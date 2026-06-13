Between Toronto And Barrie Is A Charming Village With A Historic Main Street And Diverse Eats

Located about halfway between Toronto and Barrie is a charming village in Ontario where history meets the modern era. Schomberg — originally called Brownsville — was founded by Pennsylvania Quakers in 1830. Although the Anishinaabeg, Huron-Wendat, Petun, Mississaugas of the Credit, and Haudenosaunee peoples had lived in the area for thousands of years, settlers took over and built a village with mills, banks, churches, and a community hall that all still stand today. Schomberg's past is alive on its historic Main Street, which is lined with 19th- and 20th-century buildings that house contemporary businesses like boutiques and a diverse array of well-rated restaurants, ranging from Japanese to Mexican to pub fare.

Located in King Township, Schomberg is surrounded by hills and farmland in one of Ontario's main produce-growing areas. Farming is essential to Schomberg too, which is known for its fresh produce, farmers' markets, and the annual Schomberg Agricultural Fair held at its 19th-century fairgrounds. Buildings like old feed mills reflect the town's farming past that has continued into the present and future.

Besides its lovely historic character, Schomberg is notable for its strong sense of community. There's a tight-knit and friendly feel to this village, where neighbors know each other and nearly everyone comes out for local events like the yearly Christmas celebration on Main Street and the scarecrow competition.