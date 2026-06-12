Between Worcester And Boston Is Massachusetts' Scenic Town With Historic Charm, Local Eats, And Wildlife
Massachusetts, where pilgrims landed in the 17th century, and colonists revolted against the British in the 18th century, is now a must-visit for history buffs. Both Boston and Worcester, the state's first and second-largest cities, are well-known history hotspots. And even though they're only 45 miles apart, there are also plenty of smaller towns worth visiting between them — towns like Sudbury.
Sudbury has grown dramatically since its early days as a village of merchants and craftsmen. Despite its evolution over the last few centuries — about 20,000 people now call Sudbury home — the streets have remained about as classically New England as it gets. Passing through, you'll spot elegant Colonial homes, rustic red barns, and church steeples peeking through trees. There are several historic districts across town, each with its own stories, and visitors also have acres of conservation land to explore.
After an afternoon taking in local history or walking one of the area's many hiking trails, you can stop for a bite to eat in a cozy tavern. In some ways, not too much has changed since travelers on horseback or stagecoaches passed through the area on their way to Boston or Worcester hundreds of years ago. Best of all, much like the nearby scenic Boston suburb of Lincoln, Sudbury is only about half an hour outside of the city.
Historic restaurants and historic districts in Sudbury
Longfellow's Wayside Inn has been serving classic New England dishes and offering warm beds to weary travelers since the early 1700s, making it one of the oldest continuously operating businesses of its kind in the country. In the late 19th century, the inn was renamed in honor of writer Henry Wordsworth Longfellow, who based his poetry collection "Tales of a Wayside Inn" on it.
On today's menu, you'll find old-fashioned dishes like grilled pork chops, roasted half chickens, and deep-dish apple pie. According to one review on Tripadvisor, "You can never go wrong by dining here. The traditional food is always delicious and served in magnificent colonial era settings." If you're planning to spend the night, rooms range from about $220 to $250, at the time of writing. In the morning, make sure you check out the other historic buildings located within the site, including an old grist mill, a chapel, and a little schoolhouse.
There are plenty more restaurants in downtown Sudbury. The Farmer's Daughter off Boston Post Road, for instance, has accumulated hundreds of five-star reviews on Google since it opened. Also in the area, you'll find classic pizza joints, Mediterranean cuisine at El Basha, and Da Vinci Bistro for Italian. After a warm meal, enjoy a little more local history at the Hosmer House in the Sudbury Centre Historic District, where tourists can visit historically accurate rooms every third Sunday.
Acres of protected wildlife with a history of its own
Along with its centuries-worth of history and small but mighty culinary scene, Sudbury is also known for its natural beauty. The landscape is dotted with conservation areas. Assabet River Wildlife Refuge, for example, has 15 miles of trails, and is home to beavers, bobcats, and white-tailed deer. "What a beautiful spot. We did the Puffer Pond Trail. Gorgeous. And so many dragonflies doing a good job, 'cause [I] never felt one mosquito," reads one review of the refuge on Google. You can also explore the walking paths at Poor Farm Meadows Conservation Land, where 19th-century residents grew food and raised livestock. In Sudbury, every piece of land has a story to share.
Another worthwhile stop for wildlife viewing is Great Meadows National Wildlife Refuge's Weir Hill, located 3 miles northeast of town. It's a great place to paddle on the Sudbury River or take a stroll on one of the two trails while birdwatching. On the way, make sure to swing by Ye' Old Farm Stand, which has classic, small-town charm — and cider donuts.
If you're exploring the state's historic sites, like Boston's Freedom Trail, which passes through downtown neighborhoods, or you're planning to follow a New England road trip route past quaint towns, consider stopping by Sudbury for an extra dose of history and wildlife spotting.