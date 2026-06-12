Forget Florida, Retire To This East Coast City With River Views, Lake Fun, And Wetland Trails

Old Town describes itself as an "island community" as its landmass is split among the Penobscot and Stillwater rivers, creating small islands throughout the area. Thanks to this unique geography, you'll find no shortage of opportunities for fishing, birdwatching, and waterway exploration.

While the Penobscot is among Maine's three best rivers for whitewater rafting, this area of the river is better suited to canoeing. So much so that it is the birthplace of Old Town Canoe Co., founded in 1898, with canoes inspired by those of the local Penobscot Nation. Some of the best views of the river are from the water, and one option is to enter from the Old Town Boat Launch on Fourth Street and head north towards the municipal airport along the waters of Stillwater River. If you're looking for a more fast-paced paddling adventure, check out the Bashabez Penobscot route, which requires some paddling experience and extends from the northern tip of Indian Island in Old Town all the way to Bangor, a city offering the best of Maine without the crowds.

For anglers, the area of the Penobscot River near Old Town is known for its large numbers of bronzeback smallmouth bass. Whether you're in a kayak or a float, fly fishing or spin fishing, your lures are sure to catch the eye of a smallmouth bass here. For more fishing, head just a little west of Old Town to Perch Pond, or to the larger Pushaw Lake, where you can find chain pickerel and white perch. But fishing isn't the only thing you can do in Pushaw Lake. At over 5,000 acres, you can bring your boat here to cruise around and explore the small islands that dot the lake. You can also simply enjoy the views from one of the many spots around the shoreline and go swimming or birdwatching.