Nestled On Louisiana's Idyllic Red River In The Heart Of The State Is A Friendly City With Outdoor Recreation

The Red River of the South was a major corridor for trade and travel long before highways were ever a thing. The waterway, which is named for its rusty-red coloring from all the iron-rich soil carried into the water, stretches across Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Louisiana for almost 1,400 miles. If you want to roam the waters in the Bayou State, Pineville makes for a great jumping-off point. The city sits right along the Red River's banks, giving you easy access to the winding channel, as well as several lakes and the forested wilds beyond.

Pineville is tucked into the heart of the state in Central Louisiana's Rapides Parish. It's across the river from Alexandria, connected by the Curtis-Coleman Memorial and Gillis William Long bridges and U.S. Route 167. If you're not from around these parts, you can easily fly into Alexandria International Airport (AEX), which is only about 15 minutes away. Being centrally located, Pineville's also less than a two-hour drive from some of Louisiana's biggest cities, including Baton Rouge, Lafayette, and Shreveport. You'll find a few accommodations in town, including a top-rated Holiday Inn Express & Suites, as well as a slew of cozy house rentals on Airbnb.

Pineville's been around a while, with roots tracing back to the early 1700s. The place has changed quite a bit since then, growing from a frontier-era trading outpost to a city of almost 14,000 residents, as of the 2025 U.S. Census. It still has a welcoming, rural charm about it, with plenty of Southern hospitality to make you feel right at home. As one local succinctly described Pineville on Niche, "it's a nice little small town."