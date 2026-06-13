Why Travelers May Want To Reconsider Their Vacations To Oaxaca, Mexico
While many travelers head to Mexico to kick back under swaying palm trees at the beaches of hotspots such as Puerto Vallarta and Cancún, the interior offers what may be the country's greatest treasures. There is so much more to Mexico than just sand and surf, and nowhere is this more apparent than in Oaxaca City.
Situated in the country's southwest, this colorful colonial town (and capital of the state it's named for) is known for its cobblestone streets, opulent cathedrals, vibrant markets, proud indigenous culture, and rich, incredible cuisine — with moles that contain up to 40 separate ingredients. Oaxaca City is where you'll find the magic of Mexico distilled down to its essence. Its ambiance is as unique and intoxicating as the smoky mezcal the region is famous for.
However, word about this Mexican gem has definitely gotten out, and now the once-beguiling town has become a victim of its own success, which may be a reason to look elsewhere when planning a vacation south of the border. "Once a sleepy town in Mexico loved for its rich history and culture, Oaxaca has sadly been transformed into an overtouristed tourist destination," writes Marcel Kuhn for MSN's Mind Body Globe. "Today, the town has lost much of the charm and authenticity that made it so popular."
Crowds and rising prices take a toll on Oaxaca City
Oaxaca City has long been known as one of Mexico's most beautiful and culturally rich spots, which means it has been welcoming tourists for years. However, things have recently really taken off, as tourism has gone up 77% since 2020, per the Oaxaca Post. This influx, the conversion of permanent residences into short-term vacation rentals, and the arrival of digital nomads with plenty of cash to spare have driven up housing prices, especially in the city center.
"Costs in El Centro, the city center, swiftly priced out renters and business owners in this area," writes journalist Emily Schaldach in an article for the website, Escape Collective. "Most of the locals did not ask for tourists to come in droves to El Centro, but now each person has to adapt to the change."
The crowds that have flocked to the city have also begun to sap it of its unique character, turning what was once one of Mexico's most authentic destinations into a place that feels curated for outsiders, rather than a real, lived-in city. This has been discussed on Reddit, where one poster remarks, "Honestly, Oaxaca is something of a tourist trap now." Another commenter agrees, observing, "I solo'ed Oaxaca (Oaxaca City) and it felt [...] very touristy." This issue isn't confined to Oaxaca City, of course, and here are some of the most disappointing tourist traps in the world, according to reviews.
Lack of water and a backlash against tourism in Oaxaca City
This boom in tourism has also exacerbated an issue Oaxaca has been wrestling with for some time now: water scarcity. Much of Mexico has experienced drought conditions in recent years, and Oaxaca has been especially hit hard. This has caused local authorities to prioritize tourists over locals when it comes to water usage. According to popular independent YouTube journalist Bianca Graulau, during one visit, she learned that locals were going up to 39 days without running water, as rationed by the local government. "But at the hotel, I had running water the entire time," she said, "And no one told me there was a limit to my water use because of the drought."
It's no wonder that the stress of overtourism has led to a backlash among many locals. "Gringo Go Home!" graffiti has come to grace local walls, and people have also taken to the streets to air their frustrations. "The Oaxaca that we knew or grew up with no longer exists," one local activist states in a video about the city's overtourism issues for The Guardian on YouTube. Another fellow activist backs this up, stating, "We are paying the consequences of tourism."
While Oaxaca certainly isn't some kind of no-go zone, you may want to reconsider visiting. The good news is that there are plenty of other spots in Mexico where you can experience the deep magic that the country offers without crowds or antagonistic locals. The enchanting and tourist-friendly Guanajuato delivers a slice of Italy in the Central Highlands, while the "pink city" of Morelia boasts stunning architecture and unbeatable cuisine.