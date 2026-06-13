Maine's Abandoned Military Fort Under Two Hours From Boston Is Now A Historic Site With Scenic Coastal Views
Historic forts line the coast of Maine. They were built to protect the United States' northeastern corner between the American Revolutionary War and World War II. Fort McClary was a strategic spot during five of those wars. Though the historic fort, located less than two hours outside of Boston, was decommissioned more than 100 years ago, it's still a fascinating, stunning place to visit.
Fort McClary State Historic Site sits along the Piscataqua River, a 13-mile river that forms the boundary between Maine and New Hampshire before it flows into the Gulf of Maine and the Atlantic Ocean. It sits on Kittery Point, a historic and coastal neighborhood in Kittery, the Pine Tree State's oldest town, which offers modern shops, food, and fun along a serene, scenic coastline.
Fort McClary's historically tactical location still makes it an easy destination to reach. Portsmouth, a scenic city on the New England coast, is less than 4 miles away, across the river in New Hampshire. Since its small airport only receives nonstop flights from a handful of East Coast cities, you might also want to check out routes to Portland or Boston, both of which get flights from all over the country. Amtrak's Downeaster line stops in Dover, New Hampshire, only 14 miles away.
Learn about the history of Fort McClary
A fort was first built on Kittery Point more than 300 years ago. Fort William was constructed around 1720 to defend the riverside community, which was part of the Massachusetts Bay Colony at the time. Though the colonial fort was abandoned in 1779 during the American Revolution, it didn't stay that way for long. By 1808, the site was needed again, so the old fort was modernized with new buildings, including a barracks, blockhouse, and the rifleman's house. It was renamed Fort McClary to honor a New Hampshire major who died in the Battle of Bunker Hill. Fort McClary protected the area until it was decommissioned in 1918.
After the federal government sold the property to Maine in 1924, it eventually became the Fort McClary State Historic Site. The site was later added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1969, too. Then, in 1987, the blockhouse, which was the only original building remaining, was converted into a museum. It now explains the history of the fort and the region. "Fabulous place of history and breathtaking views. For young and old to step back in time and see what life was and appreciate what we have now," wrote one Google Maps reviewer. The museum also hosts historical celebrations and reenactments during the summer.
Fort McClary State Historic Site charges a nominal fee from Memorial Day through Columbus Day. You're also welcome to park outside the gates and explore the grounds when the facilities are closed.
Explore the grounds of the historic site
Fort McClary's grounds might actually be more impressive than the museum itself. Spread across 27 acres, it includes numerous short trails. The Fort McClary Trail is an easy, 0.3-mile paved loop that starts near the parking area. It then passes the caponier (a fortified, hillside tunnel), the ramparts, the blockhouse, the former rifleman's and powder houses, and three naval cannons.
Across Pepperell Road, you'll find a large picnic area that includes tables on the grass and a covered pavilion, so feel free to bring your lunch. A short trail here leads to Fort McClary Pond with its wildlife-viewing platform over the water. Then, if you have time, you should also check out the nearby Barters Creek Trail. This is another quick trail, less than half a mile, that winds through the woods, along its namesake creek, and out to a small island that's accessible when the tide is low. It's a peaceful walk that ends near the pilings of a former dock.
As you walk around the site, you'll never be far from gorgeous coastal scenery either. The hillside fort has views of the Piscataqua River, Pepperrell Cove, Gooseberry and Fishing Islands, and lots of sailboats. One Tripadvisor user says, "It overlooks a lovely harbor with two lighthouses in the distance." Then don't leave the area without visiting York, less than 10 miles away. It's another picture-perfect town bursting with beaches and New England charm.