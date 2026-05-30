Yosemite's 'Largest Lodging Facility Within The Valley' Is An Affordable Stay Full Of Cabins And Retro Tents

If you're planning a trip to Yosemite National Park, chances are you'll want to spend the night in the heart of one of America's most-visited parks. Spanning almost 748,000 acres of old-growth sequoias, towering granite cliffs, and countless waterfalls, this famed landscape is nothing short of awe-inspiring. However, with many places to stay within the park's boundaries and thousands of reviews, choosing the right spot can feel overwhelming.

For anyone looking to stay near all the attractions, restaurants, and conveniences of Yosemite Valley without breaking the bank, Curry Village is a strong option. Per National Park Reservations, Curry Village is "the largest lodging facility within the Valley," and visitors liken the complex to a small city. It offers 499 rooms, including heated and non-heated canvas tents, cabins, and lodge-like motel rooms. Established in 1899 as "Camp Curry," the historic stay is far from a luxury resort, but you can swim in the seasonal pool or skate at the ice rink in winter.

Before going any further, one essential detail requires attention. Curry Village is affordable by Yosemite standards but would likely be considered expensive compared to your local state park. Rates start at around $200 per night, depending on the season, which is cheaper than the three other park-run accommodations in the valley. Curry Village earns 4.3 stars on Google Maps from over 4,300 reviews.