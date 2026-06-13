The Campground With The Most Campsites In Yosemite Valley Offers Trails, Fishing, And Rafting

While Yosemite is perhaps most famous for its scenic and thrilling hiking trails, the park also has 58 streams that are open seasonally for fishing and numerous lakes that are open year-round. Yosemite's waterways are home to a variety of fish, including rainbow trout, native to Yosemite Valley. Brown or brook trout are non-native but also common. Within walking distance of the campgrounds is Tenaya Creek, a calm, almost glassy stream, and the Merced River. You must obtain a California fishing license in order to fish, and only artificial flies and lures with barbless hooks are allowed. Rainbow trout are catch-and-release only, while brown trout are limited to five fish per day.

While you're fishing along the Merced River, you're likely to spot a few brightly colored inner tubes floating by. Rafting is another popular recreation activity in Yosemite, particularly for those camping at Upper Pines, as you can launch your raft right from the edge of the campground. Enjoy a lazy float down to Sentinel Beach before taking the shuttle bus back to Curry Village. You can bring your own tube or rent a four-person raft at the Curry Village Tour and Activities Kiosk, about a 15-minute walk from the campgrounds. River rafting season typically runs in the warmer summer months of June and July.

As for hiking, some of the closest trails to Upper Pines Campground include some of the park's most famous, like Mirror Lake, which is just a few minutes' walk away. The trailhead for the famous 16-mile Half Dome hike is less than a mile away. Take a shortcut through the woods, and you'll arrive at the trailhead for the wildly popular Mist Trail, one of America's most dangerous hikes. "The location is unbeatable," reports a reviewer on Google. "Being so close to the Mist Trail and right in Yosemite Valley makes it a truly magical experience. Waking up surrounded by the beauty of Yosemite is something I'll never forget."