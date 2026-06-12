5 Popular State And National Parks That Are Less Than 2 Hours Outside Miami, Florida
Visiting large cities like Miami, Florida, can be an incredible experience. You can find endless options for restaurants, shopping, museums, historical sites, and nightlife. Add in Miami's beaches and sunshine, and you have the recipe for a wonderful vacation. But sometimes you need to take a break from urban exploration for some time in nature.
If Miami is your destination, you're in luck, because there are a number of popular state and national parks that are less than two hours outside of the city. In fact, one state park is less than 10 miles away from downtown. These natural recreation areas include Everglades and Biscayne National Parks and Oleta River, Cape Florida, and Eula Johnson State Parks.
The parks' distances from the city range from 8.4 miles away to around 40 miles away. Not only do these parks have endless opportunities to marvel at the beauty of nature, but they're close enough that you could spend the day there and be back to Miami in time for a nice dinner and some late-night dancing. Just make sure to pack binoculars for wildlife spotting and sunscreen for your outdoor adventures.
Everglades National Park
Everglades National Park is a 1.5 million-acre space that is home to 36 threatened and endangered species. The park is massive, but two of its primary visitor areas are near Miami: Shark Valley (an hour away) and Flamingo (just under two hours away). Both areas have options for hiking and biking, including some great spots for birdwatching for species like purple gallinules, bald eagles, and roseate spoonbills. If you head toward Flamingo, you can do some paddling, fishing, and boating in the park's waters, and even camp overnight. There are tram, walking, airboat, and boat tours that you can take as well.
Biscayne National Park
Biscayne National Park is a bit different from others — it is 95% water. It's perfect if you're into scuba diving or snorkeling. You can see shipwrecks and beautiful coral reefs full of colorful marine life, but the reefs are offshore and require a boat ride. Fishing is also popular here. Make a point to visit the park's famous island, Boca Chita Key, and its 1930s lighthouse, or one of the other islands in the park. The visitor center, a short bayside nature trail, and boat tours can be found in Homestead, around 35 miles south of Miami. If you take your own boat, be sure to check out all official regulations first.
Oleta River State Park
Oleta River State Park is 18 miles north of downtown Miami and has just over 1,000 acres of protected mangrove forests and beaches on the north end of Biscayne Bay. If you're looking for a great escape for a float or to paddle a kayak, this is a must-visit destination. You can take short paddling trips through the mangrove creeks, do some swimming in the saltwater lagoon, and fish to your heart's content. There are 14 miles of mountain bike trails and a 3-mile paved running loop, and you can stay overnight in a rustic cabin.
Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park
Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park is full of Florida Keys vibes, but just minutes away from Miami. It's 8.4 miles from town on Key Biscayne, and features a beautiful lighthouse from 1825 — Miami-Dade County's oldest standing structure. There is a 1.25-mile beach to sun on that got a spot on Dr. Beach's list of top 10 beaches in the country back in 2010, and it's the perfect place to do some fishing. You can even have a meal at the waterfront Lighthouse Café. The park also has a museum, an amphitheater, and an interpretive exhibit to explore.
Dr. Von D. Mizell-Eula Johnson State Park
Finally, we have Dr. Von D. Mizell-Eula Johnson State Park, located about 27 miles from Miami in Dania Beach. You can ride the 2.5-mile park drive on your bike, or do some boating from the park's boat launch. There is fishing, paddling along a tranquil mangrove creek, snorkeling and scuba diving near shore, and swimming along a 2.5-mile-long Atlantic beach. The park also features a snack bar overlooking the picturesque creek. They also offer kayak, paddleboard, beach chair, and umbrella rentals.