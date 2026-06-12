Between Worcester And Boston Is Massachusetts' Scenic Town With Historic Charm, Local Eats, And Wildlife

Massachusetts, where pilgrims landed in the 17th century, and colonists revolted against the British in the 18th century, is now a must-visit for history buffs. Both Boston and Worcester, the state's first and second-largest cities, are well-known history hotspots. And even though they're only 45 miles apart, there are also plenty of smaller towns worth visiting between them — towns like Sudbury.

Sudbury has grown dramatically since its early days as a village of merchants and craftsmen. Despite its evolution over the last few centuries — about 20,000 people now call Sudbury home — the streets have remained about as classically New England as it gets. Passing through, you'll spot elegant Colonial homes, rustic red barns, and church steeples peeking through trees. There are several historic districts across town, each with its own stories, and visitors also have acres of conservation land to explore.

After an afternoon taking in local history or walking one of the area's many hiking trails, you can stop for a bite to eat in a cozy tavern. In some ways, not too much has changed since travelers on horseback or stagecoaches passed through the area on their way to Boston or Worcester hundreds of years ago. Best of all, much like the nearby scenic Boston suburb of Lincoln, Sudbury is only about half an hour outside of the city.