5 Best Things To Do In Atlanta On A Rainy Day
Although Atlanta, Georgia, is known mostly for being in the sunny South, the fact is that the city gets quite a bit of rain. On average, Atlanta receives up to 50 inches of rain per year, with around 120 days of measurable rain overall. So, suffice it to say, rainy days are a pretty common occurrence around here. As a result, you need to know what to do when it gets wet outside, especially when visiting for vacation.
Fortunately, the city has plenty of indoor activities that can satisfy travelers of all ages. As an Atlanta local, I've had to plan around the rain many times. So, I've compiled a list of my top picks for spots that can help you stay dry and entertained. That said, because there are so many options, I'm choosing these five based on a few criteria.
While I've explained the best family-friendly attractions in Atlanta before (and many of them overlap with this list), these options are great for everyone, even if you aren't bringing kids along. Overall, I tried to feature a variety of top-rated activities, so you can pick the one that best suits your preferences, time frame in the city, and the number of travelers involved. Now, since a storm is brewing, let's head inside!
Marvel at marine life with a visit to the Georgia Aquarium
We're kicking things off with one of the most famous and well-reviewed attractions in the city. In case you didn't know, the Georgia Aquarium is not only the largest in America, but it's also one of the world's best aquariums for rare creatures and spectacular displays. I've been here countless times, and on at least a few occasions, the choice was made partly because of the weather. But, just in case you need proof that it's a worthwhile number-one pick, it has a 4.7-star Google rating from over 87,000 reviews.
Another reason why I picked the aquarium as the best thing to do in Atlanta on a rainy day is that you can easily spend the entire day here and not get bored. Sure, it helps if you're a big fan of aquatic species, but there are enough exhibits and live shows to keep you engaged for hours on end. My favorite is the dolphin show, which is just as impressive on my 10th viewing as it was on my first. Even the jellyfish display at the entrance might be enough to hold your attention for a while, as their mellow movements are almost mesmerizing.
Another benefit of visiting the Georgia Aquarium on a rainy day is that it has its own covered parking garage. Not all attractions in Atlanta have covered parking, meaning you might need an umbrella to avoid getting soaked while walking to and from your car. However, here you can ironically stay bone dry, despite being surrounded by millions of gallons of water.
Bring friends to Beat the Bomb Escape Room
These days, escape rooms are a hot commodity. Having done a few of these myself, I understand their appeal, especially for those who love puzzles and brain challenges. However, most escape rooms don't do anything to you if you can't get out in time. Beat the Bomb, though, will punish you in the most fun way possible. In fact, it's such a blast (pun intended) that you might intentionally lose so you can get covered in paint, foam, or slime. Visitors seem to be unanimous in their love of this place, as it's one of the only local attractions I've seen lately with 5 stars from over 11,000 Google reviews.
Before diving into the details, I can say that the best way to experience this escape room is with at least four players. While you can do each challenge with just two people, I can't imagine it would be anywhere near as entertaining. Six is the limit, and I'm sure having so many people racing to beat the bomb would be far more fun, especially if it's people you know well. So, this is the perfect activity if you're traveling with friends or family and want to get everyone outside of their comfort zone in an entertaining way.
Each experience is broken down into five zones, and each zone tests a different skill. Ideally, everyone in the group will be competent at each of the skills, which can involve dodging lasers, answering complex questions on a computer screen, or replicating sounds. The final zone, however, requires everyone work together to navigate a virtual robot diffusing a real bomb in front of you. If you have enough time, you can make it out unscathed. Otherwise, there's a reason everyone gets hazmat suits at the beginning.
Shop, eat, and explore at Ponce City Market
While I find escape rooms entertaining, not everyone can appreciate a ticking clock and the stress involved in trying to diffuse a paint bomb. So, if you're looking for a more leisurely rainy day experience, try Ponce City Market. If you're thinking that this is just an indoor mall, it technically is, but it's also so much more. What used to be a giant Sears store has been transformed into a vibrant hub of trendy eats and rooftop fun. It also has 4.6 stars and over 16,000 Google reviews at the time of this writing.
