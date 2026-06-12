5 Popular State And National Parks That Are Less Than 2 Hours Outside Miami, Florida

Visiting large cities like Miami, Florida, can be an incredible experience. You can find endless options for restaurants, shopping, museums, historical sites, and nightlife. Add in Miami's beaches and sunshine, and you have the recipe for a wonderful vacation. But sometimes you need to take a break from urban exploration for some time in nature.

If Miami is your destination, you're in luck, because there are a number of popular state and national parks that are less than two hours outside of the city. In fact, one state park is less than 10 miles away from downtown. These natural recreation areas include Everglades and Biscayne National Parks and Oleta River, Cape Florida, and Eula Johnson State Parks.

The parks' distances from the city range from 8.4 miles away to around 40 miles away. Not only do these parks have endless opportunities to marvel at the beauty of nature, but they're close enough that you could spend the day there and be back to Miami in time for a nice dinner and some late-night dancing. Just make sure to pack binoculars for wildlife spotting and sunscreen for your outdoor adventures.