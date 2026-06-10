Why More And More Travelers Are Saying Goodbye To Flying In 2026

A lot has changed in 2026, including how we travel. From airport experience to expenses and accessibility, every day feels like something new — and many vacationers have had enough. Now, they're saying "goodbye" to flying and "hello" to other methods of transport.

Per AirGuide, a third of Americans reported changing or canceling their vacation due to price increases, while The Points Guy said in April that "nearly a quarter of Americans (24%) have reconsidered travel plans due to recent global events." And it's not just fliers seeing the impact, but companies, too. Air Canada reported that jet fuel costs have doubled since the conflict in Iran began, directly affecting its flight schedule to two U.S. destinations, Salt Lake City and New York. Fewer flight options have a domino effect on those planning itineraries, making the overall experience a nightmare.

One Reddit thread on r/Delta questioned when people will give up on flying altogether. "It just seems like the experience gets worse and worse with each passing day," user The-Tradition posted. Another Redditor replied that American Airlines had delayed their flight for 12 hours, so it would be their last journey with the airline. "I'm fed up with travel," _jazmin_ said. "... they kept delaying it in small increments so I couldn't leave the airport." In recent years, airlines also have worked to curtail travel protections, and with no signs of improvement to come, trains, cars, and cruises are beginning to look more enticing.