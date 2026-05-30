Yosemite's 'Largest Lodging Facility Within The Valley' Is An Affordable Stay Full Of Cabins And Retro Tents
If you're planning a trip to Yosemite National Park, chances are you'll want to spend the night in the heart of one of America's most-visited parks. Spanning almost 748,000 acres of old-growth sequoias, towering granite cliffs, and countless waterfalls, this famed landscape is nothing short of awe-inspiring. However, with many places to stay within the park's boundaries and thousands of reviews, choosing the right spot can feel overwhelming.
For anyone looking to stay near all the attractions, restaurants, and conveniences of Yosemite Valley without breaking the bank, Curry Village is a strong option. Per National Park Reservations, Curry Village is "the largest lodging facility within the Valley," and visitors liken the complex to a small city. It offers 499 rooms, including heated and non-heated canvas tents, cabins, and lodge-like motel rooms. Established in 1899 as "Camp Curry," the historic stay is far from a luxury resort, but you can swim in the seasonal pool or skate at the ice rink in winter.
Before going any further, one essential detail requires attention. Curry Village is affordable by Yosemite standards but would likely be considered expensive compared to your local state park. Rates start at around $200 per night, depending on the season, which is cheaper than the three other park-run accommodations in the valley. Curry Village earns 4.3 stars on Google Maps from over 4,300 reviews.
Cabins, tents, and more at Curry Village
Situated at the foot of Glacier Point, Curry Village provides a woodsy camping atmosphere for people who don't want the hassle of setting up camp at one of the cleanest campsites in Yosemite. You won't find campfires for safety reasons, but its wooden frame and canvas wall design is a throwback to classic summer camps and a time when canvas tents didn't mean glamping.
In total, there are 403 tents, each with a double or single bed, lights, simple bedding, and a bear box. Yosemite is home to between 300 and 500 black bears, so you should know what to do if you're out hiking or camping and see a bear. Keep in mind that these accommodations are basic. The walls are fabric-thin, and the tents are packed together, so don't forget earplugs. In addition, visitors report inconsistent cleanliness in the shared bathrooms.
For a few modern amenities, upgrade to the cabin, which features one to two double or single beds, outlets, lights, heating, and, most importantly, a private bathroom in most units. You'll still get the back-to-nature experience, but the walls are a bit thicker, and going to the bathroom doesn't require a midnight nature walk. Situated steps from the parking lot, in Stoneman Cottage, there are also motel-style rooms for anyone who wants to get in and out quickly. Whichever accommodations you choose, you'll enjoy easy access to the restaurants, bar, and everything that makes Curry Village the social center of Yosemite Valley. These rooms come with up to three double beds and private bathrooms.
Things to do and see near Curry Village
With Bridalveil Fall's 620-foot cascade and the park's iconic Tunnel View, there's a reason Yosemite Valley receives 90% of the park's visitors, via National Geographic. Like Yosemite's romantic Ahwahnee lodge, Curry Village is a stop on the Yosemite Valley Shuttle System. This free shuttle ferries visitors to popular hubs like Mirror Lake, El Capitan Meadow, Lower Yosemite Falls, and the Welcome Center, making it easy to explore Yosemite Valley's main attractions.
From Curry Village, visitors can walk to the Mist Trail, a challenging path, complete with 600 stone steps, leading to Nevada and Vernal Falls. To see Half Dome up close, embark on the beginner-friendly Mirror Lake Trail to enjoy the lake's reflective waters. For arguably the best views of Glacier Point and the Valley's most famous sites, hike the grueling Four Mile Trail (which is 9.6 miles round-trip). Accessible via the shuttle, this trail is extremely popular for a reason. It showcases the Valley from every angle due to the 3,200-foot elevation change. After a day on the trails, take a swim beneath towering cliffs at Cathedral Beach or visit the Ansel Adams Gallery.
Another perk of staying at Curry Village is the dining choices. Curry Village Pizza Deck is one of the top-rated restaurants in the Valley, thanks to its handmade pizzas and draft beer. Other options include a cafeteria, a taqueria, a bar, and a café. Campers can also rent bikes from the Curry Village bike kiosk to explore 12 miles of paved trails and skip the shuttle bus queues.