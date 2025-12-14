Virginia's Park Along The Blue Ridge Parkway Has Trails, A Brewery, And Aerial Adventure Park
Twisting and turning through 469 miles of breathtaking views, the Blue Ridge Parkway is full of spectacular stops along the way that make this one of the best road trips you'll ever experience. In North Carolina, there's a fairytale mountain town with award-winning cuisine, but Virginia's Blue Ridge Parkway has its fair share of cool places to stop off as well. If you're coming down the Blue Ridge Parkway, you need to make a point to pull off at Milepost 115 in Roanoke. That is where you'll find Explore Park. It's a great stop on your Blue Ridge Parkway adventure, offering a visitor center, a tavern, and plenty of ways to stay busy in the great outdoors.
Roanoke is known as a popular hub for craft brews, local art, and mountain trails, and Explore Park has all of those offerings and more — all in one convenient location near the Blue Ridge Parkway. Art lovers will want to check out the creations of local artisans on display within the visitor center. If you're tired of car snacks, grab a bite at Twin Creeks Brewpub, located in Explore Park. The brewery is housed inside the historic Brugh Tavern, a structure that dates back to the late 1700s. It has a menu that consists of things like burgers, wraps, salads, wings, and award-winning craft beer. The park also has hiking and mountain biking trails, disc golf, and dozens of 18th and 19th-century buildings that give you a peek back in time. There's even an aerial adventure for those who want to take their journey to new heights.
The aerial adventure park at Roanoke's Explore Park
If zip-lines, tightropes, Tarzan swings, and obstacle courses sound like your kind of adventure, then you'll definitely want to spend some time at the Treetop Quest at Explore Park. This thrilling activity offers fun for the whole family — even for kids as young as 4. There are special courses designed for the little ones, but more challenging ones for older adrenaline junkies. The zip-lines will have you zipping through the trees at speeds of up to 25 miles per hour and 160 feet off the ground.
This Tripadvisor reviewer called it outstanding and shared, "If I could give this place 100 stars, I would. If you are thinking about going, do it! We had three small kids 5,7,9 do the course. The instructors were so friendly and helpful. They were all over the course." She also offered a tip for parents: "My one piece of advice, if your kids are younger, have an adult do the course with them. While 100% safe, sometimes an adult hand with the e-harness and clips can be helpful."
There are a few things you'll want to know before you go. For safety reasons, the course is restricted to those 250 pounds or less. Bring the right shoes, too. All Treetop Quest participants are required to wear closed-toe sneakers or hiking shoes. Also, while Explore Park is open year-round, Treetop Quest is only open on a seasonal basis, April through October.
Tips for visiting Explore Park
Explore Park is also known to have great trails, and according to AllTrails, the 5-mile Back Creek Trail is the most popular. However, there's one trail that shines brighter than any other each winter — the Illuminights Trail. On select nights between November and January, you have the chance to walk through the woods on a half-mile trail as you're surrounded by over 650,000 lights. After you're done basking in the glow of the lights, you can sit by the campfire and roast marshmallows.
If you plan to visit Twin Creeks Brewpub during your time at Explore Park, be sure to sign up for Virginia's Blue Ridge Cheers Trail. This free passport lets you have the opportunity to win a free shirt as you explore breweries, wineries, and distilleries in Virginia's Blue Ridge. Twin Creeks Brewpub is one of the participating locations, so you can get your first check-in there.
If you need a place to stay overnight as you're making "America's Favorite Drive," you can do that at Virginia's Explore Park, too. Book a stay in the park at Don's Cab-Inn Campground, which has cabins, yurts, and RV sites. This Google reviewer said, "Don's Cab-inns was a true gem to find! Cleanest campground we have ever been to. Staff was friendly and very helpful, especially when I lost my phone at the brewery. Highly recommend this location. Site D5 was spacious and level. Can't wait to visit again!"