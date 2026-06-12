Forget Florida, Retire To This East Coast City With River Views, Lake Fun, And Wetland Trails
Florida may get all the attention as a great destination for those in their golden years, but if you love the outdoors, all four seasons, and quiet waterfronts, New England might just be the place for you. With Maine secluded in its own little corner of this region, it's easy to overlook, but when it comes to nature and outdoor activities, this state has endless things to do. However, if you're specifically looking for a quiet town away from the hustle and bustle, you might consider Old Town, Maine.
From canoeing and fishing on the local lakes and rivers to thousands of acres of forests and wetlands to explore, Old Town may be the quiet retreat you've been seeking. Named one of the best places to retire in Maine for 2026 by Retireable, the city has a population of just under 8,000 spread across 44.2 square miles, making it easy to maintain a sense of seclusion while not being too far from everyday amenities. Just 12 miles from Bangor, Maine's third largest city, you're close enough to make a grocery run, get a dose of lively entertainment, or attend a doctor's appointment, yet still far enough to enjoy the peace of outdoor living.
Explore the waterways of Old Town
Old Town describes itself as an "island community" as its landmass is split among the Penobscot and Stillwater rivers, creating small islands throughout the area. Thanks to this unique geography, you'll find no shortage of opportunities for fishing, birdwatching, and waterway exploration.
While the Penobscot is among Maine's three best rivers for whitewater rafting, this area of the river is better suited to canoeing. So much so that it is the birthplace of Old Town Canoe Co., founded in 1898, with canoes inspired by those of the local Penobscot Nation. Some of the best views of the river are from the water, and one option is to enter from the Old Town Boat Launch on Fourth Street and head north towards the municipal airport along the waters of Stillwater River. If you're looking for a more fast-paced paddling adventure, check out the Bashabez Penobscot route, which requires some paddling experience and extends from the northern tip of Indian Island in Old Town all the way to Bangor, a city offering the best of Maine without the crowds.
For anglers, the area of the Penobscot River near Old Town is known for its large numbers of bronzeback smallmouth bass. Whether you're in a kayak or a float, fly fishing or spin fishing, your lures are sure to catch the eye of a smallmouth bass here. For more fishing, head just a little west of Old Town to Perch Pond, or to the larger Pushaw Lake, where you can find chain pickerel and white perch. But fishing isn't the only thing you can do in Pushaw Lake. At over 5,000 acres, you can bring your boat here to cruise around and explore the small islands that dot the lake. You can also simply enjoy the views from one of the many spots around the shoreline and go swimming or birdwatching.
Explore forest trails and wetlands near Old Town
Old Town is home to wetland ecosystems that make it an exciting area to explore, especially if you want to see unique flora, fauna, and fungi. There are also activities to do across all four seasons, including hiking, snowshoeing, cross-country skiing, mountain biking, camping, and hunting.
Between Old Town and Pushaw Lake is the Caribou Bog conservation area. The Caribou Bog is largely made up of peatland and bogs and can be explored year-round. You can walk among low-lying bog vegetation as well as red maples, both examples of the diverse plant life you can find in this part of Maine. In the winter, go cross-country skiing on trails maintained by local volunteers. In the spring and summer, check out the dedicated summer trails or the Orono Bog Boardwalk, a 1-mile loop where you can view a prime example of a Maine bog ecosystem. Caribou Bog is also a Wildlife Management Area where you can hunt big and small game with a permit.
Northwest of Old Town is the Hirundo Refuge, a 2,460-acre wildlife refuge dedicated to preserving land for both wildlife and people to enjoy. Hirundo features various recreation opportunities and offers an accessible trail for visitors with sensory or mobility impairments, called the Trail of the Senses, which has even trail surfaces, guardrails, and interpretive signs. There are 7 miles of trails through forests and wetlands for hiking and snowshoeing, and public programs for kids, adults, and seniors. You can also rent a canoe (free on Saturdays) and explore the Pushaw Stream. While gliding over the calm waters, you can spot the wood duck nesting boxes, beavers, turtles, muskrats, and other waterfowl. There are also public programs to paddle with groups, and you can even hire a private paddling tour.