Between Salem And Eugene Is Oregon's Small City On A River With A Charming Downtown And Outdoor Fun

Oregon is one of the nation's most underrated states, as it is filled to the brim with interesting cities and towns that travelers should keep on their radar. One location in particular is a picturesque, historic city with beautiful river views and a friendly small-town atmosphere — it's a great place to start exploring some of what the Beaver State has to offer. Located along Willamette Valley's eastern edge is Lebanon, a small city that is practically bursting with history and charm. Situated by the South Santiam River, which flows through the city, Lebanon's welcoming nature is reflected in its official motto, "The City That Friendliness Built."

Lebanon was first founded in 1847 by a couple from Indiana, who built a log cabin and store near the river that quickly expanded into a small village. In 1909, a fair was held to celebrate the village as the valley's premier area for strawberry-growing, an event that turned into the beloved Strawberry Festival. Today, Lebanon is home to over 20,000 residents, and maintains a friendly, small-town vibe that invites visitors to stay a little while longer. "After living in Lebanon for a year now, I can clearly see why this is the town that friendliness built," wrote one local.

Visitors will quickly find that Lebanon has something for everyone. Tours of historic Main Street take you past cozy bookstores, fascinating galleries, and even haunted locations. Outdoorsy travelers can enjoy the abundance of green space and recreational opportunities within and around the city, from scenic lakes to convenient camping spots. Lebanon is 37 miles southeast of Salem and about 45 miles northeast of Eugene, with the nearest airport being Eugene Airport.