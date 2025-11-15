This Charming Boston Suburb Is A Quirky Gem With Outdoor Art, Scenic Trails, And Unique Experiences
Looking for something different yet still near your favorite New England destination? Go on a quick day trip from the many scenic suburbs near Boston, like Boston's best neighbor, Burlington. For that touch of whimsy, turn your eyes to Lincoln, another suburb west of Boston. The small town is home to over 6,000 residents as of 2025, and offers an assortment of nature retreats, one-of-a-kind experiences, and history. Interestingly, Lincoln is actually named after the town of Lincoln in England, rather than any of the famous Lincoln personalities of America, like former President Abraham Lincoln or Revolutionary War Major General Benjamin Lincoln.
The town's personality shines the most in its most popular attraction — Ponyhenge. The local spot is an installation of horses sometimes depicted in a circle, like its namesake across the pond, or side by side. Whether it's rocking horses, hobby horses, or horse toys, the Ponyhenge has it all. The lore behind the spot adds to the charm of Lincoln and really shines a light on the community's creativity and artistry. For something with a little less mystery, they also have a dedicated sculpture park to celebrate outdoor art at the deCordova Sculpture Park and Museum.
There are also outdoor recreation opportunities aplenty. Choices range from the Minute Man National Historic Park, the Drumlin Farm Wildlife Sanctuary, to Mount Misery for history, trails, canoeing, and wildlife (or farm animal) viewing. The town is easily accessible from Boston, just 35 minutes away via the I-90. You can also take the train from Boston to Lincoln via the Fitchburg Line.
Visit the outdoor art of Lincoln
Regardless of whether you're not a horse girl, a visit to Ponyhenge is still worth doing. The space houses about 30 to 50 of these horse installations, and it just keeps growing each year. It's believed that the first horse appeared in 2010, with only theories as to how it materialized on the spot. In 2015, it was uncovered that the horse was a Halloween decor leftover that had since spawned from more than just a forgotten decor.
No one really knows (or is keeping it anonymous) who keeps adding to the pile, but it seems to be a community effort, with small toys dotted around or more rocking horses appearing. The structures can be seen at times even brandishing accessories or, notably, wearing a mask during the pandemic times. If you're planning a visit, note that the horses are on privately owned land on Old Sudbury Road, but the Ponyhenge itself is open to the public. About 15 minutes away, you can also find more local charm and unique landmarks in Concord.
For something more than horses, there are more variations at the deCordova Sculpture Park and Museum. The park spans 30 acres and is said to be the largest park of its kind in New England. Their sculpture park hosts more than 60 contemporary sculptures and works of outdoor art. They also have an indoor gallery with a permanent exhibit, currently closed for renovations at the time of writing, although their cafe and gift store are still open.
Explore more things to do outdoors
For adventure seekers, you can stretch your legs on several trails in town. Take a trip through Mount Misery, the largest conservation area in Lincoln, covering 227 acres. Here, you'll find 5 miles of trails winding through the area, passing through different scenic landscapes of agricultural fields, woods, hills, and ponds. The Bay Circuit Trail also passes through Mount Misery, a multi-use trail that explores Eastern Massachusetts. This section of the trail also passes through the towns of Concord, Wayland, and Weston. Add a canoe ride to your trip at the Canoe Landing on Route 177. The landing gives you access to the Sudbury River and is open to canoes, kayaks, and small boats, though swimming is not allowed.
Do something different on this next spot by experiencing farm life at the Drumlin Farm Wildlife Sanctuary. The working farm doubles as a wildlife sanctuary and features both farm and wildlife residents. With almost 300 acres to explore, the area is a hub for wildlife and farm exhibits, birding programs, and 4 miles of trails. Aside from kid and youth programs, they also have a kid-friendly trail where you'll find a nature play area where the little ones can play pretend at being animals. They are open during Monday holidays and Tuesday to Sunday, with entry at $9 for adults, at the time of writing.