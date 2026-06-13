Maine's Abandoned Military Fort Under Two Hours From Boston Is Now A Historic Site With Scenic Coastal Views

Historic forts line the coast of Maine. They were built to protect the United States' northeastern corner between the American Revolutionary War and World War II. Fort McClary was a strategic spot during five of those wars. Though the historic fort, located less than two hours outside of Boston, was decommissioned more than 100 years ago, it's still a fascinating, stunning place to visit.

Fort McClary State Historic Site sits along the Piscataqua River, a 13-mile river that forms the boundary between Maine and New Hampshire before it flows into the Gulf of Maine and the Atlantic Ocean. It sits on Kittery Point, a historic and coastal neighborhood in Kittery, the Pine Tree State's oldest town, which offers modern shops, food, and fun along a serene, scenic coastline.

Fort McClary's historically tactical location still makes it an easy destination to reach. Portsmouth, a scenic city on the New England coast, is less than 4 miles away, across the river in New Hampshire. Since its small airport only receives nonstop flights from a handful of East Coast cities, you might also want to check out routes to Portland or Boston, both of which get flights from all over the country. Amtrak's Downeaster line stops in Dover, New Hampshire, only 14 miles away.