Nestled On Louisiana's Idyllic Red River In The Heart Of The State Is A Friendly City With Outdoor Recreation
The Red River of the South was a major corridor for trade and travel long before highways were ever a thing. The waterway, which is named for its rusty-red coloring from all the iron-rich soil carried into the water, stretches across Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Louisiana for almost 1,400 miles. If you want to roam the waters in the Bayou State, Pineville makes for a great jumping-off point. The city sits right along the Red River's banks, giving you easy access to the winding channel, as well as several lakes and the forested wilds beyond.
Pineville is tucked into the heart of the state in Central Louisiana's Rapides Parish. It's across the river from Alexandria, connected by the Curtis-Coleman Memorial and Gillis William Long bridges and U.S. Route 167. If you're not from around these parts, you can easily fly into Alexandria International Airport (AEX), which is only about 15 minutes away. Being centrally located, Pineville's also less than a two-hour drive from some of Louisiana's biggest cities, including Baton Rouge, Lafayette, and Shreveport. You'll find a few accommodations in town, including a top-rated Holiday Inn Express & Suites, as well as a slew of cozy house rentals on Airbnb.
Pineville's been around a while, with roots tracing back to the early 1700s. The place has changed quite a bit since then, growing from a frontier-era trading outpost to a city of almost 14,000 residents, as of the 2025 U.S. Census. It still has a welcoming, rural charm about it, with plenty of Southern hospitality to make you feel right at home. As one local succinctly described Pineville on Niche, "it's a nice little small town."
Family fun awaits in Pineville, Louisiana
Pineville — not to be confused with the charming North Carolina town of the same name — is big on faith and family. Nestled in the Bible Belt and home to Louisiana Christian University, the community has about as many churches as it does parks. There's no shortage of the latter, so if you're traveling with your brood, you can find plenty of family-friendly attractions around town.
Let your kids run wild at Adventure Fun Park, situated just off U.S. Route 165, known locally as Monroe Highway. The activity center has an obstacle-filled ninja course and several indoor trampoline areas, with a dodgeball zone and mini basketball courts to boot. There are also more than 160 games to play just minutes away at the Wayback's Arcade, dubbed the largest arcade in all of Louisiana, according to the website.
Soak up more of the small-town charm around Pineville. The city boasts a "friendliness" score of 89 on Nextdoor, so you can expect some of that down-home Southern hospitality while dining out, too. Cayefuego Mexican Grill serves up great Latin American street-style food and even better service, if the reviews are anything to go by. The eatery is rated the No. 1 restaurant in the city on Yelp, where one customer wrote, "the food is fresh and full of flavor, the drinks are spot-on, and the service is fast and friendly." Finger-licking eats are also on the menu at Outlaw's BBQ, another popular local haunt beloved for its "mouthwatering barbecue and welcoming atmosphere," per the restaurant's website.
River floats, lake adventures, scenic hikes, and more
Perched along the banks of the Red River, one of America's largest rivers, Pineville is a boon for outdoor recreation. Set out in a kayak or canoe and paddle down the waters, taking in the pretty scenery along the shoreline as you go. You'll find a public boat launch in the Fort Buhlow Recreation Area, which stretches between the Red River and Lake Buhlow, a 282-acre reservoir right on the riverbank. There are also several picnic tables and grills nearby, as well as a playground area and two disc golf courses nestled in the trees. Walk along the Fort Buhlow Recreation Area Nature Trail, which makes for an easy 1-mile looped jaunt through the woods.
There's a public boat ramp at Lake Buhlow, too. If you don't have a vessel, you can rent single and tandem kayaks, stand-up paddleboards, and pedal boats at Cenla Water Rentals near the boat launch. Make time to visit the Forts Randolph & Buhlow State Historic Site, located just south of Lake Buhlow along the banks of Pierson Lake and the Red River. The forts were built by Confederate soldiers in 1865, right at the tail-end of the Civil War.
Open Wednesdays through Sundays, the historic site has a variety of war relics on display and exhibits about the local area, plus there are scenic boardwalks outside if you want to stroll the grounds. Pineville also serves as a gateway to the more than 600,000-acre Kisatchie National Forest, Louisiana's only national forest, which is full of hiking trails, campgrounds, and all kinds of wildlife.