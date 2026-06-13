Michigan's Once-Thriving Railroad Is Now A One-Of-A Kind State Park With Diverse Landscapes And Beautiful Trails

There are 136 rail trails in Michigan, covering more than 2,500 miles across the state. One way to experience them is at Kal-Haven Trail State Park, a 33.5-mile route that connects Kalamazoo and South Haven. The corridor began as a railroad line in the 1870s and was used to transport cargo such as lumber. Small towns were established along the route before rail service ultimately ended in 1971. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources acquired the rail bed in 1987 and converted it into a trail, which opened in 1989. It's also the second-oldest rail trail in Michigan, after the Haywire Grade Trail, which opened in 1970. Today, it is a unique state park with a variety of landscapes and picturesque trails to enjoy.

Kal-Haven Trail is "one of southwest Michigan's premier destinations," according to Friends of the Kal-Haven Trail, and it's the state's first linear state park. Unlike traditional state parks centered on a single destination, Kal-Haven stretches across southwest Michigan, connecting communities, farmland, forests, and Lake Michigan. The park centers on a point-to-point, multiuse trail where visitors can bike, run, hike, cross-country ski, or snowmobile, depending on the season. A restored caboose marks the starting point in Kalamazoo, while Bloomingdale, with its own caboose, serves as a convenient midpoint on the way to South Haven. Along the route, 31 interpretive panels highlight local history and the park's natural features.