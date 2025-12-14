Virginia's Park Along The Blue Ridge Parkway Has Trails, A Brewery, And Aerial Adventure Park

If zip-lines, tightropes, Tarzan swings, and obstacle courses sound like your kind of adventure, then you'll definitely want to spend some time at the Treetop Quest at Explore Park. This thrilling activity offers fun for the whole family — even for kids as young as 4. There are special courses designed for the little ones, but more challenging ones for older adrenaline junkies. The zip-lines will have you zipping through the trees at speeds of up to 25 miles per hour and 160 feet off the ground.

This Tripadvisor reviewer called it outstanding and shared, "If I could give this place 100 stars, I would. If you are thinking about going, do it! We had three small kids 5,7,9 do the course. The instructors were so friendly and helpful. They were all over the course." She also offered a tip for parents: "My one piece of advice, if your kids are younger, have an adult do the course with them. While 100% safe, sometimes an adult hand with the e-harness and clips can be helpful."

There are a few things you'll want to know before you go. For safety reasons, the course is restricted to those 250 pounds or less. Bring the right shoes, too. All Treetop Quest participants are required to wear closed-toe sneakers or hiking shoes. Also, while Explore Park is open year-round, Treetop Quest is only open on a seasonal basis, April through October.