Atlanta's Premiere Sports And Entertainment Hub Has Carefully Curated Shops And Restaurants
When it comes to Atlanta attractions, spots like the World of Coca-Cola or the Georgia Aquarium often come to mind. However, the city is full of fabulous gems and districts where you can have fun, grab a delicious bite, or shop until you drop. If you're in the mood for a spot that has a little bit of everything, you may want to try the Battery.
First and foremost, the Battery is home to Truist Park, where the Atlanta Braves play. So, if you're trying to catch a game, you'll be able to enjoy the area surrounding the stadium beforehand. However, even on non-game days, there's more than enough to keep you and your guests entertained. As an Atlanta local, I recently visited the Battery for the first time, but it certainly won't be the last. Whether you're visiting town and are looking for something to do or want to branch out and explore more of the city, here's what to expect when visiting the Battery Atlanta.
How to make the most of a trip to the Battery Atlanta
Although watching the Braves is certainly a great reason to come here, the Battery has many other entertainment options. Whether you're traveling solo, hanging out with friends, or looking for family-friendly attractions in Atlanta, there's something for everyone. For example, if you want to play, drink, and eat, you can visit Good Game Restaurant and Bar, which offers a virtual golfing experience alongside cocktails and tasty bites. Alternatively, you can check out a place like Muse Paintbar, where you can hone your painting skills while sipping wine.
If you're in the mood for more fun and less food and beverage, the Great Big Game Show is a fantastic experience that works for all ages. Here, you and your team compete in multiple mini games to see who wins the show! Plus, since the venue can accommodate up to 14 players, things can get pretty rowdy if you're with a big group. Or, if you're looking to add a little extra adventure to your visit, Sandbox VR allows you to play group games in settings like a zombie apocalypse, a dinosaur-filled jungle, or scenes from popular shows like Squid Game or Stranger Things.
Finally, you can catch a movie at the Silverspot Cinema or test your puzzle and problem-solving skills at the Escape Game. Overall, even though the Battery is an open-air district, it's full of excellent rainy-day activities for when Atlanta gets wet (which is pretty often).
Adding the Battery to your next Atlanta vacation
Although the Battery is in Atlanta, it's across the city center from the world's busiest airport, so it'll take about 30 minutes to an hour to get there, depending on traffic. Also, if you're visiting on a game day, try to arrive as early as possible to navigate the busy streets and parking decks. Speaking of parking, I recommend finding a spot in the Green Deck or the Yellow Deck if you're trying to be in the heart of the action. Alternatively, the Red Deck is a bit easier to get in and out of because you can exit on the far side of the Battery and avoid crowds. These options are free for the first two hours on non-event days. In addition to Braves games, there are concerts at the Coca-Cola Roxy Theater, so plan your visit accordingly.
Beyond having fun, don't forget to shop and dine during your stay. For eating, there are plenty of places to get burgers, fries, and wings, such as Shake Shack or Walk-Ons. If you want something a bit more exotic, Ph'East is a food hall serving Asian favorites, or El Super Pan is great if you prefer Puerto Rican cuisine. For a more upscale experience, C. Ellet's Steakhouse works well for dinner, or you can partake in the jazz brunch on the weekends.
As far as shopping, you can grab all the Braves merch you can handle at the official clubhouse store. Or, if you're not necessarily a Braves fan, you can visit Baseballism and get apparel and accessories related to America's favorite pastime. For non-baseball-related gear, Sitka offers a variety of outdoor clothing, and Dress Up is a stylish boutique specializing in women's fashion.