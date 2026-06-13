This East Coast State Has The Most Castles In America
When considering a trip to visit castles, Europe usually springs to mind. New York, meanwhile, does not. But fascinatingly, the Empire State boasts a multitude of these grand feats of architecture within its boundaries. In fact, New York has the most castles of any state in the United States, with a total of 28.
Founded in 1624 by the Dutch as New Amsterdam, New York City's history as a cultural melting pot brought influences from all over. Th age of Big Apple and the state of New York, an official state since 1777, also likely contributed to the abundant creation of castles here. Fortified, imposing structures dot the state's landscape, some dating back to 1726. Others were built in the 1900s, legacies wealth accumulated by some successful residents during New York's Gilded Age. Those that remain standing today are ripe for visitors wanting to immerse themselves in the romance of castles without the cost of airfare to Europe.
Explorable feats of architecture in New York
In 1901, Frank Bannerman began constructing a Scottish-style castle on an island he purchased after his son David spotted while canoeing the Hudson River (some stories have it that David was sailing, and others say that Frank discovered the island himself). However it was discovered, Frank Bannerman built the castle as an ammunitions and equipment storage facility for his business as an arms dealer, though it eventually also became a summer home for Frank Bannerman and his wife. Today, Bannerman Castle is no longer inhabited but tours are available with opulent dinner events at times.
Just a year prior, construction began on one of the most jaw-dropping castles in the country. Boldt Castle was built on Heart Island in upstate New York by the wealthy proprietor of the Waldorf Astoria hotel, George C. Boldt, as a tribute to his beloved wife Louise. It never fully came to fruition as Louise passed suddenly in 1904, with a devastated Boldt never returning to the island afterwards. Visitors can now tour the restored grounds replete with a drawbridge and era-accurate interior furnishings, along with the nearby Yacht House and its collection of antique watercraft. However, you can only get to the property by boat. Thankfully, several tour operators shuttle visitors.
Long journeys through New York are not always required to visit fairytale castles offering a scenic taste of Europe. Taking a walk through one of Manhattan's most frequented areas will lead visitors to a stunning Victorian castle hidden away in Central Park. Perched atop Vista Rock, Belvedere Castle is constructed of Manhattan schist, a metamorphic mineral composition making up much of the Big Apple's bedrock and was completed in 1872. It now serves as a Visitor's Center daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Castles to call home for a night
Some European-inspired structures can even be called home for a spell such as Highlands Castle situated above upstate New York's Lake George. Though ground was broken in 1982, construction is ongoing on this palace promised by owner John Lavender to his son Jason. However, it opened for overnight guests in 2010. Tiffany-designed stained glass doors from the 19th century serve as the castle's entry. The Grand Hall is just beyond, its dark woods and lavish décor evoking Scottish vibes. Comprising three separate stone structures handbuilt by Lavender, rooms or entire castles can be booked so guests can revel in the grandeur overnight.
Another accommodating stone-crafted behemoth is Singer Castle. Located on Dark Island along the St. Lawrence River, It also can only be accessed by boat. Built by then-president of the Singer Sewing Machine company, Frederick Bourne, between 1903 and 1905, New York's illustrious elite attended gatherings at the grand 28-room, 4-story granite castle replete with suits of armor guarding the entrance. Guests can rent an entire wing outfitted with period decor that sleeps up to six people from May through October annually.
Constructed between 1885 and 1889 in Geneva, Belhurst Castle presides over nearly 24 acres of land in the middle of New York's Finger Lakes Wine Country on Seneca Lake. The grounds, the castle's architecture, and its construction of imported Medina sandstone are so lovely, weddings are often hosted here. Belhurst Castle has robust offerings to this day, including lodging in one of 11 historic guest rooms or 3 adjacent cottages, an on-site winery and craft brewery, two restaurants, and a spa.