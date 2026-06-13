Between Toronto And Barrie Is A Charming Village With A Historic Main Street And Diverse Eats
Located about halfway between Toronto and Barrie is a charming village in Ontario where history meets the modern era. Schomberg — originally called Brownsville — was founded by Pennsylvania Quakers in 1830. Although the Anishinaabeg, Huron-Wendat, Petun, Mississaugas of the Credit, and Haudenosaunee peoples had lived in the area for thousands of years, settlers took over and built a village with mills, banks, churches, and a community hall that all still stand today. Schomberg's past is alive on its historic Main Street, which is lined with 19th- and 20th-century buildings that house contemporary businesses like boutiques and a diverse array of well-rated restaurants, ranging from Japanese to Mexican to pub fare.
Located in King Township, Schomberg is surrounded by hills and farmland in one of Ontario's main produce-growing areas. Farming is essential to Schomberg too, which is known for its fresh produce, farmers' markets, and the annual Schomberg Agricultural Fair held at its 19th-century fairgrounds. Buildings like old feed mills reflect the town's farming past that has continued into the present and future.
Besides its lovely historic character, Schomberg is notable for its strong sense of community. There's a tight-knit and friendly feel to this village, where neighbors know each other and nearly everyone comes out for local events like the yearly Christmas celebration on Main Street and the scarecrow competition.
Rich history and tasty cuisine meet in Schomberg
The best way to experience Schomberg is to walk around its historic Main Street to take in its old buildings and culinary offerings. The village has erected plaques on buildings noting construction dates and who lived there, which makes it easy to get a sense of the village's past. Monuments like the bright red brick of the 1907 Presbyterian church and the towering 1937 orange grain elevator, once used for animal feed, add pops of color to the town.
Funnily enough, that's not the only feed mill in town, as there's an even older one (built in 1884) that's now home to Historia Cantina. This Latin American restaurant's 4.8-star rating on Google reflects its appealing mix of delicious food delivered in a beautiful, historic location, which one user describes as "a truly elevated, unforgettable dining experience that every taco lover needs to seek out." Ontario is peppered with picturesque locations filled with global eats, and despite its small size, Schomberg is no different. Besides Historia Cantina, it has KOHARU, a highly rated Japanese spot off Main Street, and Chilaquiles Box Mexican Food, which currently has a 4.9 rating on Google thanks to its homemade dishes and cozy vibe.
The Schomberg Pub & Patio is located in an 1880s Victorian building on Main Street that was once the home of the village doctor. This popular and well-preserved location won a King Township Heritage Award in 2025 and has a 4.5 rating on Google. Its patio stands out as a highlight, along with its atmosphere and occasional live music. For a more casual drink and snack, head to Grackle Coffee, which offers high-end coffee and vegetarian options in a historic building that was the village's general store in the 1950s.
Community and events in Schomberg
Besides its culinary offerings, Schomberg is rich in community-oriented events that draw locals and tourists alike. There's the annual scarecrow competition every October, which began in 2005 and was inspired by a tradition in England. The Schomberg Agricultural Fair has been running every May since 1850. While some on Google have noted that the fair's prices have gotten overly expensive, it still attracts people from all over with its carnival rides, demolition derby, and livestock competitions that promote the village's rural heritage. And nearly all residents visit A Main Street Christmas event every December, which includes carolers, Santa Claus, and the Farmer's Parade of Lights, during which people drive their farm equipment decorated with Christmas lights down Main Street.
There are a number of underrated gems near Toronto filled with tasty eats and local shops, and Schomberg can certainly be added to the list. The closest airport is Toronto Pearson International Airport, only 35 minutes away, while downtown Toronto is just 50 minutes away. Plus, Barrie is half an hour north, making Schomberg a great day trip from or a stop between the two. Places like Innisfil, with its small-town comforts on the shores of Lake Simcoe, are also 30 minutes away, so you can combine a rural landscape with lakeside activities all in one day.
Although it's best reached by car, you can also get to Schomberg by bike. It's a stop on the 42-mile Tour de Holland, which connects to the 295-mile Greenbelt Route, so it's popular with cyclists who enjoy taking a break on Main Street. The Tour de Holland takes you around the Holland Marsh, an area around Schomberg that was cultivated by Dutch families in the 1930s and is known as Ontario's "salad bowl" since it produces a large quantity of the province's vegetables.