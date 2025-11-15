This Charming Boston Suburb Is A Quirky Gem With Outdoor Art, Scenic Trails, And Unique Experiences

Looking for something different yet still near your favorite New England destination? Go on a quick day trip from the many scenic suburbs near Boston, like Boston's best neighbor, Burlington. For that touch of whimsy, turn your eyes to Lincoln, another suburb west of Boston. The small town is home to over 6,000 residents as of 2025, and offers an assortment of nature retreats, one-of-a-kind experiences, and history. Interestingly, Lincoln is actually named after the town of Lincoln in England, rather than any of the famous Lincoln personalities of America, like former President Abraham Lincoln or Revolutionary War Major General Benjamin Lincoln.

The town's personality shines the most in its most popular attraction — Ponyhenge. The local spot is an installation of horses sometimes depicted in a circle, like its namesake across the pond, or side by side. Whether it's rocking horses, hobby horses, or horse toys, the Ponyhenge has it all. The lore behind the spot adds to the charm of Lincoln and really shines a light on the community's creativity and artistry. For something with a little less mystery, they also have a dedicated sculpture park to celebrate outdoor art at the deCordova Sculpture Park and Museum.

There are also outdoor recreation opportunities aplenty. Choices range from the Minute Man National Historic Park, the Drumlin Farm Wildlife Sanctuary, to Mount Misery for history, trails, canoeing, and wildlife (or farm animal) viewing. The town is easily accessible from Boston, just 35 minutes away via the I-90. You can also take the train from Boston to Lincoln via the Fitchburg Line.