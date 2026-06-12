Between Dayton And Cincinnati Is An Underrated Ohio Park With The State's Largest Free Splash Pad And Trails

The Beckett Park Loop is a 3.1-mile trail encircling the Beckett Ridge community, and while there may not be as much variety as the nature trails found at Miami Whitewater Forest, the walk along the loop is easy and pleasant. Inside the park, the Loop splits into two routes, the West Loop and the East Loop. The West Loop, which is approximately a mile long, takes walkers around three fishing ponds on the western side of Beckett Road. It's partially paved, with half of the route on pavement and the other half as a nature trail. Although the natural section isn't a strenuous hike, this part of the trail can get muddy after a rainstorm, according to AllTrails reviews.

After a hike on the West Loop, cross Beckett Road to take a short walk on the East Loop. This section of the Beckett Loop begins at the parking lot, near the Muhlhauser Barn, and weaves its way through the eastern side of the park. Before embarking on this hike, take some time to explore the barn itself. Originally part of the old Muhlhauser-Windish Brewing Company, the barn was rebuilt and restored within Beckett Park, and today, the historic landmark is a popular venue for community events. While there are already plenty of things to see and do at Beckett Park, improvements are being proposed to expand the infrastructure and offerings within the park, including pickleball courts, dog parks, new walkways, an expanded parking lot, and more.

If you're looking for more hiking excitement near Cincinnati, check out East Fork State Park, 38 miles southeast of West Chester, which is home to one of the deepest lakes in Ohio.