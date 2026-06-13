Michigan's Once-Thriving Railroad Is Now A One-Of-A Kind State Park With Diverse Landscapes And Beautiful Trails
There are 136 rail trails in Michigan, covering more than 2,500 miles across the state. One way to experience them is at Kal-Haven Trail State Park, a 33.5-mile route that connects Kalamazoo and South Haven. The corridor began as a railroad line in the 1870s and was used to transport cargo such as lumber. Small towns were established along the route before rail service ultimately ended in 1971. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources acquired the rail bed in 1987 and converted it into a trail, which opened in 1989. It's also the second-oldest rail trail in Michigan, after the Haywire Grade Trail, which opened in 1970. Today, it is a unique state park with a variety of landscapes and picturesque trails to enjoy.
Kal-Haven Trail is "one of southwest Michigan's premier destinations," according to Friends of the Kal-Haven Trail, and it's the state's first linear state park. Unlike traditional state parks centered on a single destination, Kal-Haven stretches across southwest Michigan, connecting communities, farmland, forests, and Lake Michigan. The park centers on a point-to-point, multiuse trail where visitors can bike, run, hike, cross-country ski, or snowmobile, depending on the season. A restored caboose marks the starting point in Kalamazoo, while Bloomingdale, with its own caboose, serves as a convenient midpoint on the way to South Haven. Along the route, 31 interpretive panels highlight local history and the park's natural features.
Discover a range of landscapes and beautiful trails at Kal-Haven Trail State Park
The rail trail cuts through diverse terrain, offering changing scenery from start to finish. Riders and hikers pass through wooded stretches, including tunnels of trees that are especially striking with fall foliage. The route also passes farms, blueberry fields and orchards, as well as glacial moraines, wetlands, and low prairies with wildflowers before finishing at the shores of Lake Michigan. Along the way, you'll pass ghost towns such as Mentha — a 2,000-acre farm that previously yielded 98% of the mint oil in the U.S. during its heyday.
The Kal-Haven Trail connects with the Kalamazoo River Valley Trail, Van Buren Trail State Park, and the Great Lake-to-Lake Trail. The scenery is one of its major draws, and you may see wildlife like deer, wild turkeys, and raccoons along your journey. One Google reviewer summed up their experience, saying, "One of the best trails for either biking or walking/running. The natural scenery and sounds of nature are both enchanting and relaxing. Highly recommend for anyone who enjoys being in nature."
Planning your trip to Kal-Haven Trail State Park
The trail surface is primarily crushed limestone and slag, making it less suitable for traditional road bikes unless they are equipped with wider tires. The route gradually descends from Kalamazoo to South Haven, so many cyclists prefer riding it in this direction. However, six official trailheads with parking areas make it easy to tackle shorter sections. The trail is beginner-friendly, with a grade of less than 2%, and restrooms and water stations are available every few miles. You'll need a Recreation Passport to use the trail, and Tripadvisor users note that flies can be bothersome during the summer, so insect repellent is worth packing. Bike rentals are available through local outfitters like Kzoo Swift in Kalamazoo or Rock 'n' Road in South Haven.
Although it's possible to ride the trail out and back in a single day, you may want to stay overnight and explore the attractions at either end. Those heading west from Kalamazoo can spend time enjoying the beaches and eclectic activities of South Haven before settling into one of the city's inns, bed-and-breakfasts, or hotels. For more cycling adventures in Michigan, consider a trip to Mackinac Island, the most bicycle-friendly city in the U.S., or explore the Maasto Hiihto and Churning Rapids Trail System.