Tennessee's 'Cedar City' Has A Vibrant Main Street Full Of Shops, Restaurants, And Unique Architecture

Travelers in Tennessee looking for an underrated city with a vibrant main street, restaurants, and unique architecture should look no further than Lebanon, a charming Southern town that is also known as "Cedar City" because of the cedar trees in the area.

Lebanon has a bustling downtown area that offers monthly events and open houses, and people nearby seem to love its collection of stores and dining options. In fact, the downtown area was voted Best Shopping Center in 2024 by the Main Street Awards, an organization that highlights the best of Middle Tennessee. For furniture shopping on Main Street, visitors should be sure to stop by Essential Modern Vintage, which has a mixture of different styles, including mid-century, vintage, and modern pieces. There are also stores on Main Street for those looking for gift items and unique pieces. Memory Lane, for example, is a collectibles store with memorabilia going all the way back to the 1960s. For travelers who want to explore more antique shopping in Tennessee, Clinton, an under-the-radar town with historic charm, has many antique stores to peruse.

Lebanon is only about a 40-minute drive from Nashville or a 90-minute trip by public transit. Visitors who want to stay for the night have a variety of accommodation options, from the more budget-friendly Days Inn by Wyndham Lebanon to the more pricey Farfield Inn and Suites.