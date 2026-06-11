Why More And More Travelers Are Taking Vacations To Uzbekistan In 2026

Imagine a faraway destination filled with history spanning millennia, colorful architecture, delicious food, and diverse landscapes ranging from towering mountains and pristine lakes to dry deserts and fertile valleys. Sprinkled with sprawling cities, modern infrastructure, and bustling markets boasting intricate handmade crafts, there's a country that has captivated travelers in 2026 and it's a country that you may not have considered visiting before. More and more travelers are heading to Uzbekistan in 2026 to experience a destination that still feels largely untouched by mass tourism.

What was largely considered a part of the "road less traveled" has now become a major tourism hotspot for 2026. Like most of the "Stans," Uzbekistan once held a reputation as a hard to travel destination with bureaucratic hoops to jump through, lack of infrastructure, and a dark Soviet past. Thanks to a newly implemented visa-free entry for U.S., Canadian, British, and European citizens, modernized infrastructure, and its longtime status as an affordable destination, Uzbekistan tourism is rapidly on the rise.

According to Euro News, Uzbekistan saw a 11.7 million foreign visitors cross over its borders in 2025. That number is set to increase to 12 million during 2026 according to the country's Tourism Committee, making it the fastest-growing tourist destination in Central Asia. As major hotel brands continue investing in properties along the historic Silk Road and high-speed rail links make it easier than ever to travel between cities, Uzbekistan is worth visiting before it reaches the mainstream. With direct flights operating five times a week on Uzbekistan Airways, U.S. travelers can fly from John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) to Tashkent International Airport (TAS) and discover a country rich in culture, history, and breathtaking natural landscapes.