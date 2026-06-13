Why Travelers May Want To Reconsider Their Vacations To Oaxaca, Mexico

While many travelers head to Mexico to kick back under swaying palm trees at the beaches of hotspots such as Puerto Vallarta and Cancún, the interior offers what may be the country's greatest treasures. There is so much more to Mexico than just sand and surf, and nowhere is this more apparent than in Oaxaca City.

Situated in the country's southwest, this colorful colonial town (and capital of the state it's named for) is known for its cobblestone streets, opulent cathedrals, vibrant markets, proud indigenous culture, and rich, incredible cuisine — with moles that contain up to 40 separate ingredients. Oaxaca City is where you'll find the magic of Mexico distilled down to its essence. Its ambiance is as unique and intoxicating as the smoky mezcal the region is famous for.

However, word about this Mexican gem has definitely gotten out, and now the once-beguiling town has become a victim of its own success, which may be a reason to look elsewhere when planning a vacation south of the border. "Once a sleepy town in Mexico loved for its rich history and culture, Oaxaca has sadly been transformed into an overtouristed tourist destination," writes Marcel Kuhn for MSN's Mind Body Globe. "Today, the town has lost much of the charm and authenticity that made it so popular."