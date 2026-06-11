The National Parks System Is Reopening Hawaii's Once-Forgotten 'Hell Valley' For The First Time In 80 Years

There's more to the Aloha State than its spectacular outdoor landscapes. Hawaii is also home to important cultural monuments, including some with dark back stories, like Honouliuli National Historic Site. Honouliuli is an abandoned internment camp that the National Parks Service (NPS) is reopening this summer for the first time in 80 years.

The camp, located in the depths of a dry, hot gulch in the Wai'anae mountains on the island of Oahu — hence its nickname, "Hell Valley" — was the archipelago's largest incarceration and internment site, and was open the longest. It's notable that, including Honouliuli, there were 17 detention sites during World War II located throughout the Hawaiian islands. During its three-year run from 1943 to 1946, the U.S. government unjustly detained around 400 civilians of Japanese and European ancestry without charge or trial at Honouliuli, as well as around 4,000 prisoners of war, most of whom were of Okinawan or Korean heritage.

The camp closed after the war, and apart from the collective memory of the prisoners who survived it, Honouliuli was practically forgotten. Its existence barely registered on the island's official history until 2002, when its remains were searched for and discovered by volunteers from the Japanese Cultural Center of Hawai'i. President Barack Obama designated the site as a National Monument in 2015, and a few years later, Congress made it a National Historic Site. Along with the historic temple of Puʻukoholā Heiau, it's actually one of only two national historic sites in Hawaii.