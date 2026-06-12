Between Salem And Eugene Is Oregon's Small City On A River With A Charming Downtown And Outdoor Fun
Oregon is one of the nation's most underrated states, as it is filled to the brim with interesting cities and towns that travelers should keep on their radar. One location in particular is a picturesque, historic city with beautiful river views and a friendly small-town atmosphere — it's a great place to start exploring some of what the Beaver State has to offer. Located along Willamette Valley's eastern edge is Lebanon, a small city that is practically bursting with history and charm. Situated by the South Santiam River, which flows through the city, Lebanon's welcoming nature is reflected in its official motto, "The City That Friendliness Built."
Lebanon was first founded in 1847 by a couple from Indiana, who built a log cabin and store near the river that quickly expanded into a small village. In 1909, a fair was held to celebrate the village as the valley's premier area for strawberry-growing, an event that turned into the beloved Strawberry Festival. Today, Lebanon is home to over 20,000 residents, and maintains a friendly, small-town vibe that invites visitors to stay a little while longer. "After living in Lebanon for a year now, I can clearly see why this is the town that friendliness built," wrote one local.
Visitors will quickly find that Lebanon has something for everyone. Tours of historic Main Street take you past cozy bookstores, fascinating galleries, and even haunted locations. Outdoorsy travelers can enjoy the abundance of green space and recreational opportunities within and around the city, from scenic lakes to convenient camping spots. Lebanon is 37 miles southeast of Salem and about 45 miles northeast of Eugene, with the nearest airport being Eugene Airport.
Lebanon's charming and historic downtown
Downtown Lebanon houses plenty of historic buildings that add tons of character to the area. One of the best ways to learn about the area's history is to join the annual historical downtown tour held in December, where you'll learn about buildings such as Main Street's Kuhn Cinema, first opened in 1935. Since reopening in 2005 after extensive restorations that preserve the original Art Deco style, it is considered to be one of Lebanon's most haunted locations.
The downtown area also houses a host of unique shops and eateries that cater to various interests. For book lovers, The Book Garden is a charming shop that invites you to cozy up in one of their reading nooks after perusing their wide selection of literature. About a mile away, the Linn County Arts Guild is a gallery and artist haven celebrating the artistic talents of the local community. Feeling peckish? Soak in the coziness and Parisian elegance of Bloom Boutique & Tea House, a perfect spot for a friendly afternoon tea. Next, enjoy wood-fired pizza and a family-friendly atmosphere at Conversion Brewing.
Downtown Lebanon is at its most active during the annual Strawberry Festival, held during the first weekend of June. While Lebanon is not the most popular city with this name in the country — that honor goes to its namesake, Tennessee's vibrant "Cedar City" called Lebanon — the beloved festival drew about 25,000 people to the city in 2025. Attendees can expect live music, carnival rides, parades, and a complimentary slice of the world's largest Strawberry Shortcake.
Outdoor recreation around Lebanon, Oregon
Lebanon is a hub for outdoor enthusiasts. The city is situated in the Willamette Valley, which, in addition to serving as Oregon's premier wine region, is renowned for its diverse outdoor recreation.
Lebanon is filled with scenic parks, with its largest and most popular being River Park, situated right along the banks of the South Santiam River. For those who want to immerse themselves in the stunning outdoors, the nearby Gill's Landing RV Park is a hidden gem along the river that offers excellent amenities for RV camping. Families can also enjoy the playground at Ralston Park, a local favorite — it's also the historic location of the log cabin built by the city's founders.
One of Lebanon's most scenic spots for outdoor recreation is Cheadle Lake. Referred to as the city's "crown jewel," this former mill pond has been converted into a stunning 100-acre lake where you can fish, boat, or catch a glimpse of wildlife like bald eagles, otters, and turtles. Cheadle Lake is surrounded by the 35-acre Lebanon Community Park, which features lush trails that offer views of the tranquil waters.
Beyond Lebanon, there are even more recreation opportunities. McDowell Creek Falls County Park is just 15 miles southeast of the city, and features two stunning waterfalls, Royal Terrace and Majestic Falls, as well as 3 miles of hiking trails to explore. For even more stunning waterfalls, head northeast towards Silver Falls State Park, Oregon's largest state park and home of the breathtaking 177-foot South Falls. With its blend of small-town charm, historic attractions, and easy access to some of the state's most beautiful landscapes, Lebanon is well worth a stop on your next trip to Oregon.