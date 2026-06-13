The Campground With The Most Campsites In Yosemite Valley Offers Trails, Fishing, And Rafting
When it comes to camping in Yosemite National Park, the over-700,000-acre park offers plenty of options — 1,445 individual campsites, to be exact. This includes seven campgrounds north of Yosemite Valley, two south of it, and four located within the valley itself. And Upper Pines Campground is by far the most popular. With 722 reviews on Google and an average star rating of 4.5, Upper Pines Campground has amassed more reviews than any of the campgrounds within Yosemite Valley. It's so popular, in fact, that the sites often sell out within minutes of becoming available for booking.
Upper Pines Campground has 236 campsites, more than any other in Yosemite Valley. The campground is within walking and biking distance of hiking trails and the Merced River, which offers opportunities for seasonal rafting and fishing. Perhaps most important, however, is its central location at the foot of Half Dome, one of the park's most iconic landmarks. But does it live up to the hype? Read on to learn more.
Upper Pines Campground has 236 campsites
Located at an elevation of 4,000 feet, Upper Pines Campground is surrounded by granite cliffs, calm creeks and rivers, and forests of ponderosa pine, California black oak, and white fir. The park's free shuttle service and the campground's prime, central location within the park make it easy to navigate to all the major attractions and trails. Plus, you have primetime views of Yosemite's spectacular scenery right from camp. Fall asleep to the sound of the Merced River or wake up to a view of the sun glinting off the gray granite slopes of Half Dome as it glows pink through the tops of the pine trees. Though if you're planning on tackling some of those granite peaks, you may want to forget Half Dome and hike the underrated Clouds Rest instead — it offers panoramic views but fewer crowds.
Upper Pines Campground offers both tent and RV camping with flush toilets, drinking water, and a dump station. Per the National Park Service website, RVs can be up to 35 feet, and trailers can be up to 24 feet. Each campsite includes a picnic table, a fire pit, and a bear-proof food storage locker. Reservations are required and released five months in advance. The nearby Curry Village, a large and affordable lodging facility with cabins and retro tents, offers fee-showers, a general store, and a restaurant and bar.
Because the campground doesn't see a lot of car traffic, some Google reviewers have found the campsites to be quiet. "Nice vibe there and a family of deer literally slept right next to us, very chill! Tons of birds singing," says one camper on Google. Other reviewers have said the opposite, complaining about the noise and general lack of privacy. "These sites are just packed on top of each other," reports another reviewer.
Upper Pines is within walkig distance of rocks, rivers, rafting, and more
While Yosemite is perhaps most famous for its scenic and thrilling hiking trails, the park also has 58 streams that are open seasonally for fishing and numerous lakes that are open year-round. Yosemite's waterways are home to a variety of fish, including rainbow trout, native to Yosemite Valley. Brown or brook trout are non-native but also common. Within walking distance of the campgrounds is Tenaya Creek, a calm, almost glassy stream, and the Merced River. You must obtain a California fishing license in order to fish, and only artificial flies and lures with barbless hooks are allowed. Rainbow trout are catch-and-release only, while brown trout are limited to five fish per day.
While you're fishing along the Merced River, you're likely to spot a few brightly colored inner tubes floating by. Rafting is another popular recreation activity in Yosemite, particularly for those camping at Upper Pines, as you can launch your raft right from the edge of the campground. Enjoy a lazy float down to Sentinel Beach before taking the shuttle bus back to Curry Village. You can bring your own tube or rent a four-person raft at the Curry Village Tour and Activities Kiosk, about a 15-minute walk from the campgrounds. River rafting season typically runs in the warmer summer months of June and July.
As for hiking, some of the closest trails to Upper Pines Campground include some of the park's most famous, like Mirror Lake, which is just a few minutes' walk away. The trailhead for the famous 16-mile Half Dome hike is less than a mile away. Take a shortcut through the woods, and you'll arrive at the trailhead for the wildly popular Mist Trail, one of America's most dangerous hikes. "The location is unbeatable," reports a reviewer on Google. "Being so close to the Mist Trail and right in Yosemite Valley makes it a truly magical experience. Waking up surrounded by the beauty of Yosemite is something I'll never forget."