with each passing day," user The-Tradition posted. Another Redditor replied that American Airlines had delayed their flight for 12 hours, so it would be their last journey with the airline. "I'm fed up with travel," _jazmin_ said. "... they kept delaying it in small increments so I couldn't leave the airport." In recent years, airlines also have worked to curtail travel protections, and with no signs of improvement to come, trains, cars, and cruises are beginning to look more enticing.
What travelers are doing instead
Flights used to be the efficient option for people to travel from state to state, and especially to get overseas. Not anymore — at least, according to the public. Redditors have strong opinions about flying today, and some are willing to sacrifice what used to be seen as a luxury and is now a stress inducer. "I would normally fly but with the crazy prices currently and all the random delays I am seriously considering driving," Redditor shiborashi noted.
Many seem to agree that road trips are easier and faster than the patience it takes to show up hours early to any journey. This also removes the anxiety of a delayed or canceled flight and the scramble that comes with it. Some adventure seekers even recommend public transportation, like the railway system. Redditor Fuzzy_Jaguar_1339 said, "If there's a train, I always take it," noting that it might be longer, but it can be cheaper and more reliable.
As an avid traveler, I always say your commute is part of the vacation. It seems some visitors are simply being more selective about how they manage it. And if you're flying overseas despite everything, check out the most common mistakes to avoid when booking your international flight.