What I like about Ponce is that it's a place where you can just wander around and get lost. There are various public spaces for you to sit down and hang out, or you can simply enjoy the energy of the crowd as you weave your way between restaurants and stores. Because of the layout and the building's history, this market is much more engaging than a typical mall, especially if you're looking for some tasty eats. I've barely scratched the surface of the restaurants here, but everything I've had so far (including Lime Tiger, Jia, and H&F Burger) is spectacular.
The only downside to Ponce City Market is that, since it's such a trendy space, it's not exactly the most affordable place to spend a rainy day. Also, Skyline Park on the roof isn't great to visit in the rain, so you won't get to experience everything the market has to offer. Still, whether you're traveling on your own or with others, it's easy to spend hours here without realizing it.
Enjoy some mini golf at Puttshack
I'm something of a simple guy when it comes to hobbies. For example, I always appreciate a round of bowling or mini golf. However, when it comes to these activities, most places offer a pretty standard experience. And while some of the best mini golf courses I've ever played are outside, Puttshack is the best indoor version I've tried. There are two Puttshack locations in the Atlanta metro area, but I'm focusing on the Midtown location, which currently has 4.4 stars and over 3,800 Google reviews.
So, what makes Puttshack such an enjoyable rainy-day activity? First, there's the fact that you can play while enjoying a cocktail, wine, or beer, which instantly adds to the occasion. Next, you can get an all-day pass and play to your heart's content (except on Saturdays) across all four courses. If you're visiting with a group of four or more, this option can easily let you play for hours, and it's much more cost-effective than paying for each course separately.
Finally, this is one of the most complex and high-tech courses I've seen. Most indoor mini golf is pretty basic, with little more than wooden planks and black lights. Puttshack, however, uses tracking technology to keep score so you don't have to, and the holes are much more entertaining. Also, unlike regular golf, you're playing for a high score, which changes your entire strategy.
Peruse mind-bending oddities at the Museum of Illusions
My final best thing to do in Atlanta on a rainy day is something of a mind-bender. At first, the word "museum" may call to mind walking from one exhibit to the next in a quiet, serene setting. However, the Museum of Illusions does things a bit differently. Notably, guests are encouraged to interact with the exhibits, making it like a children's museum but for all ages. Find this spot in the heart of Atlantic Station, a lively Georgia hub for shopping, trendy dining, and art. At the moment, it has 4.6 stars and over 2,800 Google reviews.
Part of the appeal of this option is that the museum itself is something of an illusion. Despite its relatively diminutive size, it packs a lot of activities into its space, and it's easy to spend hours exploring the different exhibits. The Museum of Illusions proves it's not the size of the attraction that matters, only how engaging it is. Plus, the activities appeal to all ages, making it a viable pick for all travelers visiting the city.
There are three types of exhibits you can experience: images, illusion rooms, and installations. Each one is fun and trippy to see in person. I highly recommend bringing a camera, as part of the fun is taking photos that seem to defy reality. After all, if you don't take pictures, did it really happen?
Methodology
Because rain is such a common occurrence in Atlanta, most locals will probably have their own lists of things to do when it starts pouring outside. So, for this particular rundown, I followed three main criteria.
First, I wanted to feature a variety of attractions that can appeal to a broad audience. Some of these are best when traveling with kids, while others are perfect for solo adventurers or couples. Second, because you don't want to spend a rainy day hopping from one place to the next, I chose spots where you can easily spend hours. Finally, while the list is based on personal experience and preferences, I also made sure each had high online ratings, just in case you need a second opinion.
For more Atlanta travel inspiration, read up on this vibrant and walkable neighborhood with indie vibes. Or, check out the downtown area's five best breakfast restaurants.