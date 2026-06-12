This North Carolina Reserve Is A Swampy East Coast Haven Full Of Native Plants, Rare Wolves, And Alligators

Unlike the glitzy beach towns of other East Coast states, large stretches of North Carolina's coastline fall under the auspices of the North Carolina Coastal Reserve (NCCR) for research and environmental study. In the late 1990s, the reserve decided to purchase an inland tract of land — an odd move for an organization with "Coastal" in its name. But it paid off. That decision resulted in the Emily and Richardson Preyer Buckridge Reserve, a serene, swampy area on the Albemarle Peninsula that has become one of the state's most important conservation sites.

As the only inland site managed by the NCCR, the Emily and Richardson Preyer Buckridge Reserve plays a critical role in preserving the swamplands it sits on and the native wildlife they support. It also connects two adjacent wildlife refuges: the Pocosin Lakes National Wildlife Refuge and the Alligator River National Wildlife Refuge. While those refuges were established in 1990 and 1984, respectively, it wasn't until 1997 that the state was able to purchase the Buckridge tract.

After acquiring the property, the state named the new reserve after Emily and Richardson Preyer, two prominent North Carolinians. Emily Preyer was a philanthropist and American Red Cross volunteer, while her husband, Richardson, served as a federal judge and congressman. A year before her death in 1999, Emily Preyer was awarded the North Carolina Award for public service. Today, the Buckridge Reserve is a protected conservation haven on the East Coast, around 96 miles east of Greenville and 172 miles east of Raleigh, via U.S. 64. It sits within the East Dismal Swamp, a wetland area spanning three counties that is notable for its rare inland coastal environment.