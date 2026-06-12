Atlanta's Premiere Sports And Entertainment Hub Has Carefully Curated Shops And Restaurants

Although the Battery is in Atlanta, it's across the city center from the world's busiest airport, so it'll take about 30 minutes to an hour to get there, depending on traffic. Also, if you're visiting on a game day, try to arrive as early as possible to navigate the busy streets and parking decks. Speaking of parking, I recommend finding a spot in the Green Deck or the Yellow Deck if you're trying to be in the heart of the action. Alternatively, the Red Deck is a bit easier to get in and out of because you can exit on the far side of the Battery and avoid crowds. These options are free for the first two hours on non-event days. In addition to Braves games, there are concerts at the Coca-Cola Roxy Theater, so plan your visit accordingly.

Beyond having fun, don't forget to shop and dine during your stay. For eating, there are plenty of places to get burgers, fries, and wings, such as Shake Shack or Walk-Ons. If you want something a bit more exotic, Ph'East is a food hall serving Asian favorites, or El Super Pan is great if you prefer Puerto Rican cuisine. For a more upscale experience, C. Ellet's Steakhouse works well for dinner, or you can partake in the jazz brunch on the weekends.

As far as shopping, you can grab all the Braves merch you can handle at the official clubhouse store. Or, if you're not necessarily a Braves fan, you can visit Baseballism and get apparel and accessories related to America's favorite pastime. For non-baseball-related gear, Sitka offers a variety of outdoor clothing, and Dress Up is a stylish boutique specializing in women's fashion.