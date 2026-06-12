Between Dayton And Cincinnati Is An Underrated Ohio Park With The State's Largest Free Splash Pad And Trails
West Chester, Ohio, is a place that embodies the Midwestern suburban archetype: family-friendly neighborhoods, good schools, and decent cost of living that won't give you heartburn. Yet, one feature of suburban life that often gets overlooked is its parks, and this is where West Chester truly excels. While the massive Voice of America MetroPark may be the most popular park in the area, there is another park nearly 8 miles to its southwest that is attracting attention: Beckett Park. Situated 21 miles north of Cincinnati and 37 miles south of Dayton, Beckett Park is the centerpiece of the Beckett Ridge community.
The park is split into two areas, with Beckett Road being the park's dividing line. It offers a diverse range of amenities. These include hiking trails, a playground designed for all abilities, a large baseball complex with tournament fields, and fishing ponds. Although much smaller than VOA Metropark — as Beckett Park covers only 150 acres compared to VOA's 435 acres — it compensates with tranquility and a family-friendly atmosphere. One Yelp reviewer wrote, "Love taking my babies to the park here because we know it's going to be clean and safe," noting that it's a "little less busy" and especially suitable for families, thanks to its main attraction: the massive splash pad.
Beckett Park contains Ohio's largest splash pad
Ohio is home to dozens of splash pads, but only one holds the title of being the state's largest free one: the West Chester Splash Park. Opened in 2025, the park faced some initial mechanical challenges, but once those were resolved, it quickly became a cool spot for people seeking relief from Southwest Ohio's humid summers. The West Chester Splash Park was built for guests of all ages and abilities, and the park features a large array of attractions, including four waterslides, spray zones, a stone waterfall, and a massive tipping bucket that soaks everyone who stands under or around it.
The West Chester Splash Park was funded through tax increment financing, which was established to improve public spaces throughout West Chester Township. The splash pad reopened on May 30, 2026, with new features, including a water dome that creates a continuous wall of water flowing from its top. The upgrades will help the splash park remain popular and not become a cautionary tale like Fort Rapids Water Park in Columbus. The splash pad is free to enter and open daily from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. through Labor Day.
Take a leisurely stroll on the Beckett Park Loop
The Beckett Park Loop is a 3.1-mile trail encircling the Beckett Ridge community, and while there may not be as much variety as the nature trails found at Miami Whitewater Forest, the walk along the loop is easy and pleasant. Inside the park, the Loop splits into two routes, the West Loop and the East Loop. The West Loop, which is approximately a mile long, takes walkers around three fishing ponds on the western side of Beckett Road. It's partially paved, with half of the route on pavement and the other half as a nature trail. Although the natural section isn't a strenuous hike, this part of the trail can get muddy after a rainstorm, according to AllTrails reviews.
After a hike on the West Loop, cross Beckett Road to take a short walk on the East Loop. This section of the Beckett Loop begins at the parking lot, near the Muhlhauser Barn, and weaves its way through the eastern side of the park. Before embarking on this hike, take some time to explore the barn itself. Originally part of the old Muhlhauser-Windish Brewing Company, the barn was rebuilt and restored within Beckett Park, and today, the historic landmark is a popular venue for community events. While there are already plenty of things to see and do at Beckett Park, improvements are being proposed to expand the infrastructure and offerings within the park, including pickleball courts, dog parks, new walkways, an expanded parking lot, and more.
If you're looking for more hiking excitement near Cincinnati, check out East Fork State Park, 38 miles southeast of West Chester, which is home to one of the deepest lakes in Ohio.