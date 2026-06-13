Between Milwaukee And Waukesha Is Wisconsin's Vibrant Mall With Shops And Small-Town Energy

In the outer ring of Milwaukee's suburbs, you might not find the high energy of downtown, but some developments provide the feeling of a central hub without being directly in the city. About a 30-minute commute from Downtown Milwaukee and close enough to the nature enclaves that sprout up just beyond the metro area, The Corners of Brookfield is a shopping mall that stands in as a town center for Brookfield, the small Wisconsin city hidden in Milwaukee's shadow. Rather than occupying a single indoor block, The Corners is laid out like a mini-city. It has a central green space, with shops and dining spaces on streets criss-crossed around it.

The Corners of Brookfield emerged as an answer to the fact that Brookfield didn't have a central social and commercial spot. "The town of Brookfield just doesn't have its own downtown and [The Corners] provides that space for us," Brookfield town administrator Tom Hagie told Western Retail Advisors. Its mini-streets — like Lord Street and High Street — have names reminiscent of English towns, and were indeed intended to have a British market flair. The open-air mall incorporates a distinctive design choice to work around a space constraint: its parking lot sits underground beneath the mall's expanse, allowing for more space to be used by shops and giving some shelter for visitors during harsher weather. On the ground level, its layout provides a walkable grid for spending a day of shopping or hanging out with a drink in its public space. For both locals and travelers, The Corners offers a place to shop, dine, attend events, and simply spend time in a setting designed to feel like the heart of the community.