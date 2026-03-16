5 Best Things To Do In Atlanta On A Rainy Day

These days, escape rooms are a hot commodity. Having done a few of these myself, I understand their appeal, especially for those who love puzzles and brain challenges. However, most escape rooms don't do anything to you if you can't get out in time. Beat the Bomb, though, will punish you in the most fun way possible. In fact, it's such a blast (pun intended) that you might intentionally lose so you can get covered in paint, foam, or slime. Visitors seem to be unanimous in their love of this place, as it's one of the only local attractions I've seen lately with 5 stars from over 11,000 Google reviews.

Before diving into the details, I can say that the best way to experience this escape room is with at least four players. While you can do each challenge with just two people, I can't imagine it would be anywhere near as entertaining. Six is the limit, and I'm sure having so many people racing to beat the bomb would be far more fun, especially if it's people you know well. So, this is the perfect activity if you're traveling with friends or family and want to get everyone outside of their comfort zone in an entertaining way.

Each experience is broken down into five zones, and each zone tests a different skill. Ideally, everyone in the group will be competent at each of the skills, which can involve dodging lasers, answering complex questions on a computer screen, or replicating sounds. The final zone, however, requires everyone work together to navigate a virtual robot diffusing a real bomb in front of you. If you have enough time, you can make it out unscathed. Otherwise, there's a reason everyone gets hazmat suits at the beginning.