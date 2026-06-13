This East Coast State Has The Most Castles In America

In 1901, Frank Bannerman began constructing a Scottish-style castle on an island he purchased after his son David spotted while canoeing the Hudson River (some stories have it that David was sailing, and others say that Frank discovered the island himself). However it was discovered, Frank Bannerman built the castle as an ammunitions and equipment storage facility for his business as an arms dealer, though it eventually also became a summer home for Frank Bannerman and his wife. Today, Bannerman Castle is no longer inhabited but tours are available with opulent dinner events at times.

Just a year prior, construction began on one of the most jaw-dropping castles in the country. Boldt Castle was built on Heart Island in upstate New York by the wealthy proprietor of the Waldorf Astoria hotel, George C. Boldt, as a tribute to his beloved wife Louise. It never fully came to fruition as Louise passed suddenly in 1904, with a devastated Boldt never returning to the island afterwards. Visitors can now tour the restored grounds replete with a drawbridge and era-accurate interior furnishings, along with the nearby Yacht House and its collection of antique watercraft. However, you can only get to the property by boat. Thankfully, several tour operators shuttle visitors.

Long journeys through New York are not always required to visit fairytale castles offering a scenic taste of Europe. Taking a walk through one of Manhattan's most frequented areas will lead visitors to a stunning Victorian castle hidden away in Central Park. Perched atop Vista Rock, Belvedere Castle is constructed of Manhattan schist, a metamorphic mineral composition making up much of the Big Apple's bedrock and was completed in 1872. It now serves as a Visitor's Center daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